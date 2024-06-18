Coal India Studies Argentina Lithium Asset Development With U.S. Company

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.18 +0.85 +1.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.90 +0.65 +0.77%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.40 +0.79 +0.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.885 +0.097 +3.48%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.469 +0.022 +0.90%
Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.52 +0.71 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 228 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.469 +0.022 +0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 81.79 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Murban 5 days 82.49 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.27 +0.75 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 931 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.62 +1.17 +1.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.52 +0.71 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.52 +0.71 +0.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.23 +0.87 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 385 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 66.52 +1.67 +2.58%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.87 +1.67 +2.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 80.12 +1.67 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.22 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.97 +1.67 +2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.92 +1.67 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 73.32 +1.67 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.17 -0.17 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 15 hours China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 2 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Power Outage Could Reduce Norway’s Gas Supply to Europe Again

Europe’s Gas Supply Risks Remain Despite Record Storage Levels

Europe’s Gas Supply Risks Remain Despite Record Storage Levels

Risks to Europe’s gas supply…

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

80 More Years of Oil: The Big Attraction of Carbon Capture

Carbon capture and storage (CCS)…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Coal India Studies Argentina Lithium Asset Development With U.S. Company

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 18, 2024, 11:30 AM CDT

State-held giant Coal India and a U.S. company are considering joint development of lithium assets in Argentina, under the U.S.-led pact for Minerals Security Partnership, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing an Indian source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Earlier this year, India signed an agreement with the state-owned enterprise of Catamarca province in northwest Argentina for a lithium exploration and mining project in the Argentinian province. 

To boost its energy transition efforts, India is also betting on acquiring lithium and copper assets overseas and sent earlier this year a delegation to search for such resources in Chile, a top producer of both critical minerals.

Chile is the world’s biggest copper producer and the second-largest producer of lithium, and India is now keen to explore procuring resources from assets in Chile.

Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia have large resources in the so-called Lithium Triangle—a lithium-rich region of the Andes, encompassed by the borders of the three South American countries.

India and the U.S. agreed on Monday to co-invest in a lithium resource project in South America and a rare earths deposit in Africa, and to responsibly and sustainably diversify critical mineral supply chains, the White House said following a meeting of U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan with Indian National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval in New Delhi.

India is part of the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP) which considers projects along the full clean energy value chain, from mining, extraction, and secondary recovery, to processing and refining, and ultimately to recycling.

Now it looks like India’s state-owned coal company is interested in exploring lithium assets in Argentina under the partnership.

“Coal India has come forward for the Kachi block in Argentina in which a U.S. company and two other countries are interested to explore under the MSP,” the anonymous Indian source told Reuters. 

Currently, preliminary studies are being carried out, the source added.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Shell Boosts Its LNG Business by Buying Trader Pavilion Energy

Next Post

U.S. Judge Dismisses Exxon’s Lawsuit Against Activist Investor

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com