UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.97 +1.10 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.40 +1.04 +1.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.29 +0.62 +0.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.550 -0.107 -4.03%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.500 +0.031 +1.26%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%
Chart Mars US 203 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.500 +0.031 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.98 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.60 -0.84 -0.99%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.37 -1.10 -1.38%
Graph down Basra Light 907 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 80.07 -0.90 -1.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.81 -0.87 -1.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.51 -0.81 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.41 -0.86 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 360 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 63.67 -0.70 -1.09%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 79.02 -0.70 -0.88%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 77.27 -0.70 -0.90%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.37 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.07 -0.70 -0.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 73.12 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.07 -0.70 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 70.47 -0.70 -0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 67.10 -0.70 -1.03%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 73.10 -0.70 -0.95%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.35 -0.70 -0.95%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 -0.75 -1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 10 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 10 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 5 days A question...
  • 16 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

Will the Death of President Raisi Alter Iran’s Policies?

Will the Death of President Raisi Alter Iran’s Policies?

While the death of President…

4 Bitcoin Trends to Watch in 2024 

4 Bitcoin Trends to Watch in 2024 

The Bitcoin mining industry is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

By Julianne Geiger - May 24, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

The United Arab Emirates is set to achieve its oil production capacity goal ahead of schedule, with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. (Adnoc) expected to reach a capacity of 5 million barrels per day by the end of 2025 or early 2026, surpassing its original target of 2027, according to anonymous sources who spoke to Bloomberg.

This accelerated timeline is anticipated to create friction within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), which will review member capacities later this year to set production baselines for 2025.

Currently, Abu Dhabi is producing around two-thirds of its capacity, but the government-owned Adnoc is aggressively expanding its drilling activities and enhancing its infrastructure to maximize output. The company's $150 billion investment plan aims to expedite capacity additions, ensuring that the increased production capabilities do not remain underutilized.

Earlier this month, Adnoc quietly updated its maximum crude oil production capacity figure on its website, without making an official announcement. It’s current capacity, according to that updated figure, is 4.85 million bpd—up from the 4.65 million bpd.

The UAE’s oil production fell in March, according to OPEC’s secondary sources, as the OPEC+ group struggles to bring down production to agreed upon levels. Moving up its capacity addition timetable could heighten tensions within OPEC+, particularly with Saudi Arabia, ahead of the group’s meeting scheduled to take place this weekend.

The UAE—OPEC’s third-largest producer—has clashed with the OPEC group in the past as it is anxiously waiting to boost its oil production and tap its increased capacity. Last summer, the UAE said it would not join in OPEC’s voluntary production cuts and has argued for years that it should be allowed to pump more as it lifts its production capacity. And last June, OPEC+ caved and revised the UAE’s quota up to 3.219 million bpd for 2024.

 Despite this potential discord, the UAE remains focused on leveraging its oil resources to bolster its economy, which, while diversified, still relies significantly on crude exports.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

South Africa Looks to Create Office to Auction Grid Transmission Projects

Next Post

South Africa Looks to Create Office to Auction Grid Transmission Projects

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season

Gas Prices Likely to Keep Falling Ahead of Peak Driving Season
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com