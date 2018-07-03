Market Intelligence
All Charts
Related News

UAE’s ADNOC Can Lift Oil Production By ‘Several Hundred Thousand’ Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 03, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT Adnoc

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has the ability to raise its oil production by “several hundred thousand” barrels per day, the state-run oil firm of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Tuesday.

ADNOC confirmed that its current crude oil production capacity stands at 3.3 million bpd, and stays on track to boost its production capacity to 3.5 million bpd by the end of this year.

“ADNOC has the ability to increase oil production by several hundred thousand barrels of oil per day, should this be required to help alleviate any potential supply shortage in the market,” the company said in a statement, as carried by the Emirates news agency WAM.

ADNOC is ready to boost its production and is working in close cooperation with the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Industry, the state-run oil company said.

Abu Dhabi holds most of the oil resources of the UAE, whose crude oil production was 2.865 million bpd in May, according to OPEC’s secondary sources.

According to industry sources who spoke to Reuters, the UAE’s oil production was 2.87 million bpd in June, basically flat compared to May and just in line with its production quota of 2.874 million bpd under the original OPEC deal.

Related: This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

Compared to the production capacity that ADNOC says it has—3.3 million bpd—the UAE may have the ability to raise its oil production…

