More Traders And Shippers Turn Their Backs On Venezuelan Oil

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.34 +0.79 +1.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.06 +0.96 +1.62%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.225 +0.007 +0.32%
Mars US 16 hours 54.05 +1.01 +1.90%
Opec Basket 1 day 58.71 +0.06 +0.10%
Urals 1 day 54.50 +1.25 +2.35%
Louisiana Light 1 day 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Louisiana Light 1 day 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Mexican Basket 1 day 51.16 +0.10 +0.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.225 +0.007 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 57.59 +0.04 +0.07%
Murban 1 day 59.75 +0.14 +0.23%
Iran Heavy 1 day 49.72 -1.73 -3.36%
Basra Light 1 day 64.80 +1.25 +1.97%
Saharan Blend 1 day 58.70 -0.81 -1.36%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Bonny Light 1 day 59.10 -0.82 -1.37%
Girassol 1 day 60.37 -0.61 -1.00%
Opec Basket 1 day 58.71 +0.06 +0.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.89 +0.58 +1.60%
Western Canadian Select 18 hours 37.60 +0.26 +0.70%
Canadian Condensate 52 days 47.55 +0.96 +2.06%
Premium Synthetic 42 days 53.95 +0.96 +1.81%
Sweet Crude 18 hours 50.30 +0.11 +0.22%
Peace Sour 18 hours 48.80 +0.96 +2.01%
Peace Sour 18 hours 48.80 +0.96 +2.01%
Light Sour Blend 18 hours 50.90 +1.06 +2.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 54.55 +0.56 +1.04%
Central Alberta 18 hours 49.30 +0.96 +1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 1 day 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.00 +1.00 +2.04%
Giddings 1 day 43.75 +1.00 +2.34%
ANS West Coast 28 days 60.63 +0.26 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.50 +0.96 +2.06%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.45 +0.96 +1.90%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.45 +0.96 +1.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.00 +1.00 +2.04%
Kansas Common 1 day 43.75 +1.00 +2.34%
Buena Vista 1 day 62.98 +0.96 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 7 minutes Trump Tariffs NOT China's Biggest concern. Chinese Shadow Banking Bigger. What is Shadow Banking You Ask ?
  • 11 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 15 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 3 mins Boring! See Ya Clowns, And Have Fun In Germany
  • 2 hours Idiotic Environmental Predictions
  • 2 hours Oilfield Layoffs
  • 15 hours China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 11 mins Strategic beauty of attack on Iranian tanker
  • 11 hours Trading Strategy
  • 41 mins USA pulls troops from Syria
  • 12 hours Mutilated Cows and Hilarious Americans
  • 9 hours Top Oil Traders See 2020 Prices Stuck in the $50s
  • 9 hours Nigeria Demands $62B from Oil Majors
  • 7 hours Man Shoves Climate Activists Out Of The Way To Get His Burger
  • 9 hours the future
  • 9 hours KURDS LEFT HIGH AND DRY TO DIE?

Breaking News:

PDVSA, Chevron Restart Second Major Oil Blending Facility

Another One Bites The Dust: Dyson Ditches Electric Car Project

Another One Bites The Dust: Dyson Ditches Electric Car Project

British entrepreneur legend, James Dyson,…

Syria Fears Send Oil Prices Higher

Syria Fears Send Oil Prices Higher

With the U.S. having pulled…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

More Traders And Shippers Turn Their Backs On Venezuelan Oil

By Irina Slav - Oct 11, 2019, 9:30 AM CDT Tanker Venezuela

Trafigura, Equinor, Exxon, and Unipec are among the companies that are increasingly turning their backs on Venezuelan oil contracts, along with vessel operators, all too aware of the consequences of violating U.S. sanctions against Venezuela.

Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the situation, that Trafigura, for one, had told its traders to avoid any dealings with Venezuela, both directly and indirectly. At the same time, Unipec—the trading arm of Chinese Sinopec—had revised its oil tanker contracts to state that the vessels it uses have not called at a Venezuelan port in the past 12 months, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Exxon had revised its charter contract to avoid tankers that had called at Venezuelan ports in recent months. Taken together with Unipec’s contract revision, the change affects some 250 tankers.

The Reuters reports follows one by Bloomberg from last month, which said shipping companies were increasingly reluctant to deliver vessels to Venezuela afraid this may lead to them losing the insurance of the vessels.

The Trump administration has been tightening the noose around Venezuela. The latest round of sanctions was signed in August and they spread to anyone doing business with the Maduro government, both U.S. and non-U.S. Following the signing of the order for the sanctions, the Shipowners’ Club told its members to “exercise caution” in their dealings with Venezuela.

Now, with 250 tankers effectively blacklisted, freight rates for oil vessels heading to Asia are rising, with VLCC rates hitting a record $14 million in just a few weeks.

For Venezuela, there is another problem on the horizon. Later this month, waivers will expire for the handful of U.S. companies still operating in the country. There has been no indication that Washington is willing to extend these, which means Venezuela’s oil production could drop by as much as half.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Ecuador Declares Force Majeure On All Oil Operations As Protests Escalate

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data

Oil Continues To Plunge On Bearish Crude Inventory Data
Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

Large Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Oil Prices

 Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

Shell, Exxon Close Deal To Build Five LNG Import Terminals

 Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

Surprise Crude Build Pushes Oil Prices Further Down

 U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

Most Commented

Alt text

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Alt text

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

 Alt text

Has Iran Won The War For The Middle East?

 Alt text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com