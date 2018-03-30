World’s Most Indebted Oil Company Makes Major Hedge

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 64.94 +0.56 +0.87%
Brent Crude 22 hours 69.34 +0.58 +0.84%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Mars US 2 days 64.59 +0.66 +1.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Urals 2 days 66.51 -0.55 -0.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Mexican Basket 3 days 56.90 -0.84 -1.45%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.733 +0.035 +1.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 65.03 +0.20 +0.31%
Murban 2 days 68.73 +0.15 +0.22%
Iran Heavy 3 days 63.71 -0.25 -0.39%
Basra Light 3 days 64.23 -0.81 -1.25%
Saharan Blend 3 days 69.17 -0.37 -0.53%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Bonny Light 3 days 69.64 -0.44 -0.63%
Girassol 3 days 69.24 -0.44 -0.63%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.05 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 44.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 36.93 -0.42 -1.12%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 65.88 -1.62 -2.40%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 64.63 -0.87 -1.33%
Sweet Crude 3 days 59.88 -0.57 -0.94%
Peace Sour 3 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Peace Sour 3 days 55.88 -0.87 -1.53%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 57.88 -0.87 -1.48%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 64.88 -0.87 -1.32%
Central Alberta 3 days 57.63 -0.87 -1.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.57 +0.92 +1.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Giddings 2 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.55 -0.43 -0.62%
West Texas Sour 2 days 58.89 +0.56 +0.96%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 62.84 +0.56 +0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 61.39 +0.56 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.25 +0.50 +0.91%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.70 +0.56 +0.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 hour President vs. Amazon: Amazon Loses $53B In Market Value After Trump Announcement
  • 2 hours Bitcoin is Crashing... Not Just Dropping
  • 1 day Tic-Toc: Destiny of 300,000 Diesels VW Vehicles In U.S. Is Uncertain- Market or Withdrawal?
  • 3 hours U.S. Withdraw Troops From Syria?
  • 1 day Big Breakthrough: Two Koreas On The Meeting - April 27
  • 2 hours No1: Germany's Unemployment Is At A Record Low And More Than A Million Jobs Are Open
  • 3 hours Automaker Team Up With States to Get Americans to Buy More EVs
  • 1 day Bailing coal industry-new attempt
  • 24 hours EU, U.S. - Expelling More Than 100 Russian Diplomats! For Now
  • 4 hours France Will Close All Coal Fired Power Stations By 2021
  • 4 hours Rio Tinto Says $4-Million Goodbye to Coal
  • 24 hours Electric Cars Destroy Jobs?!
  • 24 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 hours Between Oil And Solar: $200bn Solar Deal - Saudi Arabia With SoftBank
  • 1 day Does US power grid need defense?
  • 1 day Kim Jong Un in China?

Breaking News:

FirstEnergy Asks For Government Bailout

Alt Text

Funding Soars For Extreme Fossil Fuels

While most big banks were…

Alt Text

Alberta's Aggressive Renewable Energy Push

Alberta has been aggressively pursuing…

Alt Text

OPEC Doubles Down On Draining Oil Inventories

While the OPEC production cut…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

World’s Most Indebted Oil Company Makes Major Hedge

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 30, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT rigs

In February and March, Brazil’s state-controlled oil firm Petrobras hedged 128 million barrels of its expected 2018 production —equal to around 15 percent of total production—at an average price of $65 per barrel, to protect part of its operating cash flow generation this year.

The hedge puts a floor under around 350,000 bpd of Petrobras’s oil production this year, or just above 15 percent of its oil production of around 2.2 million bpd that the company has reported for the past two years.

Petrobras has purchased put options referenced to the average Brent price in February and March through the end of 2018, at an average cost of $3.48 per barrel and average exercise price of around $65/barrel, the Brazilian company said in a statement. The options mature at the end of this year.

The cost of the hedge, 128 million barrels at $3.48 per barrel, is around US$445 million.

“The transaction aims to shield part of the operating cash generation projected by the company for 2018, ensuring a minimum price level for the production volume under the transaction without, however, locking the price, should the average price of Brent in the year exceed the reference value,” Petrobras noted.

The company keeps its preference for exposure to the oil price cycle, but an occasional hedging strategy via derivatives may be applicable, depending on the business environment and Petrobras’ business plan goals. As such, the hedge is aimed at reducing the possible negative impact on cash generation in “the most adverse price scenarios”, helping the firm to proceed with its debt reduction. Related: The Struggle Continues For Bankrupt Shale Drillers

Petrobras—largely viewed as the world’s most indebted oil company—reduced its net debt by 12 percent on the year to US$84.9 billion, and boosted free cash flow by 12 percent to US$13.85 billion last year, the company said earlier this month when it reported another annual net loss—albeit much smaller—due to a class action settlement in the United States.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The U.S. Faces A Pipeline Crisis
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar

China Prepares Death Blow To The Dollar
The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

The Truth Behind Oil’s Recent Price Spike

 China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

China's Oil Futures Launch With A Bang

 $70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

$70 Oil Could Spark An Offshore Oil Boom

 What Trump's New Appointment Means For Oil Prices

What Trump's New Appointment Means For Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com