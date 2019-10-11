PDVSA, Chevron Restart Second Major Oil Blending Facility

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.34 +0.79 +1.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.06 +0.96 +1.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.225 +0.007 +0.32%
Mars US 16 hours 54.05 +1.01 +1.90%
Opec Basket 1 day 58.71 +0.06 +0.10%
Urals 1 day 54.50 +1.25 +2.35%
Louisiana Light 1 day 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Louisiana Light 1 day 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Mexican Basket 1 day 51.16 +0.10 +0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.225 +0.007 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 57.59 +0.04 +0.07%
Murban 1 day 59.75 +0.14 +0.23%
Iran Heavy 1 day 49.72 -1.73 -3.36%
Basra Light 1 day 64.80 +1.25 +1.97%
Saharan Blend 1 day 58.70 -0.81 -1.36%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Girassol 1 day 60.37 -0.61 -1.00%
Opec Basket 1 day 58.71 +0.06 +0.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.89 +0.58 +1.60%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 37.60 +0.26 +0.70%
Canadian Condensate 52 days 47.55 +0.96 +2.06%
Premium Synthetic 42 days 53.95 +0.96 +1.81%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 50.30 +0.11 +0.22%
Peace Sour 18 hours 48.80 +0.96 +2.01%
Peace Sour 18 hours 48.80 +0.96 +2.01%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 50.90 +1.06 +2.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 54.55 +0.56 +1.04%
Central Alberta 18 hours 49.30 +0.96 +1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 1 day 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.00 +1.00 +2.04%
Giddings 1 day 43.75 +1.00 +2.34%
ANS West Coast 28 days 60.63 +0.26 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.50 +0.96 +2.06%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.45 +0.96 +1.90%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.45 +0.96 +1.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.00 +1.00 +2.04%
Kansas Common 1 day 43.75 +1.00 +2.34%
Buena Vista 1 day 62.98 +0.96 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 7 minutes Trump Tariffs NOT China's Biggest concern. Chinese Shadow Banking Bigger. What is Shadow Banking You Ask ?
  • 11 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 15 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 3 mins Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 2 hours Idiotic Environmental Predictions
  • 2 hours Oilfield Layoffs
  • 15 hours China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 11 mins Strategic beauty of attack on Iranian tanker
  • 11 hours Trading Strategy
  • 41 mins USA pulls troops from Syria
  • 12 hours Mutilated Cows and Hilarious Americans
  • 9 hours Top Oil Traders See 2020 Prices Stuck in the $50s
  • 9 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 7 hours Man Shoves Climate Activists Out Of The Way To Get His Burger
  • 9 hours the future
  • 9 hours KURDS LEFT HIGH AND DRY TO DIE?

Breaking News:

PDVSA, Chevron Restart Second Major Oil Blending Facility

It’s All Or Nothing For Oil As Trade Talks Restart

It’s All Or Nothing For Oil As Trade Talks Restart

Oil and equity markets are…

A Long-Term Crisis Looms For Oil

A Long-Term Crisis Looms For Oil

Norway, Guyana and Brazil will…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

PDVSA, Chevron Restart Second Major Oil Blending Facility

By Irina Slav - Oct 11, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT PDVSA

PDVSA and Chevron have restarted operations at the blending facility of their joint venture Petropiar, Reuters reports, citing sources who whished to remain unnamed.

The news comes on the heels of a report about the restart of operations at Sinovensa, the joint venture of the Venezuelan state oil company and China’s CNPC. Like Sinovensa, the blending plant of Petropiar was shut down because of excessive stockpiles of crude.

Excessive stockpiles of crude are one of Venezuela’s problems caused by U.S. sanctions targeting its oil company. Now these must have gone down for not one but two blending plants to restart operations, which should be good news for struggling PDVSA.

Blending plants are the facilities in which Venezuela’s superheavy crude from the Orinoco Belt is blended with light crude to make it liquid enough for loading on tankers. After the restart, both the Petropiar and the Sinovensa plants are producing at a rate of around 100,000 bpd of crude.

Yet here the Venezuelan state company faces a new challenge. Shipping operators are unwilling to risk attracting the wrath of Washington by supplying tankers to PDVSA since in August the U.S. widened the scope of its sanctions against Venezuela to anyone doing business with it and has exposure to the U.S. financial system.

Now, commodity traders are turning away from Venezuelan crude as well, so the problem of finding buyers for its crude produced at the restarted blending facilities remains. Earlier this year, unnamed sources told Bloomberg PDVSA that it was loading its oil on smaller vessels but these cost more, adding to the company’s already significant financial burden.

What’s more, if Washington does not extend the sanction waiver for Chevron, the company will have to leave Venezuela, as would Halliburton and Schlumberger, which will likely hurt production severely. The waivers expire later this month.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

More Traders And Shippers Turn Their Backs On Venezuelan Oil

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com