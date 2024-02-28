Draft WTO Agreement Shows Deep Divergences on Climate Change

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 78.75 -0.12 -0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.59 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 81.57 -1.40 -1.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.867 +0.059 +3.26%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.292 -0.053 -2.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%
Chart Mars US 117 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.292 -0.053 -2.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.38 +1.71 +2.15%
Graph up Murban 1 day 82.51 +1.61 +1.99%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.40 +1.02 +1.30%
Graph down Basra Light 820 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.54 +1.02 +1.22%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.03 +0.75 +0.89%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.01 +0.84 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.83 -1.40 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 274 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 59.62 +1.29 +2.21%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 81.02 +1.29 +1.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 79.27 +1.29 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 71.12 +1.29 +1.85%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 68.87 +1.29 +1.91%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 75.37 +1.29 +1.74%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 66.87 +1.29 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.93 +1.83 +2.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.81 +1.09 +1.63%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 72.46 +1.09 +1.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.06 +1.09 +1.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.00 +1.00 +1.37%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 69.00 +1.25 +1.85%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.88 +1.09 +1.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 3 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 9 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 11 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 3 hours Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 11 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 12 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"

Breaking News:

Progress Stalls On Shell-Equinor $42-Billion LNG Project in Tanzania

Warren Buffett Regrets Owning Electric Utilities

Warren Buffett Regrets Owning Electric Utilities

Buffett recognizes that the US…

Oil Industry Thinks OPEC+ Will Extend Production Cuts Into Q2

Oil Industry Thinks OPEC+ Will Extend Production Cuts Into Q2

Oil industry watchers and analysts…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Draft WTO Agreement Shows Deep Divergences on Climate Change

By Charles Kennedy - Feb 28, 2024, 10:30 AM CST

The World Trade Organization’s (WTO) ministerial conference in Abu Dhabi has shown again deep divergences regarding actions to tackle climate change, with the only explicit reference to “climate change” reduced to an annex in the latest drafts.  

Talks on a new WTO deal are being held this week in Abu Dhabi, and amid disagreements, negotiations on a final declaration continue.  

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who took office in 2021, is keen to include sustainability and tackling climate change in the WTO declaration from the ministerial conference.

But many countries disagree.  

The director general has proposed alternative language referencing climate change, with a proposed paragraph:

“We reaffirm the importance of the contribution that the multilateral trading system can make to addressing global environmental challenges, including climate change and related natural disasters, loss of biodiversity and pollution, and promoting the UN 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in its economic, social and environmental dimensions, insofar as they relate to WTO mandates and in a manner consistent with the Members' respective needs and concerns at different levels of economic development.”

The proposed paragraph continues, “We recognise the ongoing efforts of the Committee on Trade and Environment (CTE), including hosting Thematic Sessions to allow Members to deepen discussions, including on the relationship between trade measures and environmental measures.”

However some major economies, including India, argue that trade agreements and WTO topics should be only about trade matters.

“WTO should not negotiate rules on non-trade related subjects like climate change, gender, labor etc. Rather they should be addressed in respective intergovernmental organisations,” Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, as carried by Reuters. 

The most recent global summit on climate also showed divisions among fossil fuel producers and consumers. In the end, the COP28 climate summit, which ran one day into extra time amid heated debates on the future of fossil fuel use and production, ended with a compromise text referencing for the first time a call to all parties to transition away from fossil fuels. The final agreement was watered down compared to any references to phasing out or phasing down of fossil fuels, as objections from many oil exporting countries – led by Saudi Arabia – held back talks in the final days and sent the conference into overtime.   

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Philippines To Explore Other Oil and Gas Areas amid China Tensions

Next Post

Progress Stalls On Shell-Equinor $42-Billion LNG Project in Tanzania

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours

Major U.S. Strike in Middle East Could Begin Within Hours
Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025

Buffett-Backed Occidental CEO Says Oil Shortage by 2025
China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023

China Was Responsible for 96% of Coal Plants Constructed in 2023
Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones

Ukraine Attacks Russian Oil Refineries With Drones
U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

U.S. Crude Oil, Gasoline Inventories Boom

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Will Halt To New LNG Exports Ease U.S. Natural Gas Price Spikes?

 Alt text

U.S. Refiners Should Brace for Trans Mountain Pipeline Launch

 Alt text

Why Europe’s Energy Transition Leader Doubles Down On Natural Gas

 Alt text

Carmakers' EV Enthusiasm Fizzles Out
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com