Progress Stalls On Shell-Equinor $42-Billion LNG Project in Tanzania

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.77 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.63 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.57 -1.40 -1.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.857 +0.049 +2.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.304 -0.041 -1.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 117 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.304 -0.041 -1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.38 +1.71 +2.15%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.51 +1.61 +1.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.40 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 820 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.54 +1.02 +1.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.01 +0.84 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 274 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 59.62 +1.29 +2.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 81.02 +1.29 +1.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 79.27 +1.29 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 71.12 +1.29 +1.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 68.87 +1.29 +1.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 75.37 +1.29 +1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.81 +1.09 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.46 +1.09 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.00 +1.25 +1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.88 +1.09 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 3 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 9 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 11 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 3 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 11 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 12 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"

Breaking News:

Progress Stalls On Shell-Equinor $42-Billion LNG Project in Tanzania

Iraq Moves to Take Control of Kurdistan's Finances

Iraq Moves to Take Control of Kurdistan's Finances

The Iraqi federal government is…

Mexico's President Has Failed to Deliver on Clean Energy Promises

Mexico's President Has Failed to Deliver on Clean Energy Promises

Mexico's clean energy transition suffers…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Progress Stalls On Shell-Equinor $42-Billion LNG Project in Tanzania

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 28, 2024, 11:30 AM CST

Shell and Equinor are still expecting the signing of all agreements which would allow them to start developing a planned $42-billion LNG export project in Tanzania, the international majors have told Bloomberg.

The LNG project for connecting offshore natural gas discoveries offshore Tanzania with an export terminal on its coast has been nearly a decade in the making.  

After buying BG Group in 2016, Shell became the operator of two offshore blocks in Tanzania, Block 1 and Block 4, together with its partners Medco Energi (Ophir Energy) and Pavilion Energy. A total of 16 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas have been discovered in the blocks.

Equinor, for its part, started exploration drilling activities in Block 2 offshore Tanzania in 2011 and has made nine discoveries with estimated volumes of more than 20 Tcf of gas in place.

Regulatory hurdles have weighed on the LNG plans, but progress was made in early 2023 and the majors felt they could start monetizing the huge offshore gas resources in the late 2020s or early 2030s.

Discussions with Shell and Equinor were completed and the experts were about to begin drafting contracts, the energy ministry of Tanzania said in March last year.

One contract is being drafted for the Host Government Agreement, and another is for blocks 1, 2, and 4, which will provide natural gas for the LNG project, Tanzania said at the time.

However, since May 2023, “progress has indeed been slower than we expected,” Equinor spokesperson Ola Morten Aanestad told Bloomberg this week.

“As the world’s energy system is slowly transitioning from oil and gas, we hope to advance Tanzania LNG – an attractive project in many respects – on time.” A spokesperson for Shell told Bloomberg that “We had hoped to see these agreements signed faster, but we remain ready to continue to work with the government on competitive and investable agreements, consistent with what we agreed last year.”  

Tanzania’s Energy Minister Doto Biteko, told Bloomberg the host government agreement “is still under negotiation,” declining to discuss details.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Draft WTO Agreement Shows Deep Divergences on Climate Change

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com