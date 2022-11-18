Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Josh Owens

Josh Owens

Sweden: Nord Stream Explosions Were Result Of “Gross Sabotage”

By Josh Owens - Nov 18, 2022, 11:30 AM CST

Traces of explosives were found near the sites of the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea, Sweden said on Friday, noting that the incident is “gross sabotage.”

Gas leaks in each of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines were discovered at the end of September from the infrastructure just outside Swedish and Danish territorial waters in the Baltic Sea.

An investigation launched by the Swedish authorities concluded that the leaks were the result of detonations, likely the result of “serious sabotage”.  

Sweden, Denmark, and Germany are also jointly investigating the incident with the gas pipelines built to carry Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea. 

Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation after Germany axed the certification process following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia, for its part, shut down Nord Stream 1 indefinitely in early September, claiming an inability to repair gas turbines because of the Western sanctions.  

The investigation into the explosion continues, but Sweden’s public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who leads the preliminary investigation, says that the incident was a “gross sabotage,” the Swedish Prosecution Authority said today. 

“Analyses that have now been carried out show traces of explosives on several of the foreign objects that were found,” Ljungqvist said, without giving further details about the ongoing investigation.

At the end of October, Russia accused the UK Navy of being involved in the explosions that put the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines out of commission. 

In response, the UK Ministry of Defence said that “To detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence is resorting to peddling false claims of an epic scale.”

Today, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Russia, commenting on the news out of Sweden, that the fact that “data has already begun to come in, in favor of confirming a subversive act or a terrorist act... once again confirms the information that Russia has.” 

By Josh Owens for Oilprice.com 

Josh Owens

