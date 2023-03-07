Tanzania Makes Progress With A Potential $30 Billion LNG Project

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.38 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 86.07 -0.11 -0.13%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.57 -0.23 -0.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.567 -0.005 -0.19%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.786 -0.011 -0.38%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.48 +0.76 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 79.61 +0.63 +0.80%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.786 -0.011 -0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.19 +0.80 +0.97%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.21 +0.68 +0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.20 +0.64 +0.78%
Graph down Basra Light 462 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 86.83 +0.82 +0.95%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 86.48 +0.76 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.48 +0.76 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.53 +0.56 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.80 +0.60 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.77 +0.86 +1.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 59.21 +0.78 +1.33%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 82.61 +0.78 +0.95%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 80.86 +0.78 +0.97%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 78.01 +0.78 +1.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 74.71 +0.78 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 74.71 +0.78 +1.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 76.01 +0.78 +1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 84.96 +0.78 +0.93%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 74.31 +0.78 +1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.62 +1.72 +2.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.00 +1.50 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 80.90 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 72.21 +1.52 +2.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.16 +1.52 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.25 +1.50 +2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 85.94 +1.72 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 54 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 12 hours How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 8 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 8 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Tanzania Makes Progress With A Potential $30 Billion LNG Project

Russia’s Latest Output Cut Shows Its Oil Weapon Is Weakening

Russia’s Latest Output Cut Shows Its Oil Weapon Is Weakening

Russia is set to cut…

Cybersecurity Is Becoming A Priority For GCC Nations

Cybersecurity Is Becoming A Priority For GCC Nations

Some GCC countries have already…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Tanzania Makes Progress With A Potential $30 Billion LNG Project

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 07, 2023, 3:00 AM CST

The government of Tanzania has completed talks with supermajors Shell and Equinor for the potential construction of a $30-billion LNG export facility which will use the country’s huge offshore natural gas resources.  

Discussions are completed and now the experts are about to begin drafting contracts, the energy ministry of Tanzania said on Twitter.

One contract is being drafted for the Host Government Agreement, and another is for blocks 1, 2, and 4, which will provide natural gas for the LNG project, Tanzania’s Energy Minister January Makamba said. 

After buying BG Group in 2016, Shell became the operator of two offshore blocks in Tanzania, Block 1 and Block 4, together with its partners Medco Energi (Ophir Energy) and Pavilion Energy. A total of 16 trillion cubic feet (Tcf) of natural gas have been discovered in the blocks.

Equinor, for its part, started exploration drilling activities in Block 2 offshore Tanzania in 2011 and has made nine discoveries with estimated volumes of more than 20 Tcf of gas in place.

Regulatory hurdles have weighed on the LNG plans so far, but the progress with the talks gives hope to Tanzania and the majors that they could start monetizing the huge offshore gas resources in the late 2020s or early 2030s.

Tanzania’s government is looking to reach a final investment decision for the LNG facility in 2025.

Africa could become the key to helping Europe with gas supply now that Russia is no longer a wanted source of energy for the West, analysts and industry executives say.

At the end of last year, Italy’s Eni announced the first shipment of LNG produced from the Coral gas field in the ultra-deep waters of the Rovuma Basin offshore Mozambique, Tanzania’s neighbor to the south.

Meanwhile, Shell, the world’s largest LNG trader, issued last month a bullish outlook on the LNG market through 2040. LNG could become a core energy supply for Europe to meet energy security needs, while China could increasingly provide more flexibility to the global LNG market, the supermajor said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The EU Moves Toward Forming A Natural Gas Buyers’ Cartel

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage
Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute

Court Seizes Malaysia Oil Firm Assets Amid $15 Billion Dispute
Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production

Why Russia Finally Decided To Cut Its Oil Production
U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

U.S. To Receive 3 Million Barrels Of Venezuelan Crude Oil In February

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Fatal Flaw Of The Renewable Revolution

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com