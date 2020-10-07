BP Forced To Boost Security In Azerbaijan As Conflict Escalates

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.07 +0.12 +0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 41.99 -0.66 -1.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.609 +0.003 +0.12%
Graph down Mars US 29 mins 40.60 -0.62 -1.50%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 40.33 +1.25 +3.20%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.38 +1.36 +3.78%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.609 +0.003 +0.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 41.32 +0.90 +2.23%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 42.02 +0.92 +2.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 39.07 -0.81 -2.03%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 43.04 -0.54 -1.24%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 40.01 -0.83 -2.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 41.47 -0.82 -1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.33 +1.25 +3.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 days 28.31 -0.77 -2.65%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 55 mins 30.77 +1.15 +3.88%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.67 +1.45 +3.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 41.07 +1.45 +3.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 55 mins 36.92 +1.70 +4.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 55 mins 36.22 +1.60 +4.62%
Chart Peace Sour 55 mins 36.22 +1.60 +4.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 55 mins 37.17 +1.45 +4.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 55 mins 37.72 +1.85 +5.16%
Chart Central Alberta 55 mins 36.32 +1.70 +4.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.42 +1.40 +3.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 30.25 -0.75 -2.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 39.84 +2.20 +5.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 33.90 -0.72 -2.08%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.00 +1.50 +5.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.41 +3.87 +9.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 hour Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 3 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 22 hours Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 22 mins Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 4 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 1 day Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 50 mins Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 3 hours Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 24 hours .
  • 23 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 10 hours Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 2 days California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No
  • 20 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 2 days NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE

Breaking News:

Oil Rig Evacuations Continue Ahead Of Hurricane Delta

Carbon Capture Is A Critical Part Of Our Energy Future

Carbon Capture Is A Critical Part Of Our Energy Future

According to a recent report…

Oil Prices Regain Some Losses On Bullish EIA Inventory Data

Oil Prices Regain Some Losses On Bullish EIA Inventory Data

Oil prices rose on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Forced To Boost Security In Azerbaijan As Conflict Escalates

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 07, 2020, 5:30 PM CDT

BP will boost security at its oil and gas assets and operations in Azerbaijan after reports of alleged attacks near an important oil pipeline as the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalates, the oil supermajor said on Wednesday.  

BP, which started operations in Azerbaijan in 1995, is one of the largest oil investors in the country and operates the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oilfield in the Caspian Sea, the Shah Deniz offshore gas and condensate field, and the pipelines Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP).  

Neighbors Armenia and Azerbaijan have been disputing for decades the Nagorno-Karabakh region—an enclave officially part of Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians. Recent clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces have killed hundreds of people, including civilians. The hostilities, which flared up at the end of September, are the worst fighting in the area since 1994 when Armenia and Azerbaijan ended a six-year war over Nagorno-Karabakh. The truce in 1994, however, did officially end the dispute.  BP is now looking to increase security at its operated assets in Azerbaijan—a large oil and gas producer in the region—especially after reports of alleged attacks near oil pipelines. 

On Tuesday, Azerbaijan accused Armenia of targeting the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, to which Armenian Defense Ministry press secretary Shushan Stepanian replied that “Azerbaijan's reports of Armenian troops' attempt to strike the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline are outright lies.” 

In a statement to Reuters on Wednesday, BP said, “We are especially worried about yesterday’s reports of a missile attack, which was intercepted and destroyed by Azerbaijan’s air defence systems in the vicinity of BTC and SCP export pipelines.” 

“While the security of all assets which BP operates on behalf of the Azerbaijan government and our partners is provided by the Azerbaijani government, we continue to work closely with the relevant authorities in an effort to take necessary measures to provide the protection of our personnel, operations and assets,” BP added. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The U.S. Fell Short In Providing Effective Oil And Gas Relief

Next Post

Big Oil Still Isn’t On Course To Hit Global Climate Goals

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally

Surprise Crude Oil Build Thwarts Price Rally
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts

OPEC’s Third-Largest Producer Fails To Comply With Output Cuts


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Renewable Energy Continues To Eat Away At Fossil Fuel Dominance

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Oil Markets Get A Major Reality Check As Demand Sours
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com