Crisis Stricken PDVSA Restarts Crucial Oil Blending Plant

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.66 +1.07 +2.03%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.26 +0.94 +1.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.207 -0.027 -1.21%
Mars US 21 hours 53.04 -0.04 -0.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.65 +0.12 +0.21%
Urals 2 days 53.25 -1.45 -2.65%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.54 +2.75 +4.93%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.54 +2.75 +4.93%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.92 +1.16 +1.97%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.06 +0.40 +0.79%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.207 -0.027 -1.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 57.55 -0.44 -0.76%
Murban 2 days 59.61 -0.32 -0.53%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.45 +1.15 +2.29%
Basra Light 2 days 63.55 +0.88 +1.40%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.51 +1.27 +2.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.92 +1.16 +1.97%
Bonny Light 2 days 59.92 +1.16 +1.97%
Girassol 2 days 60.98 +1.18 +1.97%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.65 +0.12 +0.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.35 +1.07 +3.03%
Western Canadian Select 22 hours 37.34 +1.21 +3.35%
Canadian Condensate 51 days 46.59 -0.04 -0.09%
Premium Synthetic 41 days 52.99 -0.04 -0.08%
Sweet Crude 22 hours 50.19 +1.96 +4.06%
Peace Sour 22 hours 47.84 +1.21 +2.59%
Peace Sour 22 hours 47.84 +1.21 +2.59%
Light Sour Blend 22 hours 49.84 +0.96 +1.96%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 22 hours 53.99 +1.36 +2.58%
Central Alberta 22 hours 48.34 +0.71 +1.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.54 +2.75 +4.93%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Giddings 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
ANS West Coast 28 days 60.37 -0.25 -0.41%
West Texas Sour 2 days 46.54 -0.04 -0.09%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.49 -0.04 -0.08%
Eagle Ford 2 days 50.49 -0.04 -0.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 49.00 -0.25 -0.51%
Kansas Common 2 days 42.75 -0.25 -0.58%
Buena Vista 2 days 62.02 -0.04 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 7 minutes Trump Tariffs NOT China's Biggest concern. Chinese Shadow Banking Bigger. What is Shadow Banking You Ask ?
  • 11 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 15 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 7 mins Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 39 mins ''Enough Of Endless War!''
  • 3 hours Man Shoves Climate Activists Out Of The Way To Get His Burger
  • 2 hours Oilfield Layoffs
  • 4 hours Mutilated Cows and Hilarious Americans
  • 2 hours 'MAGA' Listed On College's White Supremacy Pyramid
  • 7 hours The Myth of Chinese and Indian Engineers
  • 9 hours Trump, Guns, Racism, Terrorism, And, Er, Rihanna ...
  • 7 hours Climate Week / + ''Capitalism Doesn't Threaten Humanity''
  • 5 hours Trading Strategy
  • 3 hours China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 4 hours USGS Est. 214 trillion Cubic Ft. of Gas in Appalachia
  • 1 hour Norway Mega Project will Add 440,000 Barrels a Day by Next May

Breaking News:

Tesla Alerts Owners To Fully Charge Ahead Of Massive California Power Shutoff

Russia Scrambles To Save Energy Industry From Climate Change

Russia Scrambles To Save Energy Industry From Climate Change

Moscow must mitigate the warming…

Alberta Plans Oil Offensive, Starts ''Energy War Room''

Alberta Plans Oil Offensive, Starts ''Energy War Room''

Alberta’s government is moving to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Crisis Stricken PDVSA Restarts Crucial Oil Blending Plant

By Irina Slav - Oct 10, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT PDVSA

Venezuela’s PDVSA and its partner CNPC have restarted operations at their jointly operated Sinovensa project, where an oil blending plant was shut down last week because of the buildup of excessive stocks, Reuters reports, quoting a person familiar with the matter and an internal document.

Excessive stockpiles of crude are one of Venezuela’s problems caused by U.S. sanctions targeting its oil company. Now these must have gone down so the Sinovensa blending plant, which is near Venezuela’s largest oil export terminal, the port of Jose, is operating again.

The plant blends superheavy from the Orinoco Belt with light crude to produce the popular Merey blend. According to the document Reuters said it had seen, the facility produced 105,000 barrels of Merey crude on Tuesday. This is Venezuela’s total Merey blend production since there are no other blending plants in operation at the moment.

Yet PDVSA is building a new one, financed by China, according to an IHS Markit report from August. The new blending facility would have a daily capacity of 120,000 barrels, to add to the current Sinovensa capacity of 100,000 bpd.

Sinovensa is 49-percent owned by the Chinese state giant and 51-percent owned by PDVSA. In August, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro said that with the help of its Chinese partner, PDVSA planned to boost the capacity of the Sinovensa plant by 65,000 bpd.

“Thanks always to China, for all of this effort and all of this cooperation,” Maduro said at the time. He added that this will be the first of two production expansions, the second of which should bring production to 230,000 bpd.

The Merey blend is particularly popular among Asian refiners and since these are Venezuela’s biggest clients right now, the plan to boost the production capacity for the blend is understandable. However, a recent report suggests the financial side of matters could be tricky: a Chinese company hired for the original plant’s capacity expansion had stopped work on the project due to payment delays.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Defying Sanctions, India Will Resume Oil Imports From Venezuela

Next Post

Brazil Court Gives Go-Ahead To Massive 15 Billion Barrel Oil Auction

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Crude Inventory Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com