Louisiana Light 4 days 65.39 -0.68 -1.03%
Bonny Light 2 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.80 +0.39 +0.76%
Eagle Ford 2 days 58.04 +0.84 +1.47%
Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

U.S. On The Hunt For Iranian “Ghost Tankers”

The United States has started…

Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

While sanctions continue to weigh…

Oil Sands M&A Grinds To A Halt

Merger and Acquisition activity is…

Jim Hyerczyk

Jim Hyerczyk

Fundamental and technical analyst with 30 years experience.

The Oil Rally Is Set To Continue

By Jim Hyerczyk - Mar 30, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT
Keihin refinery

U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures surged to a new high for the year this week. The markets are being underpinned by the OPEC-led production cuts and the U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, which have helped tighten the global supply. However, Friday’s spike to the upside is likely being fueled by increased demand for risky assets and firmer U.S. Treasury yields, which have dampened concerns over a U.S. recession later in the year. The catalyst behind the price action is the optimism created by the resumption of the trade negotiations between the United States and China.

Strong First Quarter Performance

Crude oil is set to post its biggest first quarter gain in 10-years. Additionally, WTI futures are in a position to rise for a fourth straight week and are set for a first quarter gain of 31 percent. Brent futures are set to post a gain of 27 percent for the first quarter.

CNBC says, “For both futures contracts, the first quarter 2019 is the best performing quarter since the second quarter of 2009 when both gained about 40 percent.”

Trump Makes Feeble Attempt to Stop Rally

The strong gains this quarter may have prompted President Trump to call for OPEC to boost production to lower prices on Thursday.

“Very important that OPEC increase the flow of Oil. World Markets are fragile, price of Oil getting too high. Thank you!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

Trump…

US Oil Production Dips For First Time In Nearly Six Months
