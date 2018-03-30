Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 64.94 +0.56 +0.87%
Brent Crude 1 day 69.34 +0.58 +0.84%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Mars US 2 days 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 2 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 3 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 3 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 3 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 3 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 44.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 36.93 -0.42 -1.12%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.88 -1.62 -2.40%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 64.63 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 3 days 59.88 -0.57 -0.94%
Peace Sour 3 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Peace Sour 3 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 57.88 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.88 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 3 days 57.63 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 2 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.55 -0.43 -0.62%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.70 +0.56 +0.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 hours President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 6 hours Bitcoin is Crashing... Not Just Dropping
  • 1 day Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 8 hours U.S. Withdraw Troops From Syria?
  • 1 day Big Breakthrough: Two Koreas On The Meeting - April 27
  • 6 hours No1: Germany's Unemployment Is At A Record Low And More Than A Million Jobs Are Open
  • 7 hours Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 1 day Bailing coal industry-new attempt
  • 1 day EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 8 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 8 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 1 day Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 1 day HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 8 hours Between Oil And Solar: $200bn Solar Deal - Saudi Arabia With SoftBank
  • 1 day Does US power grid need defense?
  • 1 day Kim Jong Un in China?

Breaking News:

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

Can The Gulf Of Mexico Break Its Oil Production Record?

Can The Gulf Of Mexico Break Its Oil Production Record?

Oil production in the Gulf…

Trump’s Tariffs Can’t Deter Chinese LNG Investment

Trump’s Tariffs Can’t Deter Chinese LNG Investment

Despite a looming trade war,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Payback Time: Oilfield Services Raise Prices

By Irina Slav - Mar 30, 2018, 7:00 PM CDT oil jack

Oilfield service providers are upping their prices, the latest Dallas Fed Energy Survey has found, confirming what producers began to complain about last year when oil prices started recovering.

The survey found the index of input costs for oilfield services jumped from 46.8 from 30.9 this quarter from last. The index for oilfield service prices was also higher in Q1 2018, at 27.9 from 22.6.

Further strengthening the view of an industry in recovery, the survey also found that the index for utilization of oilfield service equipment was higher this quarter, at 40.4. That’s up 11 points from the reading for the last quarter of 2018, the Dallas Fed noted.

Higher oilfield services prices began pressuring producers’ margins soon after the industry officially swung into recovery and growth mode. It was only to be expected because the services sector suffered a harder blow from the oil price collapse, with providers forced to offer huge discounts to drillers in order to stay in business.

Once prices began rising again, producers were eager to start pumping more again and not long after there was a shortage of frack crews and equipment on the horizon. This shortage led to a price spike for oilfield services and longer waiting periods. It also led to new optimism about the services industry.

Related: Oil Prices Near $70 On Geopolitical Uncertainty

This is only fair. After all, it was oilfield service providers that accounted for the bulk of the almost half a million layoffs in the industry during the downturn. It was oilfield service providers that greatly contributed to those notorious efficiency improvements that producers like to brag about so much. In the providers’ case, efficiencies meant cut-throat prices for their services.

The recovery is not universal, though, as Forbes’ Dan Eberhart noted in a recent story on the sector.

Smaller services providers—and even some big ones—are still in the red and struggling to return to profit. Consolidation is on the rise as is to be expected and, Eberhart argues, the current relationship between producers and service providers will need to change because in its current form it is unsustainable. Producers, in other words, might be in for a blow to their profit margins as service providers recover.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Exxon Snaps Up 8 Brazil Offshore Blocks

Next Post

Exxon Snaps Up 8 Brazil Offshore Blocks

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Major Crude Build

 Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls After API Reports Major Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Smaller Than Expected Build

 Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Saudi Arabian Oilfields “Greenest” In The World

Most Commented

Alt text

Schwarzenegger Accuses Big Oil Of 1st Degree Murder

 Alt text

IEA Predicts Nightmare Scenario For OPEC

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Dirty Secret

 Alt text

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com