Oil Prices Set for a Weekly Decline as Futures Market Swings Into Contango

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.11 +0.20 +0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 82.16 +0.30 +0.37%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.44 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.549 -0.023 -0.89%
Graph down Gasoline 55 mins 2.401 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 209 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 55 mins 2.401 -0.004 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.95 -1.30 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.75 -0.96 -1.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.61 -0.71 -0.86%
Graph down Basra Light 913 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.52 -1.15 -1.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.71 -1.06 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 366 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 64.71 -1.32 -2.00%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 80.06 -1.32 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 78.31 -1.32 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 74.41 -1.32 -1.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 71.11 -1.32 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 71.11 -1.32 -1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 74.16 -1.32 -1.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.11 -1.32 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 71.51 -1.32 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.46 -0.60 -0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.36 -0.70 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.46 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 42 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 20 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 2 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 12 days A question...

Breaking News:

Democrats Call for Probe Into Allegations of Oil Industry Collusion

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Slips in the U.S.

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Slips in the U.S.

The total number of active…

Russia Denies Trump's Claim That Putin Will Release U.S. Journalist for Him

Russia Denies Trump's Claim That Putin Will Release U.S. Journalist for Him

Trump made headlines recently by…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Set for a Weekly Decline as Futures Market Swings Into Contango

By Irina Slav - May 31, 2024, 1:34 AM CDT

Crude oil prices extended a two-day decline into the last trading day of the week pressured by Fed comments on rate cuts and the futures market swinging into contango for the first time since the start of the year, suggesting oversupply.

Brent crude fell from over $84 per barrel earlier this week to below $82 earlier today while West Texas Intermediate fell below $78 per barrel.

The latest slide in prices followed comments made by the president of the Dallas Fed, Lorie Logan, who said on Thursday “It's really important that we don't lock into any particular path for monetary policy. I think it's too soon to really be thinking about rate cuts.”

Logan’s comments echoed others, made by the president of the New York Fed, who said, also on Thursday, that current monetary policy was working as intended but the central U.S. bank had not yet gotten to the point where it could start cutting rates since the economy was performing so well.

Rate cuts are considered a major booster for oil demand among traders of the commodity and the absence of intentions to implement some in the world’s largest consumer inevitably dampen demand sentiment. This week, the dampening was reinforced by expectations of weakening oil demand in China as well.

A crude oil inventory build as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration failed to offset the bearish effects since it was accompanied by builds in fuel inventories, suggesting slower demand.

There is also OPEC+ and its upcoming virtual meeting on Sunday. “A significant driver for oil prices ahead will revolve around the upcoming OPEC+ meeting this weekend,” Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG Asia, told Bloomberg. “Any further cuts may be unlikely and will be seen as a huge surprise.”

“The market expects OPEC+ to fully roll over its additional voluntary supply cuts into the second half of the year. Anything less will put further pressure on prices in the short term,” ING’s Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey wrote earlier today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It would be more difficult for the group to surprise to the upside. Agreeing on deeper cuts would be challenging, particularly when a handful of producers are already producing above their target levels.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Aramco Announces Secondary Public Offering of 1.545 Billion Shares

Next Post

Russia’s Largest Oil Company Reports Doubling in Q1 Net Profit

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com