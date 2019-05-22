Iraq To Boost West Qurna 1 Oil Output After Exxon Evacuates Staff

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.36 -0.06 -0.10%
Brent Crude 2 hours 70.99 -1.19 -1.65%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.568 +0.009 +0.35%
Mars US 1 hour 66.22 -1.76 -2.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.71 -0.76 -1.05%
Urals 19 hours 69.30 -0.43 -0.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.47 +0.05 +0.07%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.47 +0.05 +0.07%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.24 -1.03 -1.41%
Mexican Basket 2 days 64.08 -0.49 -0.76%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.568 +0.009 +0.35%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 71.16 -0.58 -0.81%
Murban 19 hours 72.45 -0.29 -0.40%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 64.07 -1.04 -1.60%
Basra Light 19 hours 72.11 -1.50 -2.04%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 71.67 -0.51 -0.71%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.24 -1.03 -1.41%
Bonny Light 19 hours 72.24 -1.03 -1.41%
Girassol 19 hours 71.83 -1.02 -1.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 71.71 -0.76 -1.05%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 49 mins 42.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 45.63 -0.08 -0.18%
Canadian Condensate 89 days 59.88 -0.08 -0.13%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 63.58 -0.08 -0.13%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 55.63 -0.08 -0.14%
Peace Sour 2 hours 52.88 -0.08 -0.15%
Peace Sour 2 hours 52.88 -0.08 -0.15%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 58.13 -0.08 -0.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 60.93 -0.08 -0.13%
Central Alberta 2 hours 54.63 -0.08 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.47 +0.05 +0.07%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 58.00 -1.50 -2.52%
Giddings 19 hours 51.75 -1.50 -2.82%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.69 +0.29 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 55.37 -1.57 -2.76%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 59.32 -1.57 -2.58%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 59.32 -1.57 -2.58%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 58.00 -1.50 -2.52%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.64 -0.11 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 14 minutes Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 1 hour Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 2 hours Level-Headed Analysis of the Future of U.S. Shale Oil Industry
  • 9 hours Struggle For Supremacy: Kremlin Condemns Alleged U.S. Ultimatum To Turkey Over Missile Deal
  • 7 hours Another surprise 'build'
  • 6 hours Trump bogged down in Mideast quagmire. US spent $Trillions, lost Thousands of lives, and lost goodwill. FOR WHAT? US interests ? WHAT INTEREST ? . . . . China greatest threat next 50 years.
  • 3 hours Apple Bid To Buy Tesla in 2013 For $240 a Share
  • 7 hours CLIMATE PANIC! ELEVENTY!!! "250,000 people die a year due to the climate crisis"
  • 14 hours Solar Cheaper than Coal
  • 5 hours California's Oil Industry Collapses Despite Shale Boom
  • 6 hours IMO 2020 could create fierce competition for scarce water resources
  • 6 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 15 hours Crude oil?
  • 11 hours Compensation For A Trade War: Argentina’s Financial Crisis Creates An Opportunity For China

Breaking News:

Russia: Clean Crude Oil To Reach Slovakia, Hungary Within Week

Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

Growing tensions in the Middle…

Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

Oil prices are pulled in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Iraq To Boost West Qurna 1 Oil Output After Exxon Evacuates Staff

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 22, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Qurna 1 Iraq

Iraq will raise the oil production from its giant West Qurna 1 field by as much as 50,000 bpd in the next few days, a senior industry official told Reuters on Wednesday, days after the oil field developer ExxonMobil evacuated all its foreign staff from the field amid security concerns.

Currently, the West Qurna 1 oil field pumps around 440,000 bpd, while Iraq’s intention is to increase that production to 490,000 bpd within days, Basra Oil Company chief Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told Reuters.

Last week, ExxonMobil began evacuating its engineers working at West Qurna 1 as security concerns mounted with the heightened tension in the Middle East amid the U.S.-Iran and Saudi-Iran standoffs. Other international oil majors, including BP and Chevron, are said to be monitoring the situation in Iraq very closely.

The exodus from Iraq comes after the United States ordered last week the evacuation of all non-essential government employees from Iraq citing security concerns, adding that the US embassy in Iraq would suspend visa services and would have a “limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Iraq.”

The security issues came to light mid-week last week after the United States ordered all non-essential personnel evacuated from the country citing possible threats from Iran, presumably via the Iraqi Shi’ite militia.

Related: New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

Iraq was not happy with Exxon’s hasty evacuation of all foreign personnel from West Qurna 1, with its oil minister Thamer Ghadhban saying the exit was “unacceptable and unjustified.” According to the Iraqi minister, Exxon’s staff evacuation has nothing to do with security threats, instead arguing that it was politically motivated.

Earlier this month, Iraq was close to signing a mega US$53-billion deal with Exxon and PetroChina to develop oil fields in the south. The deal was “very close” but has been slowed by Exxon’s departure from Iraq, Ghadhban said this weekend.  

Any security-risk-related disruption of oil production in Iraq—OPEC’s second-largest producer after Saudi Arabia—would not go unnoticed on the oil market, which has already started to consider a perceived higher risk of supply outages in the Middle East.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Occidental To Remove CO2 From Air, Use It To Boost Oil Recovery In The Permian

Next Post

Occidental To Remove CO2 From Air, Use It To Boost Oil Recovery In The Permian

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Indonesia Struggles To Keep Investments As Shell Looks To Exit LNG Project

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions

 Alt text

A New Middle East Mega-War Is Unfolding Right Before Our Eyes
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com