Russia And Saudi Oil Giants Team Up In Africa

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 hour 55.97 +1.49 +2.73%
Brent Crude 22 mins 61.17 +1.47 +2.46%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.427 -0.022 -0.90%
Mars US 1 hour 56.17 +1.34 +2.44%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.78 +0.28 +0.47%
Urals 17 hours 55.25 +1.50 +2.79%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Mexican Basket 2 days 46.97 +1.34 +2.94%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.427 -0.022 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 58.80 -0.62 -1.04%
Murban 2 days 60.82 -0.57 -0.93%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.26 +1.79 +3.62%
Basra Light 2 days 65.12 +0.20 +0.31%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.90 +1.45 +2.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.36 +1.63 +2.82%
Girassol 2 days 60.26 +1.50 +2.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.78 +0.28 +0.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.59 +1.82 +4.95%
Western Canadian Select 5 mins 37.98 +0.72 +1.93%
Canadian Condensate 64 days 48.48 +0.97 +2.04%
Premium Synthetic 54 days 54.88 +0.97 +1.80%
Sweet Crude 5 mins 48.73 -1.28 -2.56%
Peace Sour 5 mins 48.23 +0.47 +0.98%
Peace Sour 5 mins 48.23 +0.47 +0.98%
Light Sour Blend 5 mins 51.23 +0.47 +0.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 52.73 -2.53 -4.58%
Central Alberta 5 mins 48.98 +0.47 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.16 +1.13 +2.02%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.50 +2.00 +3.96%
Giddings 17 hours 46.25 +2.00 +4.52%
ANS West Coast 41 days 63.12 -0.33 -0.52%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 49.92 +1.81 +3.76%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.87 +1.81 +3.48%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 53.87 +1.81 +3.48%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.50 +2.00 +3.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.74 +0.85 +1.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 15 minutes ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 1 min Is Eating Meat Worse Than Burning Oil?
  • 3 hours Diplomatic immunity
  • 2 hours China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts
  • 27 mins Canada Election Deadlock?
  • 1 hour Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 5 hours Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale
  • 16 hours Devaluing the Yuan
  • 1 day Clampdown on Chinese capital flight is shutting down their commercial construction in US
  • 9 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 40 mins AOC vs Wells Fargo CEO on Dakota Access
  • 1 day Fareed Zakaria: Canary in the Coal Mine (U.S. Dollar Hegemony)
  • 5 hours IMO 2020:
  • 9 hours The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken

Breaking News:

China Is Desperate To Boost Shale Gas Production

Business Backlash Forces Russia To Ditch Its Climate Change Plans

Business Backlash Forces Russia To Ditch Its Climate Change Plans

Russia is ditching key climate…

Can Anything Stop The Renewable Revolution?

Can Anything Stop The Renewable Revolution?

The renewable revolution is well…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia And Saudi Oil Giants Team Up In Africa

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 23, 2019, 3:30 PM CDT Russia Saudi Oil Giants

Russia’s second-largest oil producer, Lukoil, is looking at joint oil and gas opportunities with Saudi Aramco in Africa, the Russian firm’s president and CEO Vagit Alekperov said on Wednesday.

Lukoil and the Saudi oil giant are in good relations and constantly exploring joint opportunities in third countries, including in Africa, Alekperov said at a Russia-Africa forum today.

Lukoil has started withdrawing from a joint natural gas development project with Saudi Aramco in Saudi Arabia, Alekperov said. The Russian company is currently transferring the project to the Kingdom and expects this transfer to be completed by the end of this year.

According to Lukoil’s boss, Saudi Aramco and the Saudi government were unable to create conditions so that the complex project could be economically developed.

This withdrawal, however, is not stopping the two companies from seeking joint opportunities elsewhere, including in Africa.

Lukoil continues to be interested in West Africa and looks to expand its presence there, Alekperov said at the forum. The Russian company is interested in a number of projects in West Africa, where new discoveries are being made every year, he added.

Related: Russia Predicts The Death Of U.S. Shale

During the Russia-Africa forum, Lukoil expects to sign several memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for potential development in Africa, Alekperov noted.

The Russian firm is also interested in expanding its presence in the Republic of Congo together with Italy’s oil and gas major Eni, the manager said.  

In June this year, Lukoil signed an agreement to buy 25 percent in an oil and gas project in the Republic of Congo for US$800 million in cash. Thus, Lukoil entered in the Marine XII license covering 571 square kilometers (220 square miles) offshore the Republic of Congo. The license covers five discovered fields containing 1.3 billion barrels of oil equivalent of proved and probable (2P) reserves, according to an international independent auditor, Lukoil says. Eni operates the project with a 65-percent stake.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Is Turning Into A Nightmare

Next Post

China Is Desperate To Boost Shale Gas Production

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss

Drilling Giant Posts $11 Billion Loss
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

API: Supersized Crude Build Sends Oil Prices Down

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Huge Independent Refiner Prepares For Revolution In Markets

Most Commented

Alt text

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

 Alt text

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Alt text

Is Iran Considering An Attack On Saudi Arabia?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com