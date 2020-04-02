Why A 15 Million Barrel Per Day Cut Will Never Happen

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.20 +4.89 +24.08%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 30.20 +5.46 +22.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.550 -0.037 -2.33%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 16.21 +2.98 +22.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 16.87 -5.74 -25.39%
Graph up Urals 2 days 18.30 +0.45 +2.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 15.28 +0.77 +5.31%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 15.28 +0.77 +5.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 18.50 -2.73 -12.86%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.61 -0.15 -1.39%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.550 -0.037 -2.33%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 21.23 -2.00 -8.61%
Graph down Murban 2 days 22.05 -2.41 -9.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 13.16 -1.62 -10.96%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 29.26 -3.88 -11.71%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 14.69 -3.16 -17.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 18.50 -2.73 -12.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 18.50 -2.73 -12.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 18.29 -3.26 -15.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 16.87 -5.74 -25.39%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 11.72 +4.20 +55.85%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 4.910 -0.170 -3.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 21.16 -0.17 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 20.71 -0.17 -0.81%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 16.06 -0.17 -1.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 10.31 -0.17 -1.62%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 10.31 -0.17 -1.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 14.56 -0.17 -1.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 19.31 -0.17 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 10.81 -0.17 -1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 15.28 +0.77 +5.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 10.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 23.18 -0.17 -0.73%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 14.26 -0.17 -1.18%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 18.21 -0.17 -0.92%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.21 -0.17 -0.92%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.50 -0.25 -2.33%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.79 -0.17 -0.65%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 1 hour Which producers will shut in first?
  • 6 mins The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 28 mins Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 14 hours We are witnesses to the end of the petroleum age
  • 49 mins Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 19 hours Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 3 hours Wastewater Infrastructure Needs
  • 17 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 18 hours >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 20 hours Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 22 hours As Saudi Arabia Boosts Oil Output, Some Tankers Have Nowhere to Go
  • 1 day Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus

Breaking News:

IEA: This Oil Shock Is The Worst In History

Alt Text

Coronavirus Could Lead To Mass Layoffs In Oil And Gas

Covid-19 is not only impacting…

Alt Text

Is Oil Heading To $10?

As Saudi Arabia continues to…

Alt Text

What Happens If You Can’t Pay Your Electricity Bill?

With over 3 million Americans…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why A 15 Million Barrel Per Day Cut Will Never Happen

By Tom Kool - Apr 02, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump

Oil prices exploded on Thursday morning after US President Trump tweeted that he spoke with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about a potentially ‘huge’ output cut. 

According to Trump, the production cut from Saudi Arabia and Russia could be as high as 15 million bpd. 

The reality, however, is very different. 

Earlier this morning, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman of Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that ‘’No one has launched any talks about a potential new oil-production deal to replace the OPEC+ format’’

Peskov assured reporters that no one is happy with current oil prices, but there are no high-level talks scheduled for either Thursday or Friday.  

It seems then that US pressure on Riyadh has convinced Saudi Arabia to reopen negotiations once again, but as I wrote before, neither of the parties will be willing to hand an easy victory to the others.

While both Russia and Saudi Arabia have started to hint that they are willing to talk about new cooperation, neither of them have proposed any specific new deal.

The situation changed this morning after Saudi Arabia’s official news agency reported that the Kingdom is calling for an urgent OPEC+ meeting with the aim of ‘’seeking a fair agreement’’. In other words, Saudi Arabia is willing to return to the negotiating table if every other nation is willing to cut production. 

According to Dow Jones, Riyadh is willing to reduce output to 9 million bpd, roughly what it produced in February before the OPEC+ deal fell apart. It also seems that the Kingdom will only be happy to cut production back to 9 million bpd if Moscow agrees with the 500,000 bpd production reduction it rejected at the previous OPEC+ meeting in Vienna.

Even if Saudi Arabia gets Russia to agree to the 500,000 bpd cut (which remains unlikely), this means that the markets will see a production reduction of only 3.5 million bpd – a far cry from the 10-15 million bpd that President Trump claimed in his tweet this morning.

Even if Saudi Arabia gets the UAE, Iraq and other non-OPEC members such as Brazil, Canada, Kazakhstan, Norway, Mexico, and Azerbaijan to make additional output cuts, this will still not be enough to counter the coronavirus impact on the markets in the short term. All of this seems highly unlikely unless US producers will agree to force production cuts upon themselves (like Canadian producers did last year), something that US President Trump did not mention in his tweet.

Some smaller and larger US producers are happy to voluntarily cut back production, but oil majors such as ExxonMobil and Chevron have shown no interest in reducing production. Industry organizations such as the API and TXOGA also remain opposed to forced output cuts.

With global oil demand potentially crashing 30 million bpd in April/May, every producer is feeling the pain, but even a multilateral output cut that would involve all G20 producers isn’t likely to keep inventories from ballooning and prices from falling.

The oil rally caused by Trump’s tweet is likely to fade.

Update: 1.17PM CT - Russian Energy Minister Novak signaled that Russia, instead of cutting supply, will wait for demand to come back in the next couple of months.

By Tom Kool of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Russia: Oil Producing Countries Not Discussing Any New Deal 

Next Post

Oil Majors Rally On Rising Crude Prices
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

 Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

 The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

 $1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com