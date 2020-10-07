Oil Rig Evacuations Continue Ahead Of Hurricane Delta

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 39.91 -0.76 -1.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 42.06 +0.07 +0.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.588 -0.018 -0.69%
Graph down Mars US 6 hours 40.60 -0.62 -1.50%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 40.33 +1.25 +3.20%
Graph up Urals 24 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.38 +1.36 +3.78%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.588 -0.018 -0.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 24 hours 41.32 +0.90 +2.23%
Graph up Murban 24 hours 42.02 +0.92 +2.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 24 hours 39.07 -0.81 -2.03%
Graph down Basra Light 24 hours 43.04 -0.54 -1.24%
Graph down Saharan Blend 24 hours 40.01 -0.83 -2.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 24 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Bonny Light 24 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Girassol 24 hours 41.47 -0.82 -1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.33 +1.25 +3.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 days 28.31 -0.77 -2.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 30.77 +1.15 +3.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 39.67 +1.45 +3.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 41.07 +1.45 +3.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 36.92 +1.70 +4.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 36.22 +1.60 +4.62%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 36.22 +1.60 +4.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 37.17 +1.45 +4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 37.72 +1.85 +5.16%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 36.32 +1.70 +4.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Graph down Giddings 24 hours 30.25 -0.75 -2.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 39.84 +2.20 +5.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 24 hours 33.90 -0.72 -2.08%
Graph down Eagle Ford 24 hours 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 24 hours 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +1.50 +5.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.41 +3.87 +9.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 7 hours Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 34 mins Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 8 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 1 day Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 1 hour Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 1 day Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 8 hours Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 3 hours Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 1 day Something wicked this way comes
  • 1 day .
  • 2 days California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 1 day Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future

Breaking News:

Oil Rig Evacuations Continue Ahead Of Hurricane Delta

Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard

Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard

In September, Trump surprised the…

Trump Signs Emergency Order To Bolster Rare Earth Mining

Trump Signs Emergency Order To Bolster Rare Earth Mining

U.S. President Donald Trump has…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Rig Evacuations Continue Ahead Of Hurricane Delta

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 07, 2020, 6:30 PM CDT

Oil and gas companies are evacuating more platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Delta barrels toward the coast, according to the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE).

The BSEE reported on Wednesday that it has activated its Hurricane Response Team that monitors offshore oil and gas operations on platforms and rigs in the Gulf of Mexico as Delta approaches.

So far, according to the BSEE, oil and gas companies have evacuated staff from 180 production platforms, which is nearly a third of all manned platforms in the Gulf.

Personnel have been evacuated from three (30%) non-dynamically positioned rigs, and 12 dynamically positioned rigs (75%).

According to the BSEE, approximately 80.42% of the current oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been shut-in ahead of the latest hurricane. Approximately 50% of all gas production has been shut-in.

Related: Libya’s Oil Production Jumps To 300,000 Bpd As Exports Rise

Several storms this season have shut-in production in the Gulf, starting with Cristobal in June and most recently ending with Sally. The hurricane that shut in the most oil and gas production in the Gulf, however, was Laura, which made landfall in late August.

At its peak, Laura forced the evacuation of all 16 dynamically positioned drilling rigs, 11 of the 12 positioned drilling rigs moored to the seafloor, and nearly half of the 643 offshore production platforms operating in the Federal Offshore Gulf of Mexico. The peak shut-in of crude oil production occurred on August 25, two days before Laura’s landfall, when 84 percent of the region’s average daily crude oil production in 2019 was shut-in, the EIA said earlier this month.

So far, the shut-ins and evacuations have cost oil field operators in the Gulf of Mexico some $9 billion, according to Reuters.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

BP Forced To Boost Security In Azerbaijan As Conflict Escalates

Next Post

The U.S. Fell Short In Providing Effective Oil And Gas Relief

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Renewable Energy Continues To Eat Away At Fossil Fuel Dominance

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Get A Major Reality Check As Demand Sours
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com