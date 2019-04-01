Maduro Announces Power Rationing Plan After Third Blackout

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.69 +1.55 +2.58%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.11 +1.53 +2.26%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.703 +0.041 +1.54%
Mars US 3 days 66.14 +1.24 +1.91%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.23 +0.85 +1.28%
Urals 4 days 65.98 +1.33 +2.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.28 +1.23 +2.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.703 +0.041 +1.54%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.06 +0.53 +0.80%
Murban 4 days 68.33 +0.69 +1.02%
Iran Heavy 4 days 60.20 +1.25 +2.12%
Basra Light 4 days 69.62 +0.50 +0.72%
Saharan Blend 4 days 67.53 +1.13 +1.70%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.66 +1.34 +1.99%
Girassol 4 days 68.05 +0.93 +1.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.23 +0.85 +1.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 51.34 +1.78 +3.59%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.84 +0.84 +1.71%
Canadian Condensate 38 days 56.89 +0.84 +1.50%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 60.79 +0.84 +1.40%
Sweet Crude 3 days 55.04 +0.84 +1.55%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.64 +0.84 +1.62%
Peace Sour 3 days 52.64 +0.84 +1.62%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 55.14 +0.84 +1.55%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 58.74 +0.84 +1.45%
Central Alberta 3 days 53.44 +0.84 +1.60%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.52 +1.13 +1.73%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Giddings 4 days 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.20 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 4 days 54.09 +0.84 +1.58%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.04 +0.84 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 4 days 58.04 +0.84 +1.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 56.75 +1.00 +1.79%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 +1.00 +2.02%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.54 +0.84 +1.19%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Rope Tightens: U.S. Orders Foreign Firms To Further Cut Down On Oil Trades With Venezuela
  • 6 minutes Arab Summit In Tunisia To Unite On Golan But Rifts Remain
  • 11 minutes Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 4 hours Oil Moving Back Offshore, Shale Oil Lost its Luster
  • 7 hours Solar+Storage Race is On
  • 7 hours Good Sign For Democracy: Erdogan Loses Ground In Turkey’s Big Cities In Local Voting
  • 3 hours Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 3 mins White People's Diet
  • 7 hours OPEC March Oil Output Sinks On Saudi Cuts, Venezuela Blackouts
  • 18 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 7 hours Australia's Commodities Boom
  • 5 hours Where To Go: A Look At Ukraine’s 3 Top Presidential Contenders
  • 9 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 1 day Mexico Demands Spain and the Vatican Apologize to Indigenous People for the Spanish Conquest
  • 19 hours Huge Discovery of Hydrocarbon in Pakistan
  • 12 hours Malaysia Oil & Gas Updates

Breaking News:

Trump Goes Around Court To Issue Permit For Keystone XL

Mexico Scrambles To Save Its Sinking Oil Company

Mexico Scrambles To Save Its Sinking Oil Company

Mexico has unveiled a new…

Chinese LNG Imports Drop As Winters Nears End

Chinese LNG Imports Drop As Winters Nears End

China’s liquefied natural gas (LNG)…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Maduro Announces Power Rationing Plan After Third Blackout

By Irina Slav - Apr 01, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Maduro Petro

Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro announced 30 days of electricity rationing after a third blackout hit the struggling South American country. The Associated Press quotes Maduro as saying on Sunday the rationing would help the government deal with the blackouts that have also affected adversely water supply and communications.

They also sparked protests, reinforced by calls to people to take to the streets by National Assembly president and opposition leader Juan Guaido. Guaido called on Venezuelans to go out and protest the lack of basic services caused by the blackouts. Maduro, for his part, has blamed the first major blackout that sank Venezuela into darkness for days on the U.S., calling it a sabotage attempt seeking to topple him from power.

According to local reports, the police were peaceful but groups of Maduro supporters called colectivos had been dispersing protesters in some parts of Caracas with threats and gun shots. Maduro has called on the colectivos and other government supports to keep the peace amid the blackouts.

The blackouts are the latest in a host of woes for the sanction-stricken country. The first one crippled the already ailing economy and paralyzed Venezuela’s oil industry. So did the second one, which shut down the country’s most important oil export terminal, the port of Jose, temporarily suspending vital shipments of oil amid a shrinking client base.

This may shrink further as reports emerged last week that Washington was pressuring commodity traders to stop buying Venezuelan crude even if the deals were not in violation of the U.S. sanctions against Venezuela.

The blackouts are also wreaking havoc on production—already in decline—as the heavy crude upgraders that turn Venezuela’s extra heavy oil into a liquid transportable by tankers also shut down where there is no power. Backup generation capacity has proven difficult to come by judging by the fact that the second outage shut down Jose and the upgraders for several days.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oman: Oil To Stay Range Bound Till End-2019

Next Post

Trump Goes Around Court To Issue Permit For Keystone XL

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher
Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

 Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

Oil Holds Steady Despite Surprise Crude Build

 Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Venezuela’s Restarts Its Largest Oil Export Terminal

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Alt text

Should We Rethink Nuclear Power?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com