The UK Will Face A Rising Risk Of Power Supply Shortfalls This Decade

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 68.60 +0.96 +1.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.70 +0.91 +1.23%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.45 +0.87 +1.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.142 -0.081 -3.64%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.552 +0.016 +0.61%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.11 +0.36 +0.49%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 67.29 +0.05 +0.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.552 +0.016 +0.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 69.65 -4.71 -6.33%
Graph down Murban 1 day 71.39 -4.80 -6.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 69.76 -0.13 -0.19%
Graph down Basra Light 476 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 72.40 -0.85 -1.16%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 72.65 -0.67 -0.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 72.86 -0.79 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.11 +0.36 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 52.79 +0.84 +1.62%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 46.57 +0.89 +1.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 69.97 +0.89 +1.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 68.22 +0.89 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 65.37 +0.89 +1.38%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 62.07 +0.89 +1.45%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 63.37 +0.89 +1.42%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 72.32 +0.89 +1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 61.67 +0.89 +1.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 69.51 -1.74 -2.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 63.25 -1.50 -2.32%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 57.00 -1.50 -2.56%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 72.23 +0.53 +0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 59.27 -1.61 -2.64%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 63.22 -1.61 -2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 63.22 -1.61 -2.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 63.25 -1.50 -2.32%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 73.05 -1.61 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 22 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 22 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas

Breaking News:

The UK Will Face A Rising Risk Of Power Supply Shortfalls This Decade

The Environmental Implications Of A Hydrogen Economy

The Environmental Implications Of A Hydrogen Economy

A new study suggests that…

Humanity On Thin Ice, Says Latest UN Climate Report

Humanity On Thin Ice, Says Latest UN Climate Report

According to the latest UN…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The UK Will Face A Rising Risk Of Power Supply Shortfalls This Decade

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 21, 2023, 7:15 AM CDT

The UK risks a shortage in stable electricity generation in the late 2020s as more coal-fired and older gas and nuclear power plants close, research commissioned by energy firm Drax Group showed on Tuesday.  

Peak demand for Britain’s electricity is expected to rise by 4 gigawatts (GW) by 2027, the research carried out by consultancy Baringa showed. At the same time, the imminent closure of coal-fired power plants, older gas-fired power generation, and closure of nuclear power plants will remove up to 6.3 GW of secure capacity from the UK’s grid, according to the research. 

Dispatchable capacity, which can be called on when needed and which supports Britain’s energy security, will fall from 93% to 85% at times of peak demand, increasing the risk of a supply shortfall, the research found.  

The UK will see a surge in intermittent capacity due to the rise in wind and solar capacity installations, but it will still need stable power generation to serve as a backup in times of peak demand.

This winter, for example, National Grid several times has requested coal-fired capacity to be ready to be sent to the grid if needed, at times of soaring demand on the coldest winter days and nights.

On Sunday, natural gas produced 34.8% of British electricity, followed by wind 22.5%, imports 16.6%, nuclear 14.9%, solar 4.6%, biomass 4.5%, and hydro 2.2%, with no coal-generated power sent to the grid, the operator said on Monday.

According to Baringa’s research for Drax, “The system will need to rely on other forms of capacity, such as electricity interconnectors and intermittent renewable generation like wind or solar, to make up the 15% difference at times of peak demand.”

Drax’s biomass power station in Yorkshire, providing 2.6 GW of electricity, is the largest provider of dispatchable power to the GB electricity system, as well as being one of the only renewable sources of secure supply, the company said. Drax also urged the UK government to support its carbon capture and storage project before it can commit to a $2.45 billion (£2 billion) project to install bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) technology at its plant.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

German Federal Government Signals Energy Crisis Aid Is Not Sustainable 

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Company Slips To World’s 3rd Largest Company
Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production

Ecuador Calls Force Majeure On Almost All Of Its Oil Production
Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition

Chemical Giant Enters U.S. Shale With $1.4 Billion Acquisition
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Biden Thinks Oil Will Be Around For A Decade—It’ll Be Much Longer

 Alt text

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

 Alt text

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

 Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com