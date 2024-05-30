Saudi Aramco Announces Secondary Public Offering of 1.545 Billion Shares

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.97 -1.26 -1.59%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 81.97 -1.63 -1.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.04 -1.93 -2.30%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.563 -0.103 -3.86%
Graph down Gasoline 21 mins 2.407 -0.057 -2.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.89 -0.37 -0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 209 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.407 -0.057 -2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.25 +1.24 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 85.71 +0.97 +1.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 82.32 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 913 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.67 -0.14 -0.17%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.89 -0.37 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.89 -0.37 -0.44%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.77 -0.37 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 366 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 66.03 -0.60 -0.90%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.38 -0.60 -0.73%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 79.63 -0.60 -0.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 75.73 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 72.43 -0.60 -0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 72.43 -0.60 -0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 75.48 -0.60 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 82.43 -0.60 -0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 72.83 -0.60 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.84 -0.76 -0.91%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.46 -0.60 -0.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 86.36 -0.70 -0.80%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 75.46 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.71 -0.60 -0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -0.50 -0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 2 days The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 11 days A question...

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Announces Secondary Public Offering of 1.545 Billion Shares

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound Despite Rising Gasoline Demand

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound Despite Rising Gasoline Demand

Oil prices have been rangebound…

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

Soaring demand for copper in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudi Aramco Announces Secondary Public Offering of 1.545 Billion Shares

By Julianne Geiger - May 30, 2024, 1:40 PM CDT

The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco) have announced the launch of a secondary public offering (SPO) of 1.545 billion ordinary shares, representing approximately 0.64% of the company’s issued shares. The offering is set to commence on Sunday, June 2, 2024, marking a significant event in the global energy market.

The price range for the offered shares is expected to be between SAR 26.70 and SAR 29.00 per share. To cover potential short positions resulting from any over-allotments, the Government has granted the Stabilizing Manager an option, known as a "greenshoe," to purchase up to 10% of the number of offered shares at the final offer price. If fully exercised, the total offering would represent approximately 0.70% of the company’s issued shares.

The book-building period for institutional investors will run from Sunday, June 2 to Thursday, June 6, 2024. Retail investors in Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries can subscribe between Monday, June 3 and Wednesday, June 5, 2024. The final offer price and allocation will be announced on Friday, June 7, 2024.

According to a Thursday statement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, an offering document in relation to the Offering will be published later today on Saudi Aramco’s website. 

Citigroup Saudi Arabia, Goldman Sachs Saudi Arabia, HSBC Saudi Arabia, J.P. Morgan Saudi Arabia Company, Merrill Lynch Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital Company are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the Offering.

Currently, Saudi Arabia owns just over 98% of Aramco after selling 1.7% in the initial public offering (IPO) in December 2019. Of the 98% held by the Kingdom, the Saudi government owns 90% of Aramco, while the sovereign wealth fund owns the other 8%. 

Saudi Aramco made its debut on the Saudi Stock Exchange in December 2019 and raised around $30 billion in the share listing, which became the largest in history.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Sources Warn of Potential OPEC+ ‘Plot Twist’ on Sunday

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com