Pakistan Considers Iran Gas Pipeline Restart Despite U.S. Sanctions

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.45 +0.54 +0.69%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.55 +0.52 +0.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.03 +0.57 +0.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.727 -0.046 -2.59%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.320 +0.034 +1.49%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 111 days 78.56 -1.84 -2.29%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.320 +0.034 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 80.88 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.65 -1.52 -1.83%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.26 +0.55 +0.70%
Graph down Basra Light 815 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.66 +0.56 +0.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 85.35 +0.19 +0.22%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.16 +0.33 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.99 -0.83 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 268 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 59.06 +0.77 +1.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 80.06 +0.87 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 78.31 +0.87 +1.12%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 70.16 +1.17 +1.70%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 64.01 +0.87 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 64.01 +0.87 +1.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 67.86 +0.87 +1.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 73.91 +0.87 +1.19%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 64.66 +0.87 +1.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 81.19 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.14 -0.27 -0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 83.39 +0.83 +1.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 72.79 -0.27 -0.37%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.39 -0.27 -0.36%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.25 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 68.50 -1.00 -1.44%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 83.72 +1.16 +1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
  • 6 days OPINION: Putin’s Genocidal Myth A scholarly treatise on the thousands of years of Ukrainian history. RCW
  • 3 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough
  • 2 days America should go after China but it should be done in a wise way.
  • 6 days CHINA Economy IMPLODING - Fastest Price Fall in 14 Years & Stock Market Crashes to 5 Year Low
  • 5 days China is using Chinese Names of Cities on their Border with Russia.
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 5 days CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 6 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 7 days United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 7 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 11 days huge-deposit-of-natural-hydrogen-gas-detected-deep-in-albanian-mine

Breaking News:

Shell Backs Out Of Yet Another Floating Offshore Wind Project

The Longer The U.S.’s Pause On LNG Projects Goes On, The Better It Is For Russia

The Longer The U.S.’s Pause On LNG Projects Goes On, The Better It Is For Russia

Shell: a long-term U.S. ban…

Germany To Replace Nuclear With Natural Gas Plants for $16B

Germany To Replace Nuclear With Natural Gas Plants for $16B

Berlin has unveiled plans to spend €16…

Canada Looks To Capitalize As U.S. Pauses LNG Export Licenses

Canada Looks To Capitalize As U.S. Pauses LNG Export Licenses

The Biden administration's pause on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Pakistan Considers Iran Gas Pipeline Restart Despite U.S. Sanctions

By ZeroHedge - Feb 22, 2024, 3:00 PM CST
  • Pakistan is considering initiating construction on the first phase of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project to avoid an $18 billion penalty, with plans to seek a waiver of US sanctions.
  • The project, launched in 2013 to connect Gwadar to the Iranian border, stalled due to US sanctions, with Pakistan suspending its participation in August after issuing a Force Majeure notice to Iran.
  • Pakistani officials are engaged in talks with US officials to seek exemptions from sanctions, while Iran has already completed its side of the pipeline, capable of supplying 750 million cubic feet of gas per day to Pakistan.
Join Our Community
Gas Pipeline

Via The Cradle

Pakistan is mulling over completing a much-delayed pipeline project with Iran, which has been stalled for years and has failed to move forward due to US sanctions

Islamabad is considering finalizing the first phase of the 80-kilometer pipeline, according to Pakistani news site The Nation. "Islamabad is contemplating to kick-off construction work on the 80 kilometers portion of Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project… to escape a potential penalty of $18 billion," the report said.

"Pakistan will submit an application to seek a waiver of US sanctions for the IP project. Initially, it has been decided that in the first phase of the IP project, work on the 80 km portion from the Pak–Iran border to Gwadar will be started," a source in the Pakistani energy ministry told the outlet. 

The project, which aims to connect the Pakistani port city of Gwadar to the Iranian border, was launched in 2013. It required Pakistan to complete the construction of its end of the pipeline by 2014. 

Iran said it has already completed its side of the pipeline and has invested $2 billion in the project. Pakistani officials warned in May last year that Islamabad could face an $18 billion fine if it fails to complete the Iran–Pakistan Gas Pipeline project.

Islamabad suspended its participation in the project a few months later, in August, due to the threat of US economic sanctions. 

At the time, Pakistani Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, said in written testimony to the country’s National Assembly that Pakistan "issued a Force Majeure and Excusing Event notice to Iran under the Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (GSPA), which resultantly suspends Pakistan’s obligations under the GSPA."

"The matter will be finally settled through arbitration, should Iran take this matter to arbitration," the minister said back in August. "The exact amount of penalty, if any, is subject to the outcome of the arbitration to be determined by the arbitrators."

Malik said that Pakistan was "engaged" in talks with US officials to plea for an exemption from sanctions for the project. "All necessary actions are being taken to construct the gas pipeline at the earliest," he stressed, confirming that the project is stalled "due to international sanctions on Iran." The pipeline project is capable of supplying 750 million cubic feet of gas per day to Pakistan. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Red Sea Chaos To Have Limited Effect On LNG Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves

Three Countries Hold 50% of the World’s Uranium Reserves
U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes

U.S. Drillers Pump The Brakes
The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels

The Oil Market Is Tightening to 2016 Levels
Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash

Saudi Arabia Can No Longer Raise Oil Output For Cash
Carbon Nitride: A Breakthrough in Material Science

Carbon Nitride: A Breakthrough in Material Science

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com