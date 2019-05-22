Russia: Clean Crude Oil To Reach Slovakia, Hungary Within Week

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.36 -0.06 -0.10%
Brent Crude 2 hours 70.99 -1.19 -1.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.568 +0.009 +0.35%
Mars US 1 hour 66.22 -1.76 -2.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.71 -0.76 -1.05%
Urals 19 hours 69.30 -0.43 -0.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.47 +0.05 +0.07%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.47 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.24 -1.03 -1.41%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.08 -0.49 -0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.568 +0.009 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 71.16 -0.58 -0.81%
Murban 19 hours 72.45 -0.29 -0.40%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 64.07 -1.04 -1.60%
Basra Light 19 hours 72.11 -1.50 -2.04%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 71.67 -0.51 -0.71%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.24 -1.03 -1.41%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.24 -1.03 -1.41%
Girassol 19 hours 71.83 -1.02 -1.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.71 -0.76 -1.05%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 49 mins 42.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 45.63 -0.08 -0.18%
Canadian Condensate 89 days 59.88 -0.08 -0.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 63.58 -0.08 -0.13%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 55.63 -0.08 -0.14%
Peace Sour 2 hours 52.88 -0.08 -0.15%
Peace Sour 2 hours 52.88 -0.08 -0.15%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 58.13 -0.08 -0.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 60.93 -0.08 -0.13%
Central Alberta 2 hours 54.63 -0.08 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.47 +0.05 +0.07%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 58.00 -1.50 -2.52%
Giddings 19 hours 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.69 +0.29 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 55.37 -1.57 -2.76%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 59.32 -1.57 -2.58%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 59.32 -1.57 -2.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 58.00 -1.50 -2.52%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.64 -0.11 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 14 minutes Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 1 hour Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 2 hours Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry
  • 9 hours Struggle For Supremacy: Kremlin Condemns Alleged U.S. Ultimatum To Turkey Over Missile Deal
  • 7 hours Another surprise 'build'
  • 6 hours Trump bogged down in Mideast quagmire. US spent $Trillions, lost Thousands of lives, and lost goodwill. FOR WHAT? US interests ? WHAT INTEREST ? . . . . China greatest threat next 50 years.
  • 3 hours Apple Bid To Buy Tesla in 2013 For $240 a Share
  • 7 hours CLIMATE PANIC! ELEVENTY!!! "250,000 people die a year due to the climate crisis"
  • 14 hours Solar Cheaper than Coal
  • 5 hours California's Oil Industry Collapses Despite Shale Boom
  • 6 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 6 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 15 hours Crude oil?
  • 11 hours Compensation For A Trade War: Argentina’s Financial Crisis Creates An Opportunity For China

Breaking News:

Russia: Clean Crude Oil To Reach Slovakia, Hungary Within Week

Saudi Arabia Scrambles To Calm Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Scrambles To Calm Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia stated that it…

Why China Hasn’t Slapped Tariffs On U.S. Oil Imports

Why China Hasn’t Slapped Tariffs On U.S. Oil Imports

China has levied tariffs on…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia: Clean Crude Oil To Reach Slovakia, Hungary Within Week

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 22, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT Oil pipeline

Russia is sending clean within-standards crude oil via the Druzhba pipeline toward Hungary and Slovakia, with first clean oil expected to arrive at the metering stations in those countries within a week, Russia’s energy ministry said on Wednesday, a month after supplies were halted due to contaminated crude.

Russia also continues negotiations with Poland in view of restarting the crude oil flow via the pipeline to the Adamova Zastava station, Russian media quoted the country’s energy ministry as saying in a statement.

The now month-long suspension of Russian oil supply via pipeline to several European countries comes as global supply outages mount with Venezuela and Iran, and with increasing supply disruption risks in Libya or in the Middle East.

Last month, Russia halted supplies via the Druzhba oil pipeline to several European countries due to a contamination issue, which the Russians say was deliberate.  

The oil was contaminated with organic chlorine, a substance used in oil production to boost output but dangerous in high amounts for refining equipment. The amounts of the chemical were found to be at levels much higher than the maximum allowable amount.

The Russian oil supply contamination has disrupted the refinery operations of some companies. Total, for example, halted last week some of the units at its 230,000-bpd Leuna refinery in Germany to conduct technical checks. On Thursday, Total declared force majeure on shipments of refined oil products from the Leuna refinery.

Total and Eni are said to have suspended payments to the Russian companies that sold them contaminated crude, in a new controversy in what trading sources described to Reuters as the “biggest Russian oil supply disruption ever.”  

Russian pipeline operator Transneft will compensate its customers for the losses they have sustained due to the contaminated oil, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak said last week, noting that refiners must first prove their damage and loss in order to claim compensation.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq To Boost West Qurna 1 Oil Output After Exxon Evacuates Staff

Next Post

Occidental To Remove CO2 From Air, Use It To Boost Oil Recovery In The Permian

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com