Oil Prices Near $70 On Geopolitical Uncertainty

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 64.94 +0.56 +0.87%
Brent Crude 22 hours 69.34 +0.58 +0.84%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Mars US 2 days 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 2 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 3 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 3 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 3 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 3 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 44.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 36.93 -0.42 -1.12%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.88 -1.62 -2.40%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 64.63 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 3 days 59.88 -0.57 -0.94%
Peace Sour 3 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Peace Sour 3 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 57.88 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.88 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 3 days 57.63 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 2 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.55 -0.43 -0.62%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.70 +0.56 +0.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 2 hours Bitcoin is Crashing... Not Just Dropping
  • 1 day Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 3 hours U.S. Withdraw Troops From Syria?
  • 1 day Big Breakthrough: Two Koreas On The Meeting - April 27
  • 2 hours No1: Germany's Unemployment Is At A Record Low And More Than A Million Jobs Are Open
  • 3 hours Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 1 day Bailing coal industry-new attempt
  • 24 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 4 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 4 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 24 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 24 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 hours Between Oil And Solar: $200bn Solar Deal - Saudi Arabia With SoftBank
  • 1 day Does US power grid need defense?
  • 1 day Kim Jong Un in China?

Breaking News:

FirstEnergy Asks For Government Bailout

Alt Text

Natural Gas Is Under Attack

Natural gas has gained a…

Alt Text

Are Oil Stocks Stagnating?

It has been a wild…

Alt Text

Egypt: The Next Natural Gas Hotspot

The Eastern Mediterranean is poised…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Prices Near $70 On Geopolitical Uncertainty

By Tom Kool - Mar 30, 2018, 2:30 PM CDT Oil

Oil prices continued their upward momentum on Friday, following a week of geopolitical uncertainty and bullish industry news.

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

(Click to enlarge)

Friday, March 30, 2018

Oil prices closed out the first quarter on a high note, with Brent hovering around $70 and WTI at $65. Rising geopolitical concerns – declines in Venezuela and fears that the U.S. will step up confrontation with Iran – are elevating crude prices.

OPEC and Russia consider 10- to 20-year alliance. There have been rumors for some time that OPEC and Russia are looking at ways of institutionalizing their cooperation beyond the current production cut agreement, which may or may not expire at the end of this year. Reuters reported this week that they are working on something much more ambitious than previously thought: OPEC and Russia are looking at solidifying their cooperation for the long-term. “We are working to shift from a year-to-year agreement to a 10 to 20 year agreement,” Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman told Reuters in an interview on Monday. “We have agreement on the big picture, but not yet on the detail.”

OPEC/non-OPEC looking at six-month extension. OPEC and its non-OPEC partners are reportedly considering an extension of the current production cut agreement for six months, through mid-2019, according to Iraqi oil minister Jabbar al-Luaibi. “By the end of this year, we will assess and decide how to go ahead,” he said at the Iraq Energy Forum. “Some are suggesting a three-month extension, some suggest a six-month extension.”

Saudi Arabia and SoftBank announce 200 GW solar plan. Saudi Arabia and Japan’s SoftBank announced plans to build a 200 GW solar project in Saudi Arabia, which would be about 100 times larger than the largest project currently installed. The project would be built in phases through 2030, and would amount to a major investment in Saudi Arabia’s post-oil economy. Still, there are questions about the viability of the project, given the multiple solar targets announced in the past that have gone nowhere. Related: Will Lithium-Air Batteries Ever Become Viable?

European oil majors scoop up shallow water assets in Mexico. Mexico held a shallow-water auction this week, and several European oil majors successfully acquired tracts, including Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), BP (NYSE: BP), Total (NYSE: TOT), Eni (NYSE: E) and Repsol (BME: REP). Unlike past rounds, ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stayed away. Notably, it was the last oil auction before Mexico’s presidential election in July. The frontrunner, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, has promised to halt future oil auctions if elected.

ExxonMobil goes big in Brazil. While ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) took a pass on Mexico’s shallow water auction, it made a big splash in Brazil’s deepwater auction this week. Exxon was awarded eight tracts, the most among the 12 winning companies. The highest bid came in the Campos basin, and the investment marks a serious interest in Brazil on behalf of the American oil major.

Concho Resources to buy RSP Permian for $9 billion. Concho Resources (NYSE: CXO) announced plans to buy RSP Permian (NYSE: RSPP) in an all-stock deal worth about $9 billion. The acquisition would form the largest shale producer in the Permian and some analysts think it could trigger more M&A activity. The purchase would represent the largest shale deal since 2012, but Concho’s shareholders are skeptical – the company’s share price fell about 9 percent – because of the hefty price tag. Meanwhile, the Permian is starting to see some pipeline bottlenecks, which could hamper the ambitious production forecasts published by a wide array of analysts.

VW promises to buyback diesel cars if they are banned. Volkswagen said it would buy back new diesel cars if German cities move to ban them, hoping to bolster confidence in the diesel vehicles after a German court ruled in February that cities have the authority to ban them. Diesel car sales fell by 19 percent in Germany last month, as fears of bans are pushing consumers elsewhere.

HSBC: LNG market facing supply crunch in 2022-2023. HSBC said in a new report that strong demand from Asia has meant that the LNG market has avoided the “glut” that many analysts had predicted up until recently. In fact, the LNG market faces the opposite problem: By 2022-2023, there could be a shortage of supply, the result of a slowdown in spending on new projects. The conclusion closely echoes a recent report from Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A), which warned of a brewing supply crunch in the 2020s due to a shortfall in project development.

Related: What Big Oil Can Learn From Typewriters

Tesla shares drive on credit downgrade. Moody’s Investors Service downgraded Tesla’s (NYSE: TSLA) credit rating this week, following a fatal crash involving one of its cars and ongoing problems with manufacturing the Model 3. Tesla’s share price has lost more than 13 percent this week, and the New York Times published a scathing article questioning whether the company even had a viable future.

Three companies complain U.S. SPR oil tainted. Three companies that purchased oil from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) have apparently complained that the oil contains dangerous levels of hydrogen sulfide (H2S), according to Reuters. A concentration of H2S that is too high can corrode pipes and refineries. If there are broader problems with the quality of the remaining 665 million barrels sitting in storage, it would make the U.S. strategic reserve much less effective as an energy security tool.

China moves to purchase oil with yuan. Fresh off the launch of its yuan-denominated oil futures contract, China is reportedly preparing to make some oil purchases later this year in yuan instead of dollars. It would be a shot across the bow as China hopes the yuan will rival the greenback as a global currency. Because oil is the world’s most traded commodity, shifting part of the oil trade to yuan would have enormous ramifications. "Being the biggest buyer of oil, it's only natural for China to push for the usage of yuan for payment settlement. This will also improve the yuan liquidity in the global market," a source told Reuters.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

World’s Most Indebted Oil Company Makes Major Hedge
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is now working as news editor for Oilprice.com.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

 China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

 $70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

$70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

 What Trump's New Appointment Means For Oil Prices

What Trump's New Appointment Means For Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com