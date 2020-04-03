OPEC+ Discuss 10 Million Bpd Cut Involving Other Producers

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 26.80 +1.48 +5.85%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 32.88 +2.94 +9.82%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.581 +0.029 +1.87%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 21.32 +5.11 +31.52%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
Graph down Urals 2 days 16.55 -1.75 -9.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.05 +5.44 +51.27%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.581 +0.029 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 21.59 +0.36 +1.70%
Graph up Murban 2 days 22.40 +0.35 +1.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 16.76 +3.60 +27.36%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 32.05 +2.79 +9.54%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 18.62 +3.93 +26.75%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 21.41 +2.91 +15.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.29 +3.00 +16.40%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 18.93 +2.06 +12.21%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.47 +1.74 +14.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 9.920 +5.010 +102.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 26.17 +5.01 +23.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 25.72 +5.01 +24.19%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 21.07 +5.01 +31.20%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 15.32 +5.01 +48.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 19.57 +5.01 +34.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 24.32 +5.01 +25.95%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 15.82 +5.01 +46.35%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 20.18 +4.90 +32.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 21.75 +5.00 +29.85%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 21.80 -1.38 -5.95%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 19.27 +5.01 +35.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 23.22 +5.01 +27.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 23.22 +5.01 +27.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 21.75 +5.00 +29.85%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 15.50 +5.00 +47.62%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 30.05 +4.26 +16.52%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 2 hours The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 31 mins Which producers will shut in first?
  • 7 hours Its going to be an oil bloodbath
  • 1 min What If ‘We’d Adopted A More Conventional Response To This Epidemic?’
  • 3 hours How to Create a Pandemic
  • 33 mins Why should ANY oil company executive get ANY bonus now?
  • 3 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 7 hours KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 2 hours Russia's Rosneft Oil Company announces termination of its activity in Venezuela
  • 9 hours Dr. Fauci is over rated.
  • 34 mins A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand
  • 9 hours Breaking News - Strategic Strikes on Chinese Troll Farms
  • 9 hours CDC covid19 coverup?

Breaking News:

Mnuchin: Struggling Shale Firms Should Seek Help From The Fed

Alt Text

Trump Tweet Sends Oil Soaring 25%

Oil prices spiked on Thursday…

Alt Text

Trump May Join Oil Talks Between Russia And Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump said he…

Alt Text

The Oil Price War Won’t Dethrone The Dollar

While the oil price war…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Discuss 10 Million Bpd Cut Involving Other Producers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 03, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
OPEC flag

Oil producers from the OPEC+ coalition are discussing the possibility of slashing global crude oil production by 10 million bpd in cooperation with producers from outside the group, a source with OPEC told Reuters on Friday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he expected a massive cut from Saudi Arabia and Russia.

A final figure up for discussion would depend on the outcome of the meeting of President Trump with U.S. oil firms later on Friday and over the weekend, Reuters’ source said.

After days of speculation about President Trump getting involved in the Saudi-Russian oil price war that began claiming its first U.S. shale victims, President Trump said on Thursday that he had spoken with the Saudi Crown Prince and Russia, and hoped and expected that Saudi Arabia and Russia would “cut back approximately 10 Million Barrels, and maybe substantially more,” sending oil prices soaring by 20 percent.

President Trump later on Thursday in a coronavirus press briefing added that the 10 million bpd figure had actually been discussed in the conversations and that it could be as much as 15 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia called on Thursday for an urgent meeting of the OPEC+ coalition and “another group of countries” to try to find “a fair solution” to the current market imbalance.  

The emergency meeting will be held via video conference on Monday, April 6, non-OPEC producer Azerbaijan said on Friday, adding it had been invited to take part in the meeting initiated by Saudi Arabia after talks mediated by President Trump.

However, analysts see many obstacles to a global production cut deal of the magnitude President Trump has touted because of the tall order to get a group of many diverse producers together for a collective cut.

Saudi Arabia is signaling it will discuss cuts if more countries join, including the United States.

The other issue with such a cut is that the current loss of demand is probably more than twice the 10-million-bpd production cut.

After news of the OPEC+ meeting on Monday emerged, oil prices reversed earlier losses that were created by the media's skepticism about a deal, jumping at 7:15 a.m. EDT on Friday, with Brent Crude soaring 8.18 percent at $32.39, and WTI Crude up 4.66 percent at $26.50.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

$5 Crude Could Put Canada’s Oil Sands Out Of Business
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

 $1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

$1 Oil: Saudi Arabia's Attempt To Crush U.S. Shale

 Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

 The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil

The Cheapest Way For Trump To Save U.S. Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com