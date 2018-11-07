Imperial Oil Launches First Oil Sands Project In Canada Since 2013

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 61.72 +0.05 +0.08%
Brent Crude 47 mins 72.07 -0.06 -0.08%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.538 -0.017 -0.48%
Mars US 45 mins 66.22 -0.54 -0.81%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
Urals 18 hours 69.85 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Mexican Basket 3 days 67.04 -3.13 -4.46%
Natural Gas 11 mins 3.538 -0.017 -0.48%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 69.98 -0.66 -0.93%
Murban 18 hours 72.37 -0.62 -0.85%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 67.08 -0.05 -0.07%
Basra Light 18 hours 72.85 -0.12 -0.16%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 69.50 -0.19 -0.27%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 18 hours 70.88 -0.04 -0.06%
Girassol 18 hours 70.66 -0.12 -0.17%
Opec Basket 3 days 71.45 -1.19 -1.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 25.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 14.71 -0.89 -5.71%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 44.21 -0.89 -1.97%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.31 -0.89 -1.41%
Sweet Crude 2 days 23.21 +0.01 +0.04%
Peace Sour 2 days 18.21 -0.89 -4.66%
Peace Sour 2 days 18.21 -0.89 -4.66%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 42.21 +1.11 +2.70%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 29.21 -0.89 -2.96%
Central Alberta 2 days 14.21 -0.89 -5.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 71.42 +0.42 +0.59%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 58.25 -0.50 -0.85%
Giddings 18 hours 52.00 -0.50 -0.95%
ANS West Coast 3 days 72.73 -0.13 -0.18%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.62 -0.54 -0.96%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.57 -0.54 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.57 -0.54 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 58.12 -0.54 -0.92%
Kansas Common 3 days 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Buena Vista 3 days 73.11 -0.04 -0.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 7 minutes Stock futures on rise due the election result
  • 12 minutes Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  • 2 hours Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 2 hours Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 14 hours Mildly Interesting: Demand Destruction from Electric Scooters, of All Things
  • 24 hours HELLO MIDTERMS!
  • 1 hour How Restrictive Is The Merchant Marine Act of 1920 (Jones Act)
  • 5 hours BMW: Braking Bad
  • 3 hours China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 29 mins Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 11 hours Major News---Bigger Picture
  • 16 hours Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 5 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 1 day "Troika Of Tyranny"- US Vows Tough Approach To Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba
  • 1 day Despite pressure about Khashoggi's Murder: Saudi Arabia Reassures On Oil Supply, Says Will Meet Demand
  • 19 hours Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar

Breaking News:

France Takes The Lead In Protecting Iran Oil Trade From U.S. Sanctions

UAE Announces Major Oil & Gas Discoveries

UAE Announces Major Oil & Gas Discoveries

UAE’s ADNOC has announced a…

A Trend Reversal In Oil Markets

A Trend Reversal In Oil Markets

The bullish spirit in oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Imperial Oil Launches First Oil Sands Project In Canada Since 2013

By Irina Slav - Nov 07, 2018, 9:00 AM CST Alberta Oil Sands

Canada’s Imperial Oil is preparing to launch the first new oil sands development in five years in Alberta, the company, which is a subsidiary of Exxon, said in a statement.

The US$1.98-billion (C$2.6 billion) Aspen project will have a capacity to produce 75,000 bpd of heavy crude and, the company said, will utilize cutting-edge oil sands recovery technology. The aim of the tech is to reduce water use and emissions while “improving development economics.”

The decision to go ahead with such a solid investment comes as Albertan oil producers continue to suffer the consequences of insufficient pipeline capacity that have pummeled the price of Canadian heavy crude: the discount of Western Canadian Select to WTI at more than US$45 a barrel, after slumping to more than US$50 a barrel earlier this year.

Imperial Oil, however, is confident this is the right time to launch the project. “This is the right technology at the right time to make a competitive investment. We have made the decision to proceed now because we believe this advanced technology will further the evolution of Imperial’s oil sands business.”

Construction of the project will begin before this year’s end and first oil is slated for 2022, Imperial Oil said, adding that there will be an option to expand the capacity of Aspen by another 75,000 bpd if the conditions are right.

The announcement is the latest demonstration of how important new technology has become for the oil industry, especially high-cost segments such as oil sands. Indeed, as the Aspen project suggests, some new developments would not have seen the light of day were it not for a major push into better—and more cost-efficient—extraction technologies.

Imperial Oil also has an expansion project on its plate, at its Cold Lake project. The company said during its third-quarter conference call it planned to boost production at Cold Lake to 50,000 bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Prices Slide After API Reports Large Crude Build

Next Post

Plains All American Expands Permian Pipeline Network

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build

Oil Slides After API Reports Huge Crude Build
Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

Kinder Morgan Cancels Gas Pipeline Project

 Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

Oil Price Losses Mount After API Reports Huge Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Surprise Crude Oil Draw

 Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Oil Prices Inch Higher Despite Crude Build

Most Commented

Alt text

U.S. Shale Has A Glaring Problem

 Alt text

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

 Alt text

UN Puts $2.4 Trillion Annual Price Tag On Mitigating Climate Change

 Alt text

Trump Sides With Farmers In Battle Against Refiners
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com