Big Oil Raises Debt To Ride Out Price Crash

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 25.92 -2.42 -8.54%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 31.33 -2.78 -8.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.630 +0.009 +0.56%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 24.14 +2.82 +13.23%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
Graph up Urals 3 days 16.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 16.05 +5.44 +51.27%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.630 +0.009 +0.56%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 24.68 +3.09 +14.31%
Graph up Murban 3 days 25.28 +2.88 +12.86%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 21.00 +4.24 +25.30%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 35.40 +3.35 +10.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 22.72 +4.10 +22.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 26.69 +5.28 +24.66%
Chart Girassol 3 days 26.50 +5.21 +24.47%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 14.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 9.920 +5.010 +102.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 26.17 +5.01 +23.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 25.72 +5.01 +24.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 21.07 +5.01 +31.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 19.57 +5.01 +34.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 24.32 +5.01 +25.95%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 15.82 +5.01 +46.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 18.50 +3.00 +19.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 21.80 -1.38 -5.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 22.29 +3.02 +15.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 26.24 +3.02 +13.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 24.75 +3.00 +13.79%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 30.05 +4.26 +16.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 7 mins Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 3 hours What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 2 hours Trump will meet with executives in the energy industry to discuss the impact of COVID-19
  • 3 hours Marine based energy generation
  • 4 hours Cpt Lauren Dowsett
  • 3 hours The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 6 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 2 hours US Shale Resilience: Oil Industry Experts Say Shale Will Rise Again
  • 3 mins Trafigura CEO Weir says, "We will see 30% to 35% drop in demand". That amounts to 35mm bbls/day glut ! OPEC+ 10 mm cut won't fix it. It's a DEMAND problem.
  • 5 hours Washington doctor removed from his post, over covid
  • 5 hours Real Death Toll In CCP Virus May Be 12X Official Toll
  • 1 hour Today 127 new cases in US, 99 in China, 778 in Italy
  • 15 hours CDC covid19 coverup?

Breaking News:

IEA: OPEC Can’t Save The Oil Market

Alt Text

How To Find A “Bargain” In A Distressed Energy Sector

The crash in oil prices…

Alt Text

Is Gazprom’s LNG Megaproject Doomed To Fail?

Russia gas giant Gazprom has…

Alt Text

Risky Mining Projects Could Come At Huge Cost For Canadian Taxpayer

Mining activities in Canada continue…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Big Oil Raises Debt To Ride Out Price Crash

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 05, 2020, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Offshore

As prices crashed, the supermajors resorted to one of the last tools they have before starting to potentially consider the painful idea of cutting dividends, taking on more debt

International oil majors reacted within days to one of the biggest and fastest oil price collapses in recent history. All slashed capital expenditure (capex) guidance, vowed to reduce operating costs, and suspended share buybacks.  

But that wasn’t enough. So the supermajors resorted to one of the last tools they have before starting to potentially consider the painful idea of cutting dividends. This tool is tapping the bond markets for money to plug cash shortfalls at $30 oil.

Total, Royal Dutch Shell, Equinor, and OMV of Austria raised a combined more than $10 billion on the bond markets this week alone, according to Reuters estimates.  

Norway’s Equinor alone raised $5 billion in fresh debt to reduce the adverse impact of the oil crisis.

“Equinor is in a strong position to handle market volatility and uncertainty. In combination with our USD 3 billion action plan to reduce cost, this transaction will further strengthen our financial resilience and flexibility going forward, and ensure liquidity to prioritised projects,” chief financial officer Lars Christian Bacher said.

Before tapping the bond market, Equinor had suspended share repurchases of its $5-billion program launched just half a year ago. Shell and Total also suspended their respective ongoing buyback programs.  

This week, Shell announced a new $12 billion revolving credit facility commitment, in addition to the $10 billion credit facility signed in December 2019. Related: OPEC+ Discuss 10 Million Bpd Cut Involving Other Producers

“Together with cash and cash equivalents of circa $20 billion, available liquidity will rise from $30 billion to more than $40 billion,” Shell said, at the same time warning about its post-tax impairment charges of $400-800 million in Q1 because of the price crash.

Following the price collapse and Big Oil’s rising debt with cash flow constrained, and with some majors—negative even before the crash, rating agencies started to downgrade the oil majors.

U.S. supermajor ExxonMobil, for example, lost its triple-A rating at Moody’s, after the agency downgraded on Thursday its rating for Exxon to Aa1 from Aaa, with the outlook remaining “negative.”

“ExxonMobil was generating negative free cash flow and weakly positioned within its Aaa rating prior to the collapse in oil prices,” said Pete Speer, Moody’s Senior Vice President.

“While we expect the company to reduce capital spending and operating costs, continued negative free cash flow and rising debt levels even in a recovery raises the risk of a further downgrade to its ratings,” Speer added.

At this point, a return to the triple-A rating is unlikely in the adverse conditions for the industry, Moody’s noted. To deserve an upgrade, Exxon would have to significantly cut debt and become resilient to increased oil price volatility in the energy transition, the rating agency said.  

A day before that, Moody’s had changed Shell’s outlook to “negative” from “stable”, although it affirmed the Aa2 rating.  Related: The Largest Oil Market Intervention In History?
                                                              
“Changing the outlook on Shell’s ratings to negative reflects the material impact that the collapsing oil and gas prices will have on the company’s financial profile in 2020. While we expect that Shell's strong liquidity and financial flexibility as well as a normalisation of oil and gas prices will support a recovery of its credit metrics in 2021-22, we consider it less certain whether our requirements for an Aa2 rating will be met over the next 12-18 months,” said Sven Reinke, a Moody’s Senior Vice President.

Rising debt and negative cash flows could put pressure on the supermajors to begin considering dividend cuts, especially if $30 oil persists for more than one quarter or two. According to Wood Mackenzie’s corporate analysis team, Big Oil’s average corporate cash flow breakeven for 2020 is $53 a barrel Brent, and balance sheets are not ready for an extended period of low oil prices.  

Although the economic recession and even depression could be “a good time to bury bad news”—such as potential dividend cuts, “It’s not a decision the Majors will take lightly or, for that matter, quickly,” WoodMac’s Chairman and Chief Analyst, Simon Flowers, wrote this week.

Big Oil will not rush to cut dividend payouts, yet, but it could consider the so-called scrip dividends—the plan under which investors can choose to be paid in shares instead of in cash. This ‘half-way’ option between keeping unsustainable dividends and cutting the dividend payout would result in “preserving the pay-out, but conserving cash, an option some used with success after the last price collapse,’’ WoodMac’s Flowers says.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Risky Mining Projects Could Come At Huge Cost For Canadian Taxpayer

Next Post

The Oil Giant Drowning In Debt
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

The OPEC Meeting Could Send Oil Prices Crashing Below $10

 $1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

 What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

What Really Caused Oil To Rally By 25%?

 Oil Price War: Is It Game Over For Trump?

Oil Price War: Is It Game Over For Trump?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com