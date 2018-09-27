Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 72.14 +0.02 +0.03%
Brent Crude 2 hours 81.38 +0.59 +0.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.055 -0.001 -0.03%
Mars US 2 hours 76.52 +0.65 +0.86%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.58 +1.14 +1.42%
Urals 19 hours 78.23 +0.05 +0.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 80.72 +1.02 +1.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 80.72 +1.02 +1.28%
Bonny Light 19 hours 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Mexican Basket 2 days 72.32 -0.08 -0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.055 -0.001 -0.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 81.12 +2.55 +3.25%
Murban 19 hours 84.00 +2.02 +2.46%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 77.09 +2.26 +3.02%
Basra Light 19 hours 82.10 +2.55 +3.21%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 82.30 +1.89 +2.35%
Bonny Light 19 hours 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Bonny Light 19 hours 83.16 +1.37 +1.68%
Girassol 19 hours 82.45 +2.00 +2.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.58 +1.14 +1.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 55 mins 38.55 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 30.07 -0.71 -2.31%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 61.57 -0.71 -1.14%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 71.72 -0.71 -0.98%
Sweet Crude 2 days 47.07 +1.04 +2.26%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.57 -0.71 -1.60%
Peace Sour 2 days 43.57 -0.71 -1.60%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.57 -0.71 -1.26%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 53.07 -1.46 -2.68%
Central Alberta 2 days 44.57 -0.71 -1.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 80.72 +1.02 +1.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 68.50 +0.50 +0.74%
Giddings 19 hours 62.25 +0.50 +0.81%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.16 +0.08 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 66.07 +0.55 +0.84%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 70.02 +0.55 +0.79%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 70.02 +0.55 +0.79%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 68.57 +0.55 +0.81%
Kansas Common 2 days 61.75 -0.75 -1.20%
Buena Vista 2 days 79.83 +0.04 +0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes THE GREAT OIL PRICE PREDICTION CHALLENGE OF 2018
  • 12 minutes So oil touched $80! (WTI break $71 twice). What does the future hold?
  • 16 minutes Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 3 hours US to Start Exporting LNG to Germany in 4 Years Tops
  • 4 hours The Warning Lights: Full-Blown Trade War Would Cost Jobs, Growth And Stability
  • 16 hours Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 2 hours What About a High - Term: Fed's Powell Says Short-Term U.S. Recession Risks Are Not High
  • 2 hours Trump Metals Tariffs Will Cost Ford $1Billion in Proffits
  • 21 hours Saudi Arabia Looks To Fill The Gap In Iran’s Condensate Sales
  • 20 hours Realism Replaces Unlikely Bromance: Macron and Trump Aren't As Chummy As They Used To Be
  • 7 hours Knowledge is Power
  • 24 hours Tesla’s Powerpack Battery in Australia Made up to $17 Million
  • 1 day Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 1 day Advance Cushing Inventory Data
  • 171 days Three Dictators in One Place: Meeting in Turkey - Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani
  • 8 hours China Tariff Threatens U.S. LNG Boom

Breaking News:

Renewables Share In UK’s Power Generation Hits Record High 

Alt Text

Did Venezuela Just Lose A Key Ally?

Venezuela is running out of…

Alt Text

Crackdown Looms As Maduro Survives Assassination Attempt

Maduro has survived an assassination…

Alt Text

The Demise Of Petrocaribe

Petrocaribe, a mechanism created by…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. South America
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

By Nick Cunningham - Sep 27, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Maduro PDVSA

The Trump administration and some others in the U.S. government have sent some not-so-subtle hints lately that they are open to a military invasion of Venezuela to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

“It’s a regime that frankly could be toppled very quickly by the military, if the military decides to do that,” President Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

The words seem to offer some encouragement for a coup, which may not come as a surprise because the New York Times published an investigation in early September that found that the Trump administration met secretly with Venezuelan military officers over the last year to discuss an overthrow of Maduro.

