Iran To Build Power Plant In Syria

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 75.18 -0.05 -0.07%
Brent Crude 55 mins 84.80 -0.18 -0.21%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.166 +0.072 +2.33%
Mars US 54 mins 80.23 -0.07 -0.09%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.49 +0.01 +0.01%
Urals 18 hours 81.75 +0.63 +0.78%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Louisiana Light 2 days 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.85 +0.98 +1.15%
Mexican Basket 2 days 76.34 +2.11 +2.84%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.166 +0.072 +2.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 83.03 +2.02 +2.49%
Murban 18 hours 84.97 +2.03 +2.45%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 79.69 +0.86 +1.09%
Basra Light 18 hours 84.22 +0.10 +0.12%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 84.76 +0.98 +1.17%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.85 +0.98 +1.15%
Bonny Light 18 hours 85.85 +0.98 +1.15%
Girassol 18 hours 86.17 +1.06 +1.25%
Opec Basket 2 days 81.49 +0.01 +0.01%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 28.30 -2.45 -7.97%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 66.30 +1.05 +1.61%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.45 +2.05 +2.79%
Sweet Crude 2 days 49.30 +0.55 +1.13%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.30 +1.05 +2.32%
Peace Sour 2 days 46.30 +1.05 +2.32%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.30 +2.05 +3.58%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 55.30 +0.55 +1.00%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.30 +2.05 +4.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 83.37 +2.46 +3.04%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 71.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 18 hours 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 81.71 +1.14 +1.41%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 69.18 -0.07 -0.10%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 73.13 -0.07 -0.10%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 73.13 -0.07 -0.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 71.68 -0.07 -0.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 65.50 +2.00 +3.15%
Buena Vista 2 days 83.56 +2.05 +2.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 11 minutes How High Can Oil Prices Rise? (Part 2 of my previous thread)
  • 15 minutes Is Trump's oil policy going to backfire?
  • 1 hour Can SPR Offset Lost Iranian Crude?
  • 2 hours Too much oil? Texas Boom Outpaces Supply, Transport Networks
  • 4 hours Last Minute Agreement: NAFTA Before Policy
  • 5 hours Volkswagen Not Prepared To Cover Full Costs Of Diesel Retrofits
  • 23 mins Saudi Arabia Shelves Solar Megaproject
  • 2 hours Oil stocks are heating up again! What's on your Watchlist?
  • 14 hours Retaliation: Iran Launched Missiles on Eastern Syria
  • 4 hours A NEW MECHANISM TO SKIRT U.S. SANCTIONS?
  • 9 hours Sinopec Halves Iran Oil Loadings Under U.S. Pressure
  • 1 day Elon Musk Sued By Sec
  • 1 day Texas Coal Plant To Shut Down by 2020
  • 1 day Hey Oil Bulls - How Long Till Increasing Oil Prices and Strengthening Dollar Start Killing Demand in Developing Countries?
  • 10 hours Barrick to Buy Randgold

Breaking News:

Oil Rally Pauses After API Reports Small Build In Crude Inventories

Elon Musk Settles With SEC, Quits As Tesla Chairman

Elon Musk Settles With SEC, Quits As Tesla Chairman

Elon Musk has agreed to…

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

Goldman Sachs: Oil Prices Won’t Hit $100

While many investment banks think…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

Iran To Build Power Plant In Syria

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 02, 2018, 2:45 PM CDT Power Plant

Iran and Syria signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding under which Iran will build a power plant in Syria’s coastal city of Latakia in a project worth US$475 million (411 million euro), Iran’s Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported today.

The project will be launched next year, IRNA reported, in what could be another energy cooperation agreement between Iran and Syria.

In the complex Syrian conflict, Iran has been providing military support to the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and now, according to experts on Iran who spoke to Reuters, Iran may be looking to get economic and financial benefits from its support.

The deal on Tuesday was signed by Mahmoud Ramadan, the head of the Syrian public authority for electricity generation, and Abbas Aliabadi, the managing director of Iran’s infrastructure conglomerate MAPNA Group, on the sidelines of a meeting in Tehran between the energy ministers of Iran and Syria, Reza Ardakanian and Mohammad Zuheir Kharboutli, respectively.

According to IRNA, the first gas unit at the Latakia power plant should be completed in 15 months, while the second unit will take 24 months to complete. A third unit at the plant will run on steam and is planned to be completed within 34 months, IRNA quoted the Syrian energy minister as saying.

The natural gas for fueling the power plant will be supplied from Syrian sources and will be transported via a 70-km (43.5 miles) pipeline, the Syrian minister noted.

Earlier this week, Iran and Syria discussed enhancing cooperation in the electricity sector, IRNA reported on Monday.

In September last year, Syria and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding, under which Iran would repair the power grid in Syria.

While Iran is helping Syria’s energy sector, Tehran’s oil exports continue to drop just five weeks before the U.S. sanctions return.

According to preliminary tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, observed exports of Iranian crude oil and condensate plunged in September to 1.72 million bpd, down by 260,000 bpd month-on-month and the lowest level since February 2016.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Hedge Funds Turn Increasingly Bullish On Crude

Next Post

Hedge Funds Turn Increasingly Bullish On Crude

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw

Oil Prices Leap Higher After API Reports Huge Crude Draw
Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Up Despite Crude Build

 Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

Mexico President Plans Massive New Oil Refinery In Blow To U.S. Refiners

 Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

Oil Pares Gains As API Reports Surprise Crude Build

 Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Royal Navy Caught Argentina Ship ‘’Snooping’’ For Oil Off Falklands

Most Commented

Alt text

Is Trump Eyeing A Coup In Venezuela?

 Alt text

Ignore The Hype – Oil Prices Aren’t Going Back To $100

 Alt text

Is A New Crisis Brewing In The Saudi Royal Family?

 Alt text

How The Sahara Could Power The Entire World
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com