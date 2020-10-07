The U.S. Fell Short In Providing Effective Oil And Gas Relief

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.03 +0.08 +0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 45 mins 41.99 -0.66 -1.55%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.600 -0.006 -0.23%
Graph down Mars US 1 hour 40.60 -0.62 -1.50%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 40.33 +1.25 +3.20%
Graph up Urals 18 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.38 +1.36 +3.78%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.600 -0.006 -0.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 41.32 +0.90 +2.23%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 42.02 +0.92 +2.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 39.07 -0.81 -2.03%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 43.04 -0.54 -1.24%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 40.01 -0.83 -2.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 41.47 -0.82 -1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.33 +1.25 +3.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 days 29.08 +1.19 +4.27%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 mins 30.77 +1.15 +3.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 39.67 +1.45 +3.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 41.07 +1.45 +3.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 mins 36.92 +1.70 +4.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 mins 36.22 +1.60 +4.62%
Chart Peace Sour 10 mins 36.22 +1.60 +4.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 mins 37.17 +1.45 +4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 mins 37.72 +1.85 +5.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 mins 36.32 +1.70 +4.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 30.25 -0.75 -2.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 39.84 +2.20 +5.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 33.90 -0.72 -2.08%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +1.50 +5.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.41 +3.87 +9.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 39 mins Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 2 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 21 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 3 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 2 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 1 day Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 5 mins Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 2 hours Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 23 hours .
  • 22 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 9 hours Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 2 days California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 19 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 2 days NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE

Breaking News:

BP Forced To Boost Security In Azerbaijan As Conflict Escalates

Does Cryptocurrency Really Run On Clean Energy?

Does Cryptocurrency Really Run On Clean Energy?

While cryptocurrency mining operations are…

The Geopolitical Power Of The Shale Revolution Is Fading

The Geopolitical Power Of The Shale Revolution Is Fading

The United States shale revolution…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

The U.S. Fell Short In Providing Effective Oil And Gas Relief

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 07, 2020, 4:30 PM CDT

Hastening to approve relief for oil companies after the price crash, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (BLM) adopted an unclear policy for temporary royalty relief on federal lands. But that relief was inconsistently applied across states, the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a report this week.  

The BLM implemented a policy in March aimed to prevent oil and gas wells from being shut down in a way that could lead to permanent losses of recoverable oil and gas, but that policy is not without controversy. The U.S. Administration had dismissed the idea of an overall blanket royalty rate reduction on federal land and offshore, instead saying that it would consider applications for two-month royalty rate cuts on a case-by-case basis.  

The BLM has issued guidance regarding the steps that oil and gas operators can take when applying for a Royalty Rate Reduction (RRR) due to COVID-19 impacts.  

According to GAO’s report, five BLM state offices received applications for temporary royalty relief for a total of 1,689 oil and gas leases From March between and June. The office approved 581 of these, but the GAO found that the BLM implemented the policy inconsistently. 

It is also unclear just how the temporary royalty relief policy has benefited taxpayers or how much in federal revenues have been forgone, the GAO said.

“According to BLM officials, the BLM state offices made inconsistent decisions about approving applications for temporary royalty relief because BLM’s temporary policy on royalty relief did not supply sufficient detail to facilitate uniform decision-making among the offices,” Frank Rusco, Director for Natural Resources and Environment at GAO, said. 

As a whole, actions are needed to improve the BLM’s royalty relief policy, according to GAO, which recommended that the Director of the BLM evaluate whether the program met the objective of conserving oil and gas resources from becoming unrecoverable, and how much it cost the federal government. Another recommendation was the update of BLM’s 1995 royalty handbook “to provide specific, consistent, and transparent policies and procedures for royalty relief.” 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Big Oil Still Isn’t On Course To Hit Global Climate Goals

Next Post

Big Oil Still Isn’t On Course To Hit Global Climate Goals

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Renewable Energy Continues To Eat Away At Fossil Fuel Dominance

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Get A Major Reality Check As Demand Sours
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com