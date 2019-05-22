Occidental To Remove CO2 From Air, Use It To Boost Oil Recovery In The Permian

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.24 -1.89 -2.99%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.72 -1.46 -2.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.565 -0.076 -2.88%
Mars US 21 hours 67.98 -0.63 -0.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.71 -0.76 -1.05%
Urals 2 days 69.73 -0.43 -0.61%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.47 +0.05 +0.07%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.47 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.08 -0.49 -0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.565 -0.076 -2.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 71.74 -0.72 -0.99%
Murban 2 days 72.74 -0.88 -1.20%
Iran Heavy 2 days 65.11 -0.54 -0.82%
Basra Light 2 days 73.61 -0.39 -0.53%
Saharan Blend 2 days 72.18 -0.58 -0.80%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Girassol 2 days 72.85 -0.53 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.71 -0.76 -1.05%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.65 -2.03 -4.54%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 50.03 -0.08 -0.16%
Canadian Condensate 89 days 59.88 -0.08 -0.13%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 63.58 -0.08 -0.13%
Sweet Crude 5 days 55.63 -0.08 -0.14%
Peace Sour 5 days 53.43 -0.08 -0.15%
Peace Sour 5 days 53.43 -0.08 -0.15%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 58.53 -0.08 -0.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 62.23 -0.08 -0.13%
Central Alberta 5 days 55.38 -0.08 -0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.47 +0.05 +0.07%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 53.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.69 +0.29 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.94 -0.11 -0.19%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.89 -0.11 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.89 -0.11 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.64 -0.11 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 14 minutes Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 2 hours Trump bogged down in Mideast quagmire. US spent $Trillions, lost Thousands of lives, and lost goodwill. FOR WHAT? US interests ? WHAT INTEREST ? . . . . China greatest threat next 50 years.
  • 24 mins Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 5 hours Struggle For Supremacy: Kremlin Condemns Alleged U.S. Ultimatum To Turkey Over Missile Deal
  • 2 hours Another surprise 'build'
  • 10 hours Solar Cheaper than Coal
  • 2 hours CLIMATE PANIC! ELEVENTY!!! "250,000 people die a year due to the climate crisis"
  • 2 hours Apple Bid To Buy Tesla in 2013 For $240 a Share
  • 31 mins California's Oil Industry Collapses Despite Shale Boom
  • 10 mins Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry
  • 2 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 3 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer
  • 2 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 12 hours Rural and Conservative: Polish Towns Go 'LGBT free' Ahead Of Bitter European Election Campaign
  • 6 hours Compensation For A Trade War: Argentina’s Financial Crisis Creates An Opportunity For China
  • 17 hours North Dakota oil output totals 1.39 million b/d in March, up 4% on month: state

Breaking News:

Occidental To Remove CO2 From Air, Use It To Boost Oil Recovery In The Permian

This Fast Growing LNG Market Is Scrambling For New Supply

This Fast Growing LNG Market Is Scrambling For New Supply

Pakistan, one of the world’s…

The 2 Energy Giants Reshaping The Middle East

The 2 Energy Giants Reshaping The Middle East

Typical crude oil producers such…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Occidental To Remove CO2 From Air, Use It To Boost Oil Recovery In The Permian

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 22, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Permian pumpjack

A subsidiary of Occidental and Canadian clean energy company Carbon Engineering are teaming up to build the world’s biggest Direct Air Capture (DAC) and sequestration facility in the Permian that will suck carbon dioxide from the air to be later used in enhanced oil recovery.

Occidental’s subsidiary Oxy Low Carbon Ventures (OLCV) and Carbon Engineering are proceeding with the engineering and design of this facility aimed at capturing 500 kilotons of carbon dioxide (CO2) directly from the atmosphere each year, which would be used in Occidental’s enhanced oil recovery (EOR) operations and subsequently stored underground permanently, the companies said in a joint statement.

In case the two companies approve the plant, construction is expected to start in 2021, and the plant is set to be operational some two years later.

“Using atmospheric CO2 for oil recovery greatly reduces the net addition of CO2 to the atmosphere from oil production and fuel use, and opens a pathway to producing fully carbon-neutral or even net-negative fuels,” OLCV President Richard Jackson said.

“These carbon removal technologies need to be deployed widely and at large enough scales to be climate-relevant,” Steve Oldham, CEO at Carbon Engineering, said.

Carbon Engineering—a privately owned company funded by private investors, including Bill Gates and Murray Edwards—said last year that it had developed an affordable way to capture CO2 from the atmosphere and convert it into clean fuels. Not only are the scientists sucking CO2 out of the air, but they are also commercializing a process which uses water electrolysis and fuels synthesis to produce clean liquid hydrocarbon fuels that are drop-in compatible with existing transportation infrastructure.

Occidental, for its part, is already using CO2 to enable low-cost EOR and will have a lot more Permian operations after it outbid Chevron and signed earlier this month an agreement to buy Anadarko in one of the largest deals in the oil industry in the past few years.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

World’s Top Oil Firms Combined Q1 Profits Shrink 4%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com