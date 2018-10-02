Oil Rally Pauses After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 75.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Brent Crude 55 mins 84.80 -0.18 -0.21%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.166 +0.072 +2.33%
Mars US 54 mins 80.23 -0.07 -0.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.49 +0.01 +0.01%
Urals 18 hours 81.75 +0.63 +0.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.85 +0.98 +1.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 76.34 +2.11 +2.84%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.166 +0.072 +2.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 83.03 +2.02 +2.49%
Murban 18 hours 84.97 +2.03 +2.45%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 79.69 +0.86 +1.09%
Basra Light 18 hours 84.22 +0.10 +0.12%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 84.76 +0.98 +1.17%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.85 +0.98 +1.15%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.85 +0.98 +1.15%
Girassol 18 hours 86.17 +1.06 +1.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.49 +0.01 +0.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.30 -2.45 -7.97%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.30 +1.05 +1.61%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.45 +2.05 +2.79%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.30 +0.55 +1.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.30 +1.05 +2.32%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.30 +1.05 +2.32%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.30 +2.05 +3.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.30 +0.55 +1.00%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.30 +2.05 +4.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 71.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 18 hours 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 81.71 +1.14 +1.41%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 69.18 -0.07 -0.10%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 73.13 -0.07 -0.10%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 73.13 -0.07 -0.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 71.68 -0.07 -0.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
Buena Vista 2 days 83.56 +2.05 +2.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 11 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 15 minutes Is Trump's oil policy going to backfire?
  • 1 hour Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 2 hours Too much oil? Texas Boom Outpaces Supply, Transport Networks
  • 4 hours Last Minute Agreement: NAFTA Before Policy
  • 5 hours Volkswagen Not Prepared To Cover Full Costs Of Diesel Retrofits
  • 23 mins Saudi Arabia Shelves Solar Megaproject
  • 2 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 14 hours Retaliation: Iran Launched Missiles on Eastern Syria
  • 4 hours A NEW MECHANISM TO SKIRT U.S. SANCTIONS?
  • 9 hours Sinopec Halves Iran Oil Loadings Under U.S. Pressure
  • 1 day Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 1 day Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 1 day Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 10 hours Barrick to Buy Randgold

Breaking News:

Oil Rally Pauses After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

Does OPEC Have Enough Spare Capacity?

Does OPEC Have Enough Spare Capacity?

OPEC production and U.S. sanctions…

Global Energy Advisory September 28, 2018

Global Energy Advisory September 28, 2018

Sanctions on Iran continue to…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Rally Pauses After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 02, 2018, 3:55 PM CDT Cushing OK

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build of 907,000 barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending September 28, compared to analyst expectations that this week would see a build in crude oil inventories of 1.132 million barrels.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build of 2.903 million barrels of crude oil.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories as well for week ending September 28 in the amount of 1.703 million barrels. Analysts had predicted a build of 1.156 million barrels in gasoline inventories for the week.

Oil prices were down in afternoon trading prior to the release of the API data on inventories. At 1:16pm EDT, WTI was trading down 0.35% (-$0.26) at $75.04. While down for the day, this is still $3 per barrel over last week’s Tuesday afternoon prices, and $5 up from prices two weeks ago as the market settles on the notion that Iran’s oil supplies may be restricted to a greater extent than previously thought, including Iran’s oil exports to China and India.

Meanwhile, the Brent crude benchmark was trading down 0.31% (-$0.26) at $84.72, also over $3 more than last week’s prices.

Inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, site increased this week by 2.018 million barrels in the largest build since March.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration was up slightly for week ending September 21 at 11.1 million bpd.

Distillate inventories were down this week—by 1.197 million barrels, compared to an expected draw of 1.672 million barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EDT.

By 4:37pm EDT, WTI was trading up at $75.13 and Brent was trading up at $84.61.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iran To Build Power Plant In Syria

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com