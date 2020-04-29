Russia Calls For Market Share Target For OPEC+

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 15.39 +3.05 +24.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 22.71 +2.25 +11.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.879 -0.069 -3.54%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 16.14 +1.71 +11.85%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 12.41 -0.89 -6.69%
Graph down Urals 2 days 19.15 -1.75 -8.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 17.40 +0.73 +4.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 17.40 +0.73 +4.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 14.85 +0.18 +1.23%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 7.330 +0.780 +11.91%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.879 -0.069 -3.54%
Graph down Marine 2 days 16.86 -1.64 -8.86%
Graph down Murban 2 days 17.43 -1.46 -7.73%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 10.79 +0.42 +4.05%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 23.62 -0.16 -0.67%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 12.36 +0.64 +5.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 14.85 +0.18 +1.23%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 14.85 +0.18 +1.23%
Chart Girassol 2 days 15.31 +0.29 +1.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 12.41 -0.89 -6.69%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 10.18 +2.23 +28.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours -3.060 -0.440 16.79%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 13.19 -0.44 -3.23%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 12.74 -0.44 -3.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 8.090 -0.440 -5.16%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 2.340 -0.440 -15.83%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 2.340 -0.440 -15.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 6.590 -0.440 -6.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 11.34 -0.44 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 2.840 -0.440 -13.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 17.40 +0.73 +4.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 8.750 -0.500 -5.41%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 2.500 -0.500 -16.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 8.970 -2.630 -22.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 6.290 -0.440 -6.54%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 10.24 -0.44 -4.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 10.24 -0.44 -4.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 8.750 -0.500 -5.41%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 2.500 -0.500 -16.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 16.67 -0.44 -2.57%
Russia Calls For Market Share Target For OPEC+

Warren Buffett Is On The Lookout For Oil Industry Bargains

With oil prices crashing into…

The Shale Suffering Has Only Just Begun

Demand for oil has all-but-dried…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Russia Calls For Market Share Target For OPEC+

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 29, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT Russia flag

It would make sense for the OPEC+ coalition of oil producers to begin monitoring the group’s market share to measure how effective the OPEC+ actions are, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told news agency Interfax in an interview published on Wednesday.

Asked to comment on an idea of Gazprom Neft’s chief executive Alexander Dyukov that OPEC+ should switch its gauge for effectiveness of the deal by looking into the market shares of the countries part of the coalition, Novak said:

“Generally, it will be necessary to track indicators such as inventories, supply, and demand, but then it also makes sense to switch to targeting market share which belongs to OPEC+ considering the rise in global demand.”  

Oil executives in Russia, including Igor Sechin, the boss of the biggest oil producer Rosneft, have often criticized the OPEC+ pact, which began its efforts to fix the market and prop up prices in January 2017. Russian firms have argued that the OPEC+ cuts only serve to prop up U.S. shale production with higher oil prices, giving America more share on the global market at the expense of Russia and its OPEC allies in the OPEC+ deal. Many analysts saw Moscow’s refusal in early March to back a collective 1.5-million-bpd cut from all OPEC+ members as the end of the Russian patience in propping up U.S. shale.

The month-long spat between Russia and OPEC’s leader and largest producer, Saudi Arabia, combined with the crashing global demand in the pandemic to force oil prices so low that not a single U.S. oil producer is comfortable with current prices. The U.S. shale patch is slashing capex and production to cope with the very low prices.

But oil prices and demand at these levels aren’t comfortable for neither Russia nor the Saudis, either. This made Russia and its now-friend-again Saudi Arabia sit down and hammer out a new OPEC+ deal to cut 9.7 million bpd production in May and June.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Crashing Fuel Demand Leads To Large Loss For This Big U.S. Refiner

