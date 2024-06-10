Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.51 +1.98 +2.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.48 +1.86 +2.34%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.75 +1.76 +2.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.987 +0.069 +2.36%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.408 +0.026 +1.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%
Chart Mars US 220 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.408 +0.026 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 79.71 +0.64 +0.81%
Graph up Murban 4 days 80.29 +0.88 +1.11%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 78.54 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Basra Light 923 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 78.33 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 78.92 -0.05 -0.06%
Chart Girassol 4 days 80.96 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.37 +1.98 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 377 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 62.33 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 77.68 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 75.93 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 72.03 -0.02 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 68.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 71.78 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 78.73 -0.02 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 69.13 -0.02 -0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 12 days 81.51 -1.33 -1.61%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 65.76 +1.46 +2.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.07 -1.14 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 70.16 +1.46 +2.13%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.01 +1.46 +2.07%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.00 +1.50 +2.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 80.27 +1.48 +1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 48 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 7 days For those of you who are full of __it.
  • 4 days Bad news for e-cars keeps coming

Breaking News:

WTI Gains 2.5% On Driving Season Fuel Demand Optimism

China And Iran Secure Key Strategic Iraqi Gas Field

China And Iran Secure Key Strategic Iraqi Gas Field

For China, the location of…

EU Prepares to Tighten Screws on Russian LNG Imports

EU Prepares to Tighten Screws on Russian LNG Imports

In a move that could…

The Four Key Reasons Why The U.S. Will Never Stop Targeting Russia’s LNG Sector

The Four Key Reasons Why The U.S. Will Never Stop Targeting Russia’s LNG Sector

The U.S. has been laser-focused…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe's Shift from Russian Gas to Pricey LNG

By Irina Slav - Jun 10, 2024, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Europe's switch from Russian pipeline gas to LNG has increased energy costs, despite claims of overcoming dependence without adverse effects.
  • Upcoming winters could see higher gas prices due to increased demand and the end of favorable weather patterns, with industrial growth hampered by expensive LNG.

  • New EU methane emission regulations will further raise LNG costs, making affordable energy and industrial recovery in Europe more difficult in the near future.

LNG tanker

When the EU bombarded Russia with sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine back in 2022, gas was in the spotlight.

Russia was the continent’s biggest supplier, and it was about to stop being that. At the time, the dominant mood in Europe was confidence—that even if Russia were to turn the tap off, there are plenty of alternatives. Indeed, they were. But what they did was replace one dependence—Russian gas—with another: LNG. And there is a lot more competition in the LNG space than there was for Russian pipeline gas.

Back in 2022, when the first U.S. LNG carriers started arriving at European ports, national and EU leaders rejoiced, claiming Europeans had easily shaken off their dependence on Russian gas with zero adverse effects. Only months later, French President Emmanuel Macron slammed the U.S. for asking too high a price for its liquefied gas, letting out in the open the aspect of the switch that no one else wanted to talk about: price.

Europe’s switch from Russian pipeline gas to cross-Atlantic LNG cost it. It continues to cost it, which is why it has not yet stopped all imports of Russian gas, including LNG. The problem is that soon, the Ukrainian transit route is going to be shut down as the country said it would not renew its transit deal with Gazprom, which expires at the end of the year.

Related: Argentina Prepares for Oil IPO As Milei Reform Gets Underway

Once again, European leaders are confident and vocal with the claim that Europe will be just fine without Russian gas. What they are once again omitting is that the growing dependence on LNG will keep energy prices on the continent elevated, compromising the competitiveness that Brussels is trying so hard to boost for European industrials.

Gas flow data for May showed earlier this month that Gazprom’s flows via Ukraine to Europe went up by a substantial 39% from a year earlier. Since the start of the year, the Russian state giant has exported some 13 billion cu m of natural gas to Europe, Reuters reported last week. This is a fraction of what it used to send in a western direction—the rest has been replaced by LNG. This is a problem for Europe.

Bloomberg’s Javier Blas argued in a recent column that the European gas crisis was far from over, going against all official declarations since the winter of 2022 that said Europe had dealt with the crisis before it could even unfold. That winter, Europe got lucky with mild weather, driven, as Blas explains, by El Nino. So was last winter’s mild weather, he said in his article, and then served the bad news. El Nino’s influence over the weather is nearing its end, and the time is coming for La Nina, which brings cooler weather.

This means colder winters in the northern hemisphere. This, in turn, means greater gas demand. And this, ultimately, means even higher prices for the energy Europeans consume. European politicians still don’t like to talk about LNG prices because the topic is quite inconvenient. Indeed, prices have fallen substantially since the peaks they hit in mid-2022 but are still nowhere near the average price of pipeline gas that Europe thrived on prior to that year. What’s even more inconvenient is one of the two big reasons for that price fall, along with ample U.S. supply. That reason was lower industrial activity—resulting from high gas prices.

According to Bloomberg’s Blas, there is good news in the whole situation: the winter of 2024/25 will likely be the last one with limited LNG supply that will likely send prices soaring again amid intensive competition between Europe and Asia. Starting from 2025, he wrote, new supply will be coming from Qatar and the United States, easing demand pressures. What won’t happen, however, is getting gas prices on par with pipeline imports from Russia, which fueled Europe’s industrial growth.

This suggests that the abovementioned industrial growth is not coming back anytime soon, not without massive government support that governments are neither willing nor capable of providing as they stay fixated on emission reduction. And this is why talk about things like “degrowth” and “post-growth” are beginning to make inroads into the official political narrative in Europe. A return to actual growth is impossible without cheap energy, and there is no cheap energy on the European horizon.

There is, in fact, even more expensive LNG on Europe’s energy horizon—because of the EU’s own energy policies, yet again. Last month, the European Union approved a new law that sets limits on methane emissions for every molecule of natural gas that enters the bloc. This means exporters to Europe would need to invest in some serious methane emission reductions. And this means the end product will be more expensive. The winter of 2024/25 is unlikely to be the last difficult winter for Europeans. It’s more likely to be the third of many difficult winters.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Qatar’s Huge New Long-Term LNG Contracts Are Crucial for Both China and the West
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves

These Are the World's Biggest Oil Reserves
Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy

Scientists Inch Closer to the Holy Grail of Clean Energy
Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts

Markets Have Overreacted to OPEC’s Plan To Phase Out Production Cuts
Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Oil Prices Fall as Bearish Sentiment Builds
The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

The Car Industry Misjudges Consumer Demand for Electric Vehicles

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com