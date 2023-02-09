Kazakhstan Bans Fuel Exports To Ensure Domestic Supply

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.15 -0.32 -0.41%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.81 -0.28 -0.33%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.17 +0.32 +0.38%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.391 -0.005 -0.21%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.445 -0.018 -0.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 77.77 +0.73 +0.95%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.445 -0.018 -0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 80.98 +1.35 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.95 +1.39 +1.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.34 +0.92 +1.19%
Graph down Basra Light 436 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.30 +1.06 +1.27%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.01 +0.91 +1.10%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.13 +1.02 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.50 +2.30 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 9 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 57.22 +1.33 +2.38%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.62 +1.33 +1.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.87 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 76.02 +1.33 +1.78%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 72.72 +1.33 +1.86%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 74.02 +1.33 +1.83%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 82.97 +1.33 +1.63%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 72.32 +1.33 +1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.27 +3.36 +4.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +3.00 +4.67%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.67 +3.03 +4.55%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.62 +3.03 +4.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +3.00 +4.26%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.05 +3.03 +3.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 3 hours E-car Sales Collapse
  • 8 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 8 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 7 hours "The 'experts' say that the only other options end in death and destruction." -- "decarbonization will require willful, deliberate, and decidedly difficult uprooting of the status quo and the reversal of a system"

Breaking News:

Kazakhstan Bans Fuel Exports To Ensure Domestic Supply

Iran Vows Revenge For Drone Attacks

Iran Vows Revenge For Drone Attacks

Iran has vowed revenge against…

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions

China has been accused of…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Kazakhstan Bans Fuel Exports To Ensure Domestic Supply

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 09, 2023, 6:49 AM CST

Kazakhstan is banning the export of fuels for four months regardless of the mode of transportation, beginning on February 18, the Kazakh Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The country is banning exports of gasoline, diesel, and certain types of other oil products, the state revenue committee at the ministry said on February 8, with the ban effective ten days after the announcement.   

The Kazakh Finance Ministry thus informed all participants in foreign trade, carriers, freight forwarders, customs representatives, and other stakeholders that they should comply with the ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

The purpose of the ban is to ensure enough fuel supply domestically and prevent shortages.

The ban in Kazakhstan comes days after the EU embargo on imports of Russian fuels and the price cap on diesel and other products came into effect on February 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The embargo has been combined with price caps for deliveries to third countries, agreed upon with the G7 in the same way that the EU and the G7 coordinated the price cap on Russian crude last year. The EU has set a price cap of $100 per barrel on Russian diesel, meaning that buyers of diesel from third countries should either comply with the cap and buy the diesel at or below $100 a barrel or lose the insurance and finance services of Western companies for the cargoes.

Europe, for its part, has raised its imports of fuels from the Middle East and the United States in preparation for the EU ban, but just ahead of the embargo, Europe was still the biggest buyer of Russian diesel. The EU will have to boost imports from non-Russian suppliers significantly after the embargo kicked in on Sunday.  

Meanwhile, Russia had diverted most of its fuel oil and vacuum gasoil (VGO) exports to Asia and the Middle East even before the EU embargo on Russian petroleum products took effect.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Russia Calls For An Investigation Into New Nord Stream Sabotage Claims

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen

 Alt text

IEA: Half Of All Cars Sold In Top Markets Will Be Electric By 2030
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com