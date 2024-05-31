Russia’s Largest Oil Company Reports Doubling in Q1 Net Profit

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.58 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 81.24 -0.62 -0.76%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 82.44 +0.18 +0.22%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.552 -0.020 -0.78%
Graph down Gasoline 1 hour 2.401 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 210 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.401 -0.004 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.95 -1.30 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.75 -0.96 -1.12%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 81.61 -0.71 -0.86%
Graph down Basra Light 913 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 81.52 -1.15 -1.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 82.02 -0.87 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.71 -1.06 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 366 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 64.71 -1.32 -2.00%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 80.06 -1.32 -1.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 78.31 -1.32 -1.66%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 74.41 -1.32 -1.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 71.11 -1.32 -1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 71.11 -1.32 -1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 74.16 -1.32 -1.75%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 81.11 -1.32 -1.60%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 71.51 -1.32 -1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.46 -0.60 -0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.36 -0.70 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.46 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 21 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 2 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 12 days A question...

Breaking News:

Democrats Call for Probe Into Allegations of Oil Industry Collusion

High Demand Sends LNG Prices Climbing Around the World

High Demand Sends LNG Prices Climbing Around the World

European LNG prices have climbed…

Wall Street Sees Ethereum Hitting $14,000 in 2025

Wall Street Sees Ethereum Hitting $14,000 in 2025

Blackrock's IBIT has surpassed Grayscale's…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Largest Oil Company Reports Doubling in Q1 Net Profit

By Irina Slav - May 31, 2024, 2:30 AM CDT

Russia’s Rosneft, the largest crude oil producer in the country, reported a 92.8% quarterly increase in its net profit for the first quarter of the year.

Rosneft also said its average daily production had stood at 5.43 million barrels of oil equivalent daily during the reporting period, of which 3.85 million bpd were liquid hydrocarbons.

At the same time, the company acknowledged the adverse effects Western sanctions have had on its operations, cutting off its access to the largest financial markets and consequently adding to its debt load because of higher debt servicing costs.

"High interest rates and limited liquidity available on the country's financial market put pressure on the financial performance, which forces the company to switch to loans in alternative currencies," Rosneft’s chief executive Igor Sechin said.

The strong financial result for the first quarter of 2024 follows a robust 2023 despite sanctions. The net result hit $14 billion and represented a close to 50% increase from 2022 levels.

Meanwhile, Rosneft has become a target for Ukrainian drone attacks on refineries, with its facility in Ryazan, less than 200 miles from Moscow, attacked twice. The first attack came in the middle of March and then the facility was struck again earlier this month.

The refining capacity in Russia that was offline due to drone attacks was estimated by Reuters in mid-April at around 660,000 barrels per day (bpd), compared to 907,000 bpd offline at the end of March. Russia said in early April it could repair all damaged units within two months.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported earlier this week that Rosneft’s exports of crude from the port of Novorosiisk are set to double next month to over 1 million bpd due to the continued idling of its Tuapse refinery. The Tuapse plant was also struck by Ukrainian drones but has been repaired. The reason for the closure and higher exports, according to unnamed Reuters sources, is low profitability.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Set for a Weekly Decline as Futures Market Swings Into Contango

Next Post

Democrats Call for Probe Into Allegations of Oil Industry Collusion

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com