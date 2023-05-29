Petrobras Launches New Commercial Portfolio For Natural Gas

Brazilian national oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (NYSE:PBR) has launched a new commercial portfolio for natural gas in a move that will see the company expand and diversify deadlines, benchmarks and places of delivery in a bid to become more competitive. Petrobras will also resume using Henry Hub benchmark prices for gas in addition to Brent oil prices, while offering distributors more options for contract deadlines and delivery locations.

Using the new portfolio, Petrobras, which currently has contracts with more than 14 suppliers, will become more competitive in the public calls being made by the state distributors and in the commercialization via the Free Market.

Earlier, Petrobras reported that its Q1 2023 revenue and profits decreased which it attributed to lower commodity prices. Q1 net income fell to 38.16B reais (~$7.7B) from 44.6B reais in the prior-year period, but well above the 31.96B reais analyst consensus estimate. Q1 adjusted EBITDA fell to 72.5B reais from 77.7B reais a year ago but also topped the consensus estimate of 67.36B reais. Meanwhile, revenues fell 1.8% Y/Y to 139.07B.

Thankfully, PBR continues paying out hefty dividends to shareholders, with payouts for the quarter clocking in at 24.7B reais ($4.94B).

Petrobras has been at the center of a major corruption scandal over the past decade, due in large part to political appointments in its senior management. Last year, the oil and gas supermajor announced that it will increase 2023-2027 investments by about 15% to $78 billion over the company’s 2022-2026 projected spending. Of the $78 billion planned for capex, 83% or $64 billion is earmarked for E&P activities while 67% of the E&P capex budget will go to pre-salt activities. The company also plans to boost spending to reduce carbon emissions to ~6% of the total compared with 4% in the previous plan, and will see its decarbonization fund more than double the current $248M.

PBR shares underperformed badly last year but have gained 26% year-to-date.



By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

