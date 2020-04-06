Oil Slides As OPEC Delays Meeting

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 26.62 +0.54 +2.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 33.05 -1.06 -3.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 1.751 +0.020 +1.16%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 25.08 +0.94 +3.89%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 23.01 +4.08 +21.55%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 24.85 +8.30 +50.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 23.11 +2.93 +14.52%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 23.11 +2.93 +14.52%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 26.29 -0.40 -1.50%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 20.48 +4.43 +27.60%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.751 +0.020 +1.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 25.31 +0.63 +2.55%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 25.77 +0.49 +1.94%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 20.55 -0.45 -2.14%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 34.04 -1.36 -3.84%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 21.92 -0.80 -3.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 26.29 -0.40 -1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 26.29 -0.40 -1.50%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 26.04 -0.46 -1.74%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 23.01 +4.08 +21.55%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 12.94 +3.02 +30.44%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 29.19 +3.02 +11.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 28.74 +3.02 +11.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 24.09 +3.02 +14.33%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 18.34 +3.02 +19.71%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 18.34 +3.02 +19.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 22.59 +3.02 +15.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 27.34 +3.02 +12.42%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 18.84 +3.02 +19.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 23.11 +2.93 +14.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 22.75 -2.00 -8.08%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 16.50 -2.00 -10.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 25.68 +3.88 +17.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 20.03 -2.26 -10.14%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.98 -2.26 -8.61%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 23.98 -2.26 -8.61%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 22.75 -2.00 -8.08%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 18.50 +3.00 +19.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 33.07 +3.02 +10.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 8 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 11 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 min US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 26 mins While China was covering up Covid-19 it went on an international buying spree for ventilators and masks. From Jan 7th until the end of February China bought 2.2 Billion masks !
  • 3 hours Marine based energy generation
  • 11 mins Ten days ago Trump sent New York Hydroxychloroquine. Being administered to infected. Covid deaths dropped last few days. Fewer on ventilators. Hydroxychloroquine "Cause and Effect" ?
  • 17 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 4 hours China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 7 hours Real Death Toll In CCP Virus May Be 12X Official Toll
  • 53 mins Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 1 day Trafigura CEO Weir says, "We will see 30% to 35% drop in demand". That amounts to 35mm bbls/day glut ! OPEC+ 10 mm cut won't fix it. It's a DEMAND problem.
  • 4 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 13 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 1 day The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown

Breaking News:

This Emerging Producer Could Be Crucial To The Largest Oil Deal In History

Iraq On The Brink Of Civil War As Oil Revenues Evaporate

Iraq On The Brink Of Civil War As Oil Revenues Evaporate

Crashing oil revenues because of…

The U.S. Is About To Lose Its Place As The World’s Largest Oil Producer

The U.S. Is About To Lose Its Place As The World’s Largest Oil Producer

The U.S. is set to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Slides As OPEC Delays Meeting

By Irina Slav - Apr 06, 2020, 9:30 AM CDT OPEC

Oil prices took another nosedive today after during the weekend Russia and Saudi Arabia postponed a meeting scheduled for Monday as they went at each other’s throats trading blame for the price collapse.

CNN reported, citing an OPEC source, that the meeting was rescheduled for Thursday. The Financial Times reported that Norway and Alberta would be joining the meeting.

Earlier today, CNBC quoted the head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Kiril Dmitriev as saying that Russia and Saudi Arabia were “very, very close to a deal”.

The spike in hostility between Riyadh and Moscow did not bode well for the outcome of the meeting although the price situation is serious enough to motivate overlooking the differences the two might have regarding whose fault the crisis is, as the CNBC report suggests. However, a Bloomberg report from last week has indicated Russia would only agree to cuts if the United States cuts, too. This might make an agreement tricky as the U.S. has not signaled any readiness to join any cuts.

Producers, meanwhile, are struggling to cope. Algeria’s energy minister said yesterday all oil producers should agree to reduce their production and implement it immediately.

The situation in oil is unprecedented as the coronavirus outbreak, which has so far infected more than 1 million people globally has crippled demand to such an extent that some experts are warning of a looming storage capacity shortage that would push prices even lower.

Related: Big Oil Raises Debt To Ride Out Price Crash

According to Vitol’s Russell Hardy and IHS Markit’s Daniel Yergin, the effect of the outbreak on oil demand would be about 20 million bpd during the peak of the crisis. The International Energy Agency’s Fatih Birol agrees and is even more pessimistic: he said, as quoted by Reuters, that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on oil demand could reach a quarter of the average daily, which is close to 100 million bpd.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $33.46 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $27.33, both down from Friday’s close, WTI by more than 3 percent and Brent crude by close to 2 percent, but both still higher than the troughs seen earlier this month, before President Trump’s tweet.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

Next Post

Rockets Fired Near Iraq’s Southern Oil District

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

 Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

Here’s What Oil Traders Are Doing To Profit From Ultra-Low Oil Prices

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

 Alt text

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com