Russia’s Crude Shipments Rise Despite Vow to Fix Overproduction

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.21 +0.88 +1.10%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.94 +0.69 +0.82%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.40 +0.79 +0.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.883 +0.095 +3.41%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.471 +0.024 +0.98%
Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.52 +0.71 +0.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Mars US 228 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.471 +0.024 +0.98%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 81.79 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph up Murban 5 days 82.49 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.27 +0.75 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 931 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.62 +1.17 +1.44%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.52 +0.71 +0.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.52 +0.71 +0.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.23 +0.87 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.06 +0.25 +0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 385 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 66.52 +1.67 +2.58%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 81.87 +1.67 +2.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 80.12 +1.67 +2.13%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.22 +1.67 +2.24%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 72.92 +1.67 +2.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 75.97 +1.67 +2.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.92 +1.67 +2.06%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 73.32 +1.67 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 20 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.56 +1.88 +2.74%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.94 -0.70 -0.83%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.96 +1.88 +2.57%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.81 +1.88 +2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.75 +1.75 +2.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.50 +1.75 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 83.17 -0.17 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 15 hours China deletes leaked stats showing plunging birth rate for 2023
  • 2 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 7 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

Power Outage Could Reduce Norway’s Gas Supply to Europe Again

Inflation in China is Finally Beginning to Stabilize

Inflation in China is Finally Beginning to Stabilize

China's consumer inflation remains stable,…

Russia Reclaims Its Position as Europe’s Top Gas Supplier

Russia Reclaims Its Position as Europe’s Top Gas Supplier

Europe's efforts to reduce dependence…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Russia’s Crude Shipments Rise Despite Vow to Fix Overproduction

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 18, 2024, 10:30 AM CDT

Russia continued to raise its crude oil exports by sea for a second consecutive week despite promising to stick strictly to its OPEC+ output target in June, tanker-tracking data and port agent reports monitored by Bloomberg showed on Tuesday.

In the four weeks to June 16, Russian crude oil shipments rose by some 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 3.42 million bpd, according to the data reported by Bloomberg’s Julian Lee. The week to June 16 was the second consecutive week in which the four-week average of Russia’s crude export volumes increased compared to the prior four-week average.

Russia’s crude exports hit the highest level in 11 months in the week to April 14, as export terminals likely shipped more crude that couldn’t be processed at refineries knocked offline by Ukrainian drone attacks.

Between the middle of April and the beginning of June, crude flows out of Russia’s ports were trending down, according to the data analyzed by Bloomberg.

But in June, seaborne crude exports started rising again, and the volumes have recovered about one-third of their recent decline, Bloomberg’s Lee noted.  

This came even as Russia’s Energy Ministry pledged last week that Russia would reach its oil production quota in June after exceeding its target output under the OPEC+ deal in May.

Russia slightly exceeded its OPEC+ quota in May, the ministry said, adding that “the issue with overproduction will be resolved in June, when the target will be achieved.” The excess production volumes that Russia has pumped since April will be fully compensated for in the future, with the overproduction offset during the compensation period until the end of September 2025, the Russian energy ministry said.

It also reiterated that “Russia remains fully committed to the fundamental principles of the OPEC+ deal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When the OPEC+ members announced in early March their intentions to extend the cuts into the second quarter, Russia changed its production/export cut plan and said that it would reduce supply by 471,000 bpd in the second quarter in the form of cuts to oil production and exports. Russia has pledged its supply cut in June would be entirely from production reductions.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Fisker Files for Bankruptcy as Troubles Mount for EV Makers

Next Post

Coal India Studies Argentina Lithium Asset Development With U.S. Company

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop

U.S. Gasoline Prices Post Super Rare Double-Digit Weekly Drop
Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Large Surprise Builds in Crude And Products
The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal

The Pipeline Project Preparing for Canada’s Largest Ever Corporate Bond Deal
UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected

UAE To Hit Its Oil Capacity Increase Sooner Than Expected
Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

Oil Price Plunge Hits BP and Shell Shares

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

China's "No Limits" Friendship with Russia is Beginning to Crumble

 Alt text

UN and US Officials Ramp Up Attacks on Oil Industry

 Alt text

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

 Alt text

Is OPEC Too Bullish On China's Oil Demand?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com