Italian Car Sales Plunged 98% In April

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 15.88 +0.82 +5.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 23.20 +0.66 +2.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.871 +0.002 +0.11%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 18.86 +2.72 +16.85%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 12.41 -0.89 -6.69%
Graph up Urals 20 hours 19.35 +0.20 +1.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 17.40 +0.73 +4.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 17.40 +0.73 +4.38%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 16.51 +1.66 +11.18%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 7.330 +0.780 +11.91%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.871 +0.002 +0.11%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 17.67 +0.81 +4.80%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 18.44 +1.01 +5.79%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 12.35 +1.56 +14.46%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 24.51 +0.89 +3.77%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 15.53 +3.17 +25.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 16.51 +1.66 +11.18%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 16.51 +1.66 +11.18%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 17.16 +1.85 +12.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 12.41 -0.89 -6.69%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 9.540 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 8.840 -0.440 -4.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 hours 11.34 -0.44 -3.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 12.74 -0.44 -3.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 12.34 -0.44 -3.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 7.340 -0.440 -5.66%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 7.340 -0.440 -5.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 7.840 -0.440 -5.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 12.34 -0.44 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 7.340 -0.440 -5.66%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 17.40 +0.73 +4.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 11.50 +2.75 +31.43%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 5.250 +2.750 +110.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 8.970 -2.630 -22.67%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 9.010 +2.720 +43.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 12.96 +2.72 +26.56%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 12.96 +2.72 +26.56%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 11.50 +2.75 +31.43%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 2.500 -0.500 -16.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 16.67 -0.44 -2.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 1 hour Shanghai gold boss wants super-sovereign currency for post-crisis times
  • 5 hours Cost of Solar Continues to Decrease
  • 1 min Metal flinging...
  • 12 hours Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 13 hours Corona Virus Truths
  • 3 mins Trump Orders Biofuel Boost
  • 5 hours Asian LNG prices fall below $2 per mmBtu as spot offers flood market
  • 11 hours China's 2018 African Swine Fever & The Purchase of 25% of the U.S. Pork Industry (Smithfield Foods)
  • 21 hours Sharp, concise, correct argument for ending lockdown
  • 1 day Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 20 hours Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 1 day Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

Chinese Oil Giant CNOOC Cuts US Shale, Canada Oil Sands Output

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil

This week’s historic oil price…

The Future Of Fuels In Power Generation

The Future Of Fuels In Power Generation

Power generation fuels are incredibly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Italian Car Sales Plunged 98% In April

By ZeroHedge - Apr 29, 2020, 3:30 PM CDT Car sales

You can't get much more of a "worse case scenario" in auto sales than watching numbers plunge an astounding 98%. But that's exactly what has happened with new car sales in Italy, which remains mostly on lockdown, for the first 24 days of April for this year. 

Across all sales channels in Italy, there were only 2,182 registrations, down from 107,930 the year prior, according to Automotive News Europe

The numbers out of Italy likely provide foreshadowing for what the rest of Europe's numbers will look like for the month of April. In Italy, showrooms closed during the beginning of March and those who had automobiles on order already were unable to take delivery of their new vehicles. March sales had already fallen 85%.

Dealers in Italy are going to be able to start re-opening May 4, after being shut down alongside of dealers in the UK, France and Spain. Germany has already allowed some of its showrooms to re-open. 

The body that represents foreign automakers in Italy, UNRAE, reported that it expected car registrations to fall by up to 98% for the month. The Italy foreign carmakers’ association is pleading with the government to approve measures to boost car demand as soon as activities reopen, according to Bloomberg. 

Estimates are for Italy to finish the month with total sales of between 2,500 and 2,600 units, compared to 175,654 in 2019. The total would have been even lower had Renault not registered 317 EVs in one day for a rental car company. 

Recall, we reported that U.S. auto sales plunged to their worst numbers in a decade for March, with April numbers expected in just days. “The whole world is turned upside down right now," one U.S. auto market researcher said in late March. 

"There are basically no U.S. auto sales right now," analyst Adam Jonas had commented.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

Russia Calls For Market Share Target For OPEC+

Next Post

The World’s Largest Oil Fund Is Sitting On $725 Million In Unrealized Losses

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut

Canada’s Biggest Oil Driller Backs Global Production Cut
Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

Norway Might Join Output Cuts If Major Producers Reach A Deal

 Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

Oil Falls As Saudi Arabia Launches New Price War With Record Discounts

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

 Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage

Pirates Board Crude Tanker Near World’s Most Critical Oil Passage


Most Commented

Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 Alt text

The Reality Of The End Of Oil

 Alt text

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

 Alt text

Trump Could Use ‘Nuclear Option’ To Make Saudi Arabia Pay For Oil War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com