European Natural Gas Prices Drop To The Lowest Level Since 2021

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.56 +1.65 +2.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.48 +1.64 +2.13%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.98 +1.51 +1.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.380 +0.059 +2.54%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.724 +0.062 +2.31%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.96 +0.72 +0.96%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 71.41 +0.86 +1.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.724 +0.062 +2.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 74.36 +0.82 +1.12%
Graph up Murban 1 day 75.83 +0.71 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 75.55 +2.30 +3.14%
Graph down Basra Light 540 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 76.91 +1.20 +1.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 76.34 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.42 +1.32 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 75.96 +0.72 +0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.88 +1.10 +1.90%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 51.66 +0.86 +1.69%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 75.06 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 73.31 +0.86 +1.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 70.46 +0.86 +1.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 67.16 +0.86 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 67.16 +0.86 +1.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 68.46 +0.86 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 77.41 +0.86 +1.12%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 66.76 +0.86 +1.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 74.72 +0.96 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 75.60 +0.46 +0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 65.44 +0.92 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 69.39 +0.92 +1.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 69.39 +0.92 +1.34%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 69.50 +1.00 +1.46%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 30 mins Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 9 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Australia And India To Boost Clean Energy Cooperation

The Race To Secure Long-Term LNG Contracts

The Race To Secure Long-Term LNG Contracts

Despite global LNG inventories being…

U.S. At Risk Of Blackouts This Summer

U.S. At Risk Of Blackouts This Summer

Extreme weather this summer will…

Can Prosperity Growth Go Together With Net-Zero Goals?

Can Prosperity Growth Go Together With Net-Zero Goals?

If the world is looking…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

European Natural Gas Prices Drop To The Lowest Level Since 2021

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 24, 2023, 7:24 AM CDT
  • A combination of weak demand and high storage levels have pushed European natural gas prices to their lowest level since November 2021.
  • As of May 22, natural gas storage sites in the EU were 66.22% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe.
  • While Europe’s natural gas situation is looking promising, the IEA has warned that the continent is not out of the woods yet.
Join Our Community
Natural gas

Benchmark natural gas prices in Europe continued to fall on Wednesday, extending several weeks of losses amid weak demand in the spring and higher-than-normal inventories after the end of the winter.

The front-month futures at the TTF hub, the benchmark for Europe’s gas trading, fell by 1.5% to $30.84 (28.68 euros) per megawatt-hour (MWh) as of 10.33 a.m. GMT on Wednesday.   

That’s the lowest price since November 2021, when the energy crisis in Europe started ahead of the 2021/2022 winter season, with the crisis reaching a peak later in 2022 after the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the lack of most of Russia’s pipeline gas supply sent prices soaring.

Currently, demand for natural gas in Europe is weak after the winter heating season ended and summer demand is yet to begin. Gas consumption from industry, which went through a very rough patch last autumn and winter, is also weak.

Inventories, on the other hand, are comfortably high for this time of the year. As of May 22, natural gas storage sites in the EU were 66.22% full, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. The level of gas in storage is the highest for this time of the year in at least a decade.

High inventories ahead of the summer and weak demand suggest that the worst of the energy crisis in Europe could be behind us.

Yet, analysts and officials warn that the EU shouldn’t be complacent ahead of the next winter season.

Despite the slump in Europe’s gas prices this year, the continent is “not out of the woods” yet as three factors could worsen the European energy crisis later this year, Fatih Birol, the executive director of the International Energy Agency (IEA), told CNBC this weekend.

Expected higher LNG demand in China after the reopening, the possibility of a U.S. default, and the remaining dependence on Russian gas are three reasons why Europe shouldn’t be complacent ahead of the 2023/2034 winter, the IEA’s top executive warned.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

S&P Global Warns That A U.S. Default Would Wreak Havoc On Global Energy Markets

Next Post

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Nearly 3% On Robust Demand
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline

U.S. Shale Production Is Set For A Rapid Decline
Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default

Oil Prices Fall Again As Wall Street Sees Threat Of Historic Default
Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices

Shale Drillers Are Auctioning Off Rigs at Bargain Basement Prices
Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out

Small Oil Moves In Where Big Oil Moves Out
Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To Face Supply Crisis In 2024

Goldman Sachs: Oil Markets To Face Supply Crisis In 2024

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com