Venezuela is in tatters and there have been previous signs that Maduro’s grip is tenuous, including the renegade helicopter pilot earlier this year and the bizarre scene in which drones exploded during a military parade in August near Maduro.

In other words, the threat of a coup has been rising for some time.

But more recently, there have been louder murmurings in Washington and beyond. Bloomberg noted that Fernando Cutz, a former member of the National Security Council, said that a multilateral military invasion of Venezuela might be the best solution. Also, some prominent Venezuelan dissidents and former officials have supported regime change. Florida Senator Marco Rubio said there is a “very strong argument” for such a move. Then there were Trump’s comments in New York at the UN. Related: Has Iran Started To Switch Off Oil Tanker Tracking Systems?

Some cautious, but notably receptive comments to an invasion or coup came from officials at the Organization of American States and in the Colombian government, Bloomberg pointed out. Also, Trump is expected to bring in some officials to his government that are notably hawkish in regards to Venezuela.

For now, the U.S. has only officially tried sanctions as a tool of pressure on Maduro. The latest round of sanctions came this week. “[W] ask the nations gathered here to join us in calling for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela,” Trump said at the UN General Assembly. “Today, we are announcing additional sanctions against the repressive regime, targeting Maduro’s inner circle and close advisors.”

The sanctions once again notably stop short of targeting Venezuela’s oil sector. There has been speculation about whether or not the Trump administration would go as far as to try to disrupt more of Venezuela’s oil supply, since it is already in a steep decline. Cutting off imports from Venezuela or barring the export of U.S. diluent to Venezuela would likely contribute to an acceleration of supply losses. That would surely put more pressure on the Maduro regime, but it would also deepen the existing misery in Venezuela.

But a coup or a military invasion is a whole different matter. The U.S. has a long and sordid history intervening in Latin America, playing a role in the overthrow of governments in Chile, Argentina, Brazil, El Salvador, Guatemala, among others. In fact, much of the legitimacy of Maduro’s Chavista government comes from the political narrative of opposing U.S. imperialism. Maduro’s regime is isolated at this point, due to the horrific humanitarian disaster and the brutal repression. But a U.S. invasion would be highly unwelcome in much of Latin America and could bolster support for Maduro, while potentially shifting the responsibility of Venezuela’s crisis from Maduro to Trump.

The Lima Group, a group of 17 Latin American countries formed in 2017 in order to form a collective response to the Venezuelan catastrophe, issued a declaration in August stating that “only Venezuelans can find a solution to the grave crisis affecting their country,” a diplomatic way of stating their opposition to outside military intervention. Related: Schlumberger To Buy Russia's Leading Drilling Company

Moreover, an invasion would not necessarily end the chaos. “You need to have a very strong group of people who can credibly take over, and it’s not clear that there’s a faction in the Venezuelan military or security services that wants that,” Anthony Cordesman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies told Bloomberg. “So you’re talking about essentially going in and somehow replacing the entire structure of governance and hoping that somehow somebody is going to back you.”

If there is anything that we have learned from the U.S-led military adventures, it’s that they almost never result in the rosy forecasts that war planners put forth.

But, even absent an invasion or a coup, Venezuela’s oil production is heading south. Venezuela’s oil production fell to 1.235 million barrels per day (mb/d) in August, down another 36,000 bpd from a month earlier, according to OPEC’s secondary sources. The losses likely have continued at a similar pace in September, and at this rate, Venezuela’s production could fall below 1 mb/d by the end of the year or in early 2019. “We are entering a very crucial period for the oil market,” the IEA said in mid-September. “The situation in Venezuela could deteriorate even faster.”

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Venezuela Can Wreck U.S.-Chinese Relations
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike

OPEC Meeting Sets Oil Markets Up For A Price Spike
Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

Iran Starts Air Force Drills Near The World’s Crucial Oil Chokepoint

 How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World

 $100 Oil Is A Distinct Possibility

$100 Oil Is A Distinct Possibility

 Is Oil On Its Way To $80?

Is Oil On Its Way To $80?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com