China's Oil Demand to Peak Before 2027, Says Sinopec

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.10 -0.73 -0.91%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 83.40 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 83.89 -1.41 -1.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 2.457 -0.133 -5.14%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 2.462 -0.047 -1.87%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.60 +3.08 +3.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.60 +3.08 +3.83%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +2.08 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 208 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.462 -0.047 -1.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.01 +1.01 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.74 +1.08 +1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.35 +3.66 +4.65%
Graph down Basra Light 912 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.81 +2.41 +3.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Chart Girassol 2 days 85.14 +2.45 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.00 +2.08 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 365 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 66.63 +2.11 +3.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 81.98 +2.11 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 80.23 +2.11 +2.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 76.33 +2.11 +2.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 76.08 +2.11 +2.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 83.03 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 73.43 +2.11 +2.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.60 +3.08 +3.83%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.31 +2.11 +2.84%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.06 +2.11 +3.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.06 +2.11 +2.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.31 +2.11 +2.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.31 +2.11 +2.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.25 +2.00 +2.69%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 14 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 12 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 10 days A question...
  • 15 hours The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 15 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 15 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Libyan Oil Minister Cleared of Smuggling, Mismanagement Allegations

EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build, Gasoline Draw

EIA Confirms Small Crude Inventory Build, Gasoline Draw

WTI crude oil traded below…

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

Russian And Iran’s New ‘Energy Corridor’ Is Packed With Dangers For The West

The creation of two possible…

Oil, Gas Activity in U.S. Holds Steady

Oil, Gas Activity in U.S. Holds Steady

The total number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's Oil Demand to Peak Before 2027, Says Sinopec

By Michael Kern - May 29, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • China's oil demand is expected to peak before 2027, earlier than previously forecast.
  • China's coal consumption will stop growing around 2025, while natural gas usage is projected to peak by 2040.
  • Non-fossil energy is set to dominate China's total energy supply by around 2045, with hydrogen energy playing a significant role.
Offshore Oil

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, or Sinopec, expects oil demand in China to peak before 2027, according to the 2024 edition of the China Energy Outlook 2060 that the world’s biggest refiner published on Wednesday. 

In its previous outlook last year, Sinopec said that China’s oil consumption is expected to peak at some point later this decade, between 2026 and 2030, due to an acceleration of EV adoption. 

In the latest outlook out today, Sinopec says that China’s coal consumption, which anchors the country’s energy security, will stop growing around 2025.

Chinese natural gas usage is rising and is projected to peak by 2040, according to Sinopec. 

Non-fossil energy is set to dominate China’s total energy supply by around 2045, the refining and petrochemical giant said in the latest outlook. 

Concurrently with the energy outlook, Sinopec released a China Hydrogen Energy Industry Outlook, which forecasts that by 2060, China’s hydrogen energy consumption will be nearing 86 million tons, creating an industry worth $635 billion (4.6 trillion Chinese yuan). Non-fossil fuel as an energy source used for making hydrogen will jump to 93% by then, with solar and wind energy to contributing to two-thirds of hydrogen production, Sinopec said. 

In a separate report, consultancy DNV said in its Energy Transition Outlook China last month that China’s oil consumption would peak in 2027, but would only halve by 2050 from its 2027 peak due to continued oil use in petrochemicals, aviation, and shipping. Natural gas demand in China is set to peak in the 2030s before returning to today’s levels by mid-century, DNV said. 

In 2050, China will meet 84% of its oil use through imports. Natural gas consumption will remain high, with 2050 consumption marginally below 2023 levels and 58% being imported. 

Overall, China’s power mix will shift from 30% renewables today to 88% by 2050, as the world’s second-largest economy will further extend its position as “the world’s green energy leader with unrivalled build-out and export of renewable technology,” according to DNV.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Canada’s Oil Resurgence is Doomed Without Younger Workers
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD

The Start Of De-Dollarization: China's Move Away From The USD
Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid

Soaring Solar Power Is Creating Challenges for the U.S. Energy Grid
Oil Prices Tumble as Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment

Oil Prices Tumble as Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment
A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition

A Looming Copper Bottleneck Could Derail the Energy Transition
Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

Why Oil May Regain Upward Momentum

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com