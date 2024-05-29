Oil Prices Rise as OPEC+ Meeting Draws Near

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.52 +0.69 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.95 +0.73 +0.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.99 -0.31 -0.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 2.600 +0.010 +0.39%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 2.525 +0.016 +0.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%
Chart Mars US 207 days 76.83 -1.47 -1.88%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.525 +0.016 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 84.01 +1.01 +1.22%
Graph up Murban 1 day 84.74 +1.08 +1.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 82.35 +3.66 +4.65%
Graph down Basra Light 911 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.81 +2.41 +3.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.26 +2.31 +2.85%
Chart Girassol 1 day 85.14 +2.45 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 81.92 -0.49 -0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 364 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 66.63 +2.11 +3.27%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 81.98 +2.11 +2.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 80.23 +2.11 +2.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 76.33 +2.11 +2.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 73.03 +2.11 +2.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 76.08 +2.11 +2.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 83.03 +2.11 +2.61%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 73.43 +2.11 +2.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 80.52 -1.53 -1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 67.95 +0.85 +1.27%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 83.99 -0.36 -0.43%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 73.95 +0.85 +1.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 74.20 +0.85 +1.16%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 74.25 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 82.10 -0.70 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours Bad news for e-cars keeps coming
  • 12 days What fool thought this was a good idea...
  • 10 days A question...
  • 5 hours The U.S. Is Determined to Revolutionize Its Microchip Industry
  • 14 days Why does this keep coming up? (The Renewable Energy Land Rush Could Threaten Food Security)
  • 15 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas

Breaking News:

Former Pioneer CEO Hits Back at FTC Over OPEC Collusion Allegations

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Slips in the U.S.

Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Slips in the U.S.

The total number of active…

Did Investors Overreact to National Grid’s Shock Announcement?

Did Investors Overreact to National Grid’s Shock Announcement?

Large utility companies will need…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Rise as OPEC+ Meeting Draws Near

By Irina Slav - May 29, 2024, 1:29 AM CDT

Crude oil prices moved higher earlier today ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday, with most analysts expecting the group to keep production cuts of some 2.2 million barrels daily in place during the second half of the year.

Brent crude climbed above $84 per barrel earlier in the day and West Texas Intermediate added over $1 to top $80 per barrel, with analysts saying that OPEC+’s continued production control would help balance an apparently oversupplied market.

"Furthermore, the onset of the summer driving season in the U.S. spurs a seasonal uptick in consumption and typically aids a positive momentum in crude oil prices," Sugandha Sachdeva from India-based consultancy SS WealthStreet told Reuters.

The first travel numbers for Memorial Day weekend are in and they appear to be bullish for prices.

"Initial data suggest a relatively high number of U.S. holiday trips have been taken over the Memorial Day holiday, the traditional start of the driving season. Air travel has also been strong," ANZ analysts said in a note as quoted by Reuters.

Meanwhile, ING’s Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey noted a production outage at the Buzzard field in the UK’s North Sea, as reported by operator CNOOC this week. The Buzzard field is the largest source of Forties crude that is part of the Brent crude benchmark. Its production capacity is 80,000 barrels daily.

Commenting on the OPEC+ meeting on Sunday, Patterson and Manthey wrote that “Members are expected to fully roll over their additional voluntary cuts. High expectations of a full rollover mean that OPEC+ needs to ensure it does not disappoint the market, otherwise, it risks an aggressive pullback in prices.”

Among the other factors pushing oil prices higher, the ING analysts noted the latest reports of a Houthi attack on a ship in the Red Sea and the Israel-Hamas war.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil and Gas Investments in Norway Set for Record-High in 2024

Next Post

Former Pioneer CEO Hits Back at FTC Over OPEC Collusion Allegations

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero

U.S. Power and NatGas Prices Plummet to Below Zero
Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia

Ukrainian Drones Hit Major Rosneft Refinery in Russia
First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row

First Niger Oil Bound for China Blocked in West Africa Border Row
Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels

Suriname Oil Discoveries Hit 2.4 Billion Barrels
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories See Surprise Draw

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Taxing Fossil Fuel Giants Could Generate $900 Billion

 Alt text

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Profits Over ESG as Supermajors Pivot Back to Their Core Business

 Alt text

Large Crude Inventory Build Rocks Oil Prices
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com