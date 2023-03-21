Pierre Andurand: Oil Prices Will Hit $140 This Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 17 mins 68.60 +0.96 +1.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.56 +0.77 +1.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.45 +0.87 +1.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.146 -0.077 -3.46%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.551 +0.015 +0.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.11 +0.36 +0.49%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 67.29 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.551 +0.015 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 69.65 -4.71 -6.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 71.39 -4.80 -6.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 69.76 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 476 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.40 -0.85 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 72.86 -0.79 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.11 +0.36 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.79 +0.84 +1.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 46.57 +0.89 +1.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 69.97 +0.89 +1.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 68.22 +0.89 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 65.37 +0.89 +1.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 63.37 +0.89 +1.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 72.32 +0.89 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 61.67 +0.89 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 63.25 -1.50 -2.32%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 57.00 -1.50 -2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.23 +0.53 +0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 59.27 -1.61 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 63.22 -1.61 -2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 63.22 -1.61 -2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 63.25 -1.50 -2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 73.05 -1.61 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 22 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 22 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

Pierre Andurand: Oil Prices Will Hit $140 This Year

IEA: Global Oil Demand Will Outstrip Supply In Late 2023

IEA: Global Oil Demand Will Outstrip Supply In Late 2023

The IEA expects oil markets…

Reopening Of Chinese Economy Spurs Gold Buying Spree

Reopening Of Chinese Economy Spurs Gold Buying Spree

The latest data from the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Pierre Andurand: Oil Prices Will Hit $140 This Year

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 21, 2023, 8:29 AM CDT

Oil prices will surge to $140 per barrel by the end of this year, hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand said on Tuesday, adding that the recent slump was speculative on the back of the banking sector troubles.

Oil demand, even when it peaks around the end of this decade, will not head for a fast decline, Andurand said at the FT Commodities Global Summit.

"Even when we peak, oil demand won't fall down so fast. We will reach peak demand towards 110 million barrels per day and then a slow decline from there," the hedge fund manager said at the summit, as carried by Reuters.

Early this year, Andurand said that oil could exceed $140 per barrel yet this year if China's economy fully reopens.

At the FT Commodities Global Summit today, Amrita Sen, Director of Research at Energy Aspects, also expressed a bullish view on oil demand for the second half of 2023.

Demand in China is very consumer-driven after the reopening, Sen said at the summit, adding that gasoline and jet fuel demand are set to rebound.

"Jet is going to be the big story this year," Sen added.  

Oil prices slumped by $10 per barrel in one week as the markets were roiled by the collapse of two banks in the United States and the near-collapse of Credit Suisse, which was subsequently saved by a takeover by domestic rival UBS.

Oil prices were trying to rebound early on Tuesday. Crude oil futures are finding a bid as short selling pressures start to ease, potentially raising the risk of a squeeze on a break above $75 Brent and $70 WTI, Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said on Tuesday.

Saxo Bank said early on Tuesday that "Crude oil, down around 12% this month, remains the biggest casualty among key commodities as the banking crisis and risks to the global economic outlook has led to short-term price and demand downgrades."  

ADVERTISEMENT

"In addition, the technical breakout of long-established ranges has forced major position changes from traders and investors," the bank's strategy team added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The UK Will Face A Rising Risk Of Power Supply Shortfalls This Decade

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com