Andurand: Oil Prices Could Exceed $140 If China's Economy Fully Reopens

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.68 +1.01 +1.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.57 +0.88 +1.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.14 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.763 +0.043 +1.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.300 +0.033 +1.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 68.87 -3.97 -5.45%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.300 +0.033 +1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 74.53 -2.04 -2.66%
Graph down Murban 1 day 77.19 -1.53 -1.94%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 74.86 +1.36 +1.85%
Graph down Basra Light 402 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 78.58 +1.43 +1.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 78.93 +1.32 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.20 +1.44 +1.88%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.90 -4.39 -5.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 48.62 +1.03 +2.16%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 52.42 +0.83 +1.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 75.82 +0.83 +1.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 74.07 +0.83 +1.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 71.22 +0.83 +1.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 67.92 +0.83 +1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 67.92 +0.83 +1.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 69.22 +0.83 +1.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 78.17 +0.83 +1.07%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 67.52 +0.83 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 75.11 +0.79 +1.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 63.75 +0.75 +1.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 74.82 -4.12 -5.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 66.50 +0.83 +1.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 70.15 +0.83 +1.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 70.00 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 76.08 +0.08 +0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 10 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 12 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 14 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 16 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 19 days Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 3 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 19 days "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 18 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

Norway Replaces Russia As Germany’s Top Gas Supplier

No Deal On Russian Oil Price Cap As Deadline Looms

No Deal On Russian Oil Price Cap As Deadline Looms

The European Union has failed…

Fitch: This Is The Biggest Downward Risk For Oil Markets In 2023

Fitch: This Is The Biggest Downward Risk For Oil Markets In 2023

Fitch Solutions is turning more…

$100 Oil To Return In 2023

$100 Oil To Return In 2023

Eric Nuttall, partner and senior…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Andurand: Oil Prices Could Exceed $140 If China's Economy Fully Reopens

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 06, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • Hedge fund manager Andurand: full reopening of Chinese economy could send oil prices past $140 per barrel.
  • Andurand: The market is underestimating the scale of the demand boost.
  • Andurand did say last week that oil demand will be limited somewhat by a growth in the EV sector.
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices could exceed $140 per barrel yet this year if China’s economy fully reopens, hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand said on Friday.

Andurand sees the possibility of crude oil demand growing by more than 4 million barrels per day this year—a 4% increase over last year. This far exceeds crude demand growth set out for 2023 by other oil market forecasters.

“I think oil will go upwards of $140 a barrel once Asia fully reopens, assuming there will be no more lockdowns, Andurand said, adding that the “market is underestimating the scale of the demand boost that it will bring.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Andurand’s forecast goes against the trend that crude oil prices set so far this year. During the first week of the year, crude oil prices tumbled by 9% in the first two trading days in what was the worst start to a year since 1991.

Last week, Andurand said in a tweet that oil demand could increase between 3 and 4 million bpd this year, aided by the switch from oil to gas.

ADVERTISEMENT

China’s reopening has been on the oil industry’s radar ever since it employed its zero-covid policies and locked down much of its economy. China only recently made significant changes to its covid policies, abandoning its strict measures in favor of relaxed testing requirements and travel restrictions. But China’s reopening has been plagued with a new wave of Covid, spooking many oil bulls off what would be their rejoicing at what should be a significant bump in demand.

Andurand did say last week that oil demand will be limited somewhat by a growth in the EV sector, as EVs have the potential to displace 600,000 bpd of oil demand.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Middle East Producers Cautious To Hike Oil Prices At Start Of 2023
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End

The Oil Market Crisis Sparked By Russia’s Invasion Is Nearing Its End
The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis

The Fall Of Tesla And The Rise of Exxon Amid The Energy Crisis
The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets

The LNG Boom Could End With Billions In Stranded Assets
Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?

Can Global Oil Production Climb If The U.S. Shale Boom Is Over?
Oil Majors Exxon And Chevron Shift Focus To Americas

Oil Majors Exxon And Chevron Shift Focus To Americas

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com