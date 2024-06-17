UK Renewable Energy Producers Could Be Hit by the EU Carbon Border Tax

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.77 +1.32 +1.68%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.79 +1.17 +1.42%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.08 +0.72 +0.87%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.795 -0.086 -2.99%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.437 +0.037 +1.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 19 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 19 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.81 +0.48 +0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%
Chart Mars US 227 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.437 +0.037 +1.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 81.79 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Murban 4 days 82.49 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 81.52 +0.26 +0.32%
Graph down Basra Light 930 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 81.45 +0.08 +0.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 82.81 +0.48 +0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.81 +0.48 +0.58%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.36 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 82.81 +0.45 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 384 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 64.85 -0.21 -0.32%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.20 -0.21 -0.26%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 78.45 -0.21 -0.27%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.55 -0.21 -0.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 71.25 -0.21 -0.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 71.25 -0.21 -0.29%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 74.30 -0.21 -0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 81.25 -0.21 -0.26%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 71.65 -0.21 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 19 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.93 -0.17 -0.23%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.68 -0.17 -0.25%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.08 -0.17 -0.23%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.93 -0.17 -0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.93 -0.17 -0.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 75.00 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 68.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.34 +0.12 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 2 days China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 20 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Up After 3-Week Decline

The New Trucking Trend Transforming Chinese Oil Demand

The New Trucking Trend Transforming Chinese Oil Demand

China's booming sales of LNG-fueled…

The World’s 8 Biggest Mining Countries

The World’s 8 Biggest Mining Countries

The global landscape of material…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UK Renewable Energy Producers Could Be Hit by the EU Carbon Border Tax

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 17, 2024, 9:30 AM CDT

UK renewable power generators exporting electricity to the EU could be hit with the EU carbon border tax as of 2026 unless the UK and the European Union work a way to change part of the EU mechanism, British industry officials and analysts have told Reuters.

The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), commonly known as the “carbon border tax”, was launched on October 1 last year in the first transitional phase for imports of several carbon-intensive groups of products into the European Union. The first phase of the EU’s carbon import pricing legislation will not impose levies on the products—such will apply from 2026.

Under the current mechanism, power producers exporting electricity to the EU – even wind and solar power – will be subject to some form of tax.

The UK’s industry is calling for linking the emissions trading systems of the UK and the EU to avoid red tape and taxes UK clean energy producers will have to pay.

“The CBAM design also means that our homegrown clean energy from wind, solar, and nuclear sources will be forced to pay a carbon price despite being 100% clean. This sends precisely the wrong signal to international investors considering the attractiveness of UK clean energy projects,” Energy UK, an industry group said in October after the first phase of the EU carbon adjustment mechanism came into force.

Apart from undermining confidence in UK clean energy projects, a tax on power exports to the EU would also raise power prices in northern Europe, where Britain traditionally exports electricity in case of higher output at home and higher demand in Europe.

The UK and the EU have time to address the issue until 2026. If they do not agree on a deal, the current EU border tax mechanism would penalize Britain’s clean energy, analysts and industry say.

A study by AFRY Management Consulting, commissioned by a group of interconnector businesses and transmission companies, showed earlier this year that the EU carbon tax would create issues with pricing the carbon of electricity imports from Britain. This, in turn, could put at risk the development of offshore grid and cross-border infrastructure, raise barriers to low-carbon projects, and frustrate efficient market operation by unduly blocking flows that would otherwise be economic, AFRY said.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Accelerates Crude Stockpiling Amid Weak Refining Output

Next Post

China Accelerates Crude Stockpiling Amid Weak Refining Output

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?

 Alt text

Oil Drops on Inventory Build

 Alt text

7 Global Economic Myths Shattered
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com