Chinese Solar Major Slashes The Prices Of A Key Component

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.14 -0.53 -0.73%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 76.35 -0.72 -0.93%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.13 +0.30 +0.39%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.346 -0.071 -2.94%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 2.681 -0.022 -0.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 3 days 71.47 +0.84 +1.19%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.681 -0.022 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.76 +0.99 +1.32%
Graph up Murban 1 day 77.38 +1.04 +1.36%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 75.42 +0.74 +0.99%
Graph down Basra Light 546 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 76.66 +0.68 +0.89%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 76.08 +0.77 +1.02%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.05 +0.70 +0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.94 -0.55 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.28 +1.03 +1.80%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 51.42 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 74.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 73.07 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 70.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 66.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 66.92 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 68.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 77.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 66.52 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 73.53 -2.49 -3.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 63.00 +0.75 +1.20%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.67 -2.15 -2.76%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 65.20 +0.84 +1.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 69.15 +0.84 +1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 69.15 +0.84 +1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 63.00 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 4 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

OPEC Would Welcome Iran’s Return To The International Oil Market

Lithium Market Faces Turbulent Years

Lithium Market Faces Turbulent Years

Supported by a number of…

Scientists Report Breakthrough With Very Low Cost Calcium Battery

Scientists Report Breakthrough With Very Low Cost Calcium Battery

Tohoku University researchers have recently…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Chinese Solar Major Slashes The Prices Of A Key Component

By Charles Kennedy - May 30, 2023, 12:35 AM CDT

The largest solar manufacturer in the world has reduced the prices of a key component in solar installations by close to a third as production ramps up, threatening to sink weaker players.

The update comes after in December Longi slashed prices by more than 27%.

Per a Bloomberg report, Longi Green Energy Technology Co. cut the prices of silicon wafers by 31% following a steep drop in solar silicon prices. The drop itself was the result of new manufacturing capacity coming online.

These developments prompted the president of the company to warn that excess capacity would intensify competition beyond healthy levels and potentially drive smaller market participants off the market.

Interestingly enough, Longi itself is an active participant in the capacity expansion race. Earlier this year, the Chinese company announced plans to invest the equivalent of $8.7 billion to build a production capacity of 100 GW of solar wafers and 50 GW of solar cells annually.

These would effectively double Longi’s existing production capacity and make it the owner and operator of the largest solar power manufacturing base in the world, Bloomberg reported in January.

The cost reductions should be good news for solar developers around the world, as long as they are allowed by their governments to buy panels imported from China. In recent months, both the wind and solar power industries have been struggling with rising raw material costs, which have compromised their profitability.

Meanwhile, solar power continues to expand in the world’s top market for low-carbon energy. This year, China is set to add some 120-140 GW of new solar power capacity, which would be at least 40% more than it added in 2022, according to a Hong Kong consultancy.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first four months of the year alone, more than 48 GW of new solar power capacity were installed in the country.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Petrobras Launches New Commercial Portfolio For Natural Gas

Next Post

OPEC Would Welcome Iran’s Return To The International Oil Market

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 

U.S. Gasoline Prices Are Set For A Significant Decline 
Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence

Iran Seizes Third Oil Tanker As U.S. Boosts Military Presence
Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Turkey Makes Huge 1-Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged

14,000 Inactive Oil & Gas Wells In U.S. Unplugged
Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

Oil Prices Continue To Slip Even As Crude Oil Inventories Decline

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Oil Prices Tank On Worrying Economic Data From China

 Alt text

The Time Is Finally Right For Nuclear Fusion

 Alt text

Just How Important Is The U.S. Shale Industry?

 Alt text

Carney: New Oil & Gas Investment Is Still Needed In The Energy Transition
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com