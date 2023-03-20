Oil Prices Head Lower As Credit Suisse Shares Plunge By 60%

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 66.02 -0.72 -1.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.35 -0.62 -0.85%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 71.96 -1.85 -2.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.283 -0.055 -2.35%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.496 -0.005 -0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -0.82 -1.11%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.75 -2.47 -3.24%
Chart Mars US 3 days 67.24 -1.61 -2.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.496 -0.005 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 74.36 +1.16 +1.58%
Graph up Murban 3 days 76.19 +1.02 +1.36%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 69.89 -0.43 -0.61%
Graph down Basra Light 475 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 73.25 -0.79 -1.07%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -0.82 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 73.32 -0.82 -1.11%
Chart Girassol 3 days 73.65 -1.07 -1.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.75 -2.47 -3.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 51.95 -1.48 -2.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 45.68 -1.42 -3.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 69.08 -1.42 -2.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 67.33 -1.42 -2.07%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 64.48 -1.42 -2.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 61.18 -1.42 -2.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 61.18 -1.42 -2.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 62.48 -1.42 -2.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 71.43 -1.42 -1.95%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 60.78 -1.42 -2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 64.75 +0.75 +1.17%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 58.50 +0.75 +1.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 71.70 -3.55 -4.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 60.88 +0.74 +1.23%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 64.83 +0.74 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 64.83 +0.74 +1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 64.75 +0.75 +1.17%
Chart Kansas Common 19 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 74.66 +0.74 +1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 21 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 21 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 24 days What Will We Do Without Oil

Breaking News:

Iran Says It Would Welcome Any Investments In Its Oil And Gas Sector

China’s Diesel Exports Soared In January and February

China’s Diesel Exports Soared In January and February

China’s diesel exports increased tenfold…

Fundamentals Take A Back Seat As Fear Dominates Oil Markets

Fundamentals Take A Back Seat As Fear Dominates Oil Markets

Fundamentals will be of secondary…

Iraq And UAE Spearhead Downstream Expansion

Iraq And UAE Spearhead Downstream Expansion

Despite the unstable macro environment…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Head Lower As Credit Suisse Shares Plunge By 60%

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 20, 2023, 7:50 AM CDT
  • Oil prices continued to fall on Monday morning, with Brent falling toward $70 and WTI nearing $64 before both recovering slightly.
  • Credit Suisse saw its stocks plummet by 60% on Monday in Europe following the announced takeover by UBS, with UBS shares falling 5%.
  • Markets remain on edge ahead of the Fed’s next meeting, with supply/demand fundamentals taking a back seat to sentiment.
Join Our Community

The selloff in oil continues on Monday, with Brent falling to the $72 a barrel mark and U.S. crude down to the $65 per barrel handle, as traders are cutting long positions amid the banking sector turmoil of the past week.

The market rout saw Credit Suisse’s stock plummet by 60% on Monday in Europe after the announced takeover by UBS.

As of 8:26 a.m. ET on Monday, the U.S. oil benchmark WTI Crude was down by 1.15% at $65.95, and Brent Crude, the international benchmark, was falling by 1.08% at $72.09.

During the weekend, UBS said it plans to buy troubled Credit Suisse for $3 billion in an attempt to stop the contagion of spreading to the global banking system.

“The combination is expected to create a business with more than USD 5 trillion in total invested assets and sustainable value opportunities,” UBS said on Sunday.

On Monday, shares in UBS were down by 5% in Europe, while Credit Suisse’s stock collapsed by 60%.

Amid the market turmoil, investors and speculators are fleeing riskier assets such as crude oil futures.

European stocks in general rebounded on Monday, although bank stocks hit the lowest level in three months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures wavered on Monday ahead of the U.S. markets opening as traders try to assess the risks of more contagion to the banking system.

The markets are also on edge about the Fed’s next meeting, which is on Tuesday and Wednesday, and analysts expect the high volatility in all markets – including the oil market – to continue, at least this week.

Brent Crude trades lower, below $75 per barrel, with short sellers in control, Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said on Monday.

“This is no longer a supply/demand focused market and additional risk off could see it target $65,” Hansen added.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become China’s Top Oil Supplier

Next Post

EU Looks To Extend Natural Gas Consumption Cuts For Another Year
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite

The Oil Price Collapse Continues After Brief Respite
Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues
Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?

Nikola Tesla’s Immaculate Energy Conception Finally Realized?
Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?

Crude Has Broken Out of Its Range: What’s Next?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com