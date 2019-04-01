Oman: Oil To Stay Range Bound Till End-2019

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.69 +1.55 +2.58%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.11 +1.53 +2.26%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.703 +0.041 +1.54%
Mars US 3 days 66.14 +1.24 +1.91%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.23 +0.85 +1.28%
Urals 4 days 65.98 +1.33 +2.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.28 +1.23 +2.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.703 +0.041 +1.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.06 +0.53 +0.80%
Murban 4 days 68.33 +0.69 +1.02%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.20 +1.25 +2.12%
Basra Light 4 days 69.62 +0.50 +0.72%
Saharan Blend 4 days 67.53 +1.13 +1.70%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Girassol 4 days 68.05 +0.93 +1.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.23 +0.85 +1.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.34 +1.78 +3.59%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.84 +0.84 +1.71%
Canadian Condensate 38 days 56.89 +0.84 +1.50%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 60.79 +0.84 +1.40%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.04 +0.84 +1.55%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.64 +0.84 +1.62%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.64 +0.84 +1.62%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 55.14 +0.84 +1.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 58.74 +0.84 +1.45%
Central Alberta 3 days 53.44 +0.84 +1.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Giddings 4 days 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.20 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 4 days 54.09 +0.84 +1.58%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.04 +0.84 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.04 +0.84 +1.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.54 +0.84 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 6 minutes Arab Summit In Tunisia To Unite On Golan But Rifts Remain
  • 11 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 4 hours Oil Moving Back Offshore, Shale Oil Lost its Luster
  • 7 hours Solar+Storage Race is On
  • 7 hours Good Sign For Democracy: Erdogan Loses Ground In Turkey’s Big Cities In Local Voting
  • 3 hours Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 3 mins White People's Diet
  • 7 hours OPEC March Oil Output Sinks On Saudi Cuts, Venezuela Blackouts
  • 18 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 7 hours Australia's Commodities Boom
  • 5 hours Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 9 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 1 day Mexico Demands Spain and the Vatican Apologize to Indigenous People for the Spanish Conquest
  • 19 hours Huge Discovery of Hydrocarbon in Pakistan
  • 12 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates

Breaking News:

Trump Goes Around Court To Issue Permit For Keystone XL

Trump Boosts U.S. Presence In Taiwan Strait

Trump Boosts U.S. Presence In Taiwan Strait

The United States has sent…

Tunisia Looks To Boost Renewable Sector

Tunisia Looks To Boost Renewable Sector

Tunisia is seeking to increase…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oman: Oil To Stay Range Bound Till End-2019

By Irina Slav - Apr 01, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT oil tanker at Sea

Crude oil will remain in the range between US$65 a barrel and US$75 a barrel, according to the Omani oil minister, Mohammed bin Hamad al-Rumhy. Reuters quoted a report by Oman’s state news agency as saying the minister had reiterated the country’s commitment to the OPEC+ production cut agreement.

A Brent crude price of US$75 per barrel would be welcome news for Saudi Arabia, but not so welcome to its most important ally in the OPEC+ agreement: Russia. Unlike Saudi Arabia, which needs much higher prices to make its budget work this year, Russia is in fact better off with cheaper oil as it would stimulate more exports.

So far, Moscow has played along, though there have been indications that the playing along has been a bit reluctant and reports from Russia have confirmed the reluctance: the state oil companies and Lukoil would much rather expand production than cut it. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is trying to convince its partners to extend the cuts beyond June.

According to Reuters, Russia may be willing to continue cutting, but not until the end of the year as Saudi Arabia would prefer it. Three months is what Russia is more likely to agree to and this will likely have an effect on prices once it is reported. If the world’s second-largest producer of oil decides to pull out of the cut deal altogether, a price slump would be inevitable.

Related: US Oil Production Dips For First Time In Nearly Six Months

Last month, Goldman Sachs said it expected OPEC and its partners to reduce global supply sufficiently by April, using what commodities chief Jeffrey Currie called a “shock and awe” strategy. This would push prices above US$70 a barrel, Currey said at the time, before OPEC announced how it would wind down the cuts without shocking the market.

Extending the cuts into the second half of the year would help keep them higher but the extension is far from certain as Saudi Arabia would need to convince some of its fellow OPEC members such an extension is indeed in everybody’s best interest and not just the Kingdom’s.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Study Blames White American’s Diet For Climate Change

Next Post

Maduro Announces Power Rationing Plan After Third Blackout

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

 Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Alt text

Should We Rethink Nuclear Power?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